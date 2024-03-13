Trending
Advertisement
Health News
March 13, 2024 / 3:01 PM

Weight loss can be essential for some who await kidney transplant

By Carole Tanzer Miller, HealthDay News
Obesity is a key reason why some kidney patients are turned down for a transplant, specialists say. Adobe stock
Obesity is a key reason why some kidney patients are turned down for a transplant, specialists say. Adobe stock

Weight-loss surgery may help patients struggling with obesity and kidney failure become eligible for a lifesaving transplant, researchers report.

Obesity is a key reason why some kidney patients are turned down for a transplant.

Advertisement

But weight-loss surgery "not only helps in reducing the patients' weight to a level where they can safely receive a transplant, but also addresses the broader issue of health care disparities, particularly affecting Black and lower-income individuals," corresponding author Dr. Anil Paramesh said.

He directs kidney and pancreas transplant programs at Tulane University School of Medicine in New Orleans.

Related

Paramesh was part of a study jointly led by specialists in weight-loss and transplant surgery. It followed 183 patients with end-stage kidney disease from January 2019 to June 2023.

Thirty-six underwent weight-loss surgery and 10 then received kidney transplants.

On average, patients who had both procedures had a 27% reduction in body mass index (an estimate of body fat based on height and weight) when they got their transplant. They also had better control of their high blood pressure and diabetes.

With these gains, transplant prospects were significantly better.

The findings were published Tuesday in the Journal of the American College of Surgeons.

Advertisement

"We've seen that bariatric surgery is not just about weight loss; it significantly improves other serious conditions like diabetes, high blood pressure and sleep apnea," Paramesh said in an American College of Surgeons news release.

While the program offered a path forward for patients who would otherwise have been deemed ineligible for a transplant, Paramesh noted the program had a high drop-off rate. Some patients were unable to undergo surgery, others were unwilling to do so.

In addition, some had complications such as low blood pressure after their weight-loss surgery.

"Our findings indicate a pressing need to enhance patient education and support, making sure that potential candidates understand the benefits of weight-loss surgery and its role in improving their eligibility for transplant," Paramesh said.

More information

The National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases has more about the benefits of weight-loss surgery.

Copyright © 2024 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Quality time with dogs can relieve stress, aid concentration, study says
Health News // 1 hour ago
Quality time with dogs can relieve stress, aid concentration, study says
NEW YORK, March 13 (UPI) -- Petting, walking and playing with a dog decreases stress and increases the power of brain waves associated with relaxation and concentration, a new study suggests.
Biden administration wants better access to opioid overdose antidote
Health News // 3 hours ago
Biden administration wants better access to opioid overdose antidote
The White House on Wednesday launched a nationwide call for more training and better access to the lifesaving opioid overdose drug naloxone.
Study: With depression, women more likely than men to develop heart disease
Health News // 4 hours ago
Study: With depression, women more likely than men to develop heart disease
Researchers are zeroing in on the reasons why women who battle depression may be more likely than men to develop heart disease.
U.S. healthcare providers reeling from cyberattack
Health News // 4 hours ago
U.S. healthcare providers reeling from cyberattack
After a cyberattack on the largest health insurer in the U,S., providers continue to scramble as insurance payments and prescription orders continue to be disrupted and physicians lose an estimated $100 million a day.
Measles infections rise in Chicago area as 45 cases recorded nationwide
Health News // 23 hours ago
Measles infections rise in Chicago area as 45 cases recorded nationwide
March 12 (UPI) -- The Chicago Department of Public Health says four cases of measles have been detected amongst migrants housed at a shelter in Pilsen, bringing the number of cases in the Chicago area in the past four days up to five.
Study: Vitamin D, calcium combo may raise older women's risk of fatal heart disease
Health News // 1 day ago
Study: Vitamin D, calcium combo may raise older women's risk of fatal heart disease
Women who have gone through menopause and hope that supplemental vitamin D plus calcium might shield them from disease may be disappointed by new data.
Early menopause influences how women feel about their job
Health News // 1 day ago
Early menopause influences how women feel about their job
Early menopause influences how working women feel about their ability to do a good job.
Sun exposure plus certain foods, meds can cause 'margarita rashes'
Health News // 2 days ago
Sun exposure plus certain foods, meds can cause 'margarita rashes'
Slicing some fresh limes for that margarita savored in the sun could be a bad combination for some people's skin, dermatologists warn.
Youngsters' mental health costs jumped 31% in five years, report says
Health News // 2 days ago
Youngsters' mental health costs jumped 31% in five years, report says
The cost to American families of caring for a child with a mental health condition rose by almost a third between 2017 and 2021, to an average $4,361 per year, a new report finds.
COVID-19 patients who could most benefit from Paxlovid still aren't getting it
Health News // 2 days ago
COVID-19 patients who could most benefit from Paxlovid still aren't getting it
March 11 (UPI) -- Sticker shock has stunned thousands of Americans sick with COVID-19 since late December, as Pfizer shifted to commercial sales of Paxlovid. Before then, the federal government covered the cost of the drug.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Study: Vitamin D, calcium combo may raise older women's risk of fatal heart disease
Study: Vitamin D, calcium combo may raise older women's risk of fatal heart disease
Sun exposure plus certain foods, meds can cause 'margarita rashes'
Sun exposure plus certain foods, meds can cause 'margarita rashes'
U.S. healthcare providers reeling from cyberattack
U.S. healthcare providers reeling from cyberattack
Measles infections rise in Chicago area as 45 cases recorded nationwide
Measles infections rise in Chicago area as 45 cases recorded nationwide
FDA issues warning about lead-contaminated ground cinnamon
FDA issues warning about lead-contaminated ground cinnamon
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement