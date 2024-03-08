Trending
Advertisement
Health News
March 8, 2024 / 10:55 AM

Addictive, long-acting opioids can be avoided after knee replacement

By Ernie Mundell, HealthDay News
New research suggests that patients fare just as well if doctors prescribe less risky immediate-release opioids following a knee replacement surgery. Adobe stock
New research suggests that patients fare just as well if doctors prescribe less risky immediate-release opioids following a knee replacement surgery. Adobe stock

It's well known that long-acting opioid meds raise the odds for addiction in users -- including folks dealing with pain after an orthopedic surgery.

Now, new research suggests that patients fare just as well if doctors prescribe less risky immediate-release opioids following a knee replacement surgery.

Advertisement

Pain management was equal to that seen in patients on long-acting opioids, researchers report, and patients even had fewer bouts of medication-linked nausea.

"If you can move from long-acting to immediate-release opioids without increased pain or other adverse effects, that's a win," said study co-author Judith Barberio, a clinical associate professor with Rutgers School of Nursing in New Jersey. "This quality improvement project suggests it's possible to do that when recovering from a total knee replacement."

Related

Barberio and her colleagues noted that U.S. surgeons replace about 790,000 bum knees each year. Experts have long known that the painful recovery period after joint surgery can be hazardous in terms of developing an opioid addiction.

In the study, the research team took advantage of a planned switch in post-op protocol by one knee replacement surgeon: Switching patients from extended- to immediate-release opioids for pain.

The study tracked outcomes for 36 patients who underwent surgeries before the change to those of 34 patients who got immediate-release opioids after the change.

Advertisement

The result: No difference in patients' pain scores, regardless of which type of opioid they received.

And, as an added bonus, patients who got immediate-release opioids were nauseous less often and needed fewer anti-nausea pills. Nausea and vomiting are a common side effect of opioid painkillers.

That was no small thing, noted senior study author Jill Cox, a clinical professor at Rutgers.

"Feeling nausea to the point that you need medical intervention can be unpleasant and may increase your pain and impact your rehabilitation," she explained in a Rutgers news release.

Folks who got the short-acting opioids also tended to be discharged to their homes sooner, while those on long-acting opioids tended to require time in residential rehab before heading home, the study found.

The reason behind that isn't clear, although the team theorized that extended-release opioids might act on the brain to hamper cognitive function and balance. That would make a safe return to the activities of daily living tougher, they said.

The study was published recently in the journal Pain Management Nursing.

More information

Find out more about recovery from knee replacement surgery at the Cleveland Clinic.

Copyright © 2024 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Odds of obesity derived from parents, study finds
Health News // 10 minutes ago
Odds of obesity derived from parents, study finds
Folks worried about becoming flabby in middle age should check out what their parents looked like when they were that age, a new study says.
Though no longer recommended, many older Americans still take low-dose aspirin
Health News // 47 minutes ago
Though no longer recommended, many older Americans still take low-dose aspirin
Lots of seniors are regularly taking low-dose aspirin in hopes of preventing heart attacks and strokes, even though updated guidelines often advise against it.
Decision on new Lilly Alzheimer's drug delayed by FDA
Health News // 2 hours ago
Decision on new Lilly Alzheimer's drug delayed by FDA
March 8 (UPI) -- Instead of approving the new Alzheimer's drug donanemab this month, as was expected, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration will now require the experimental medication be scrutinized more closely by an expert panel.
FDA designates LSD-based drug as possible breakthrough treatment for anxiety
Health News // 20 hours ago
FDA designates LSD-based drug as possible breakthrough treatment for anxiety
March 7 (UPI) -- A psychedelic medicine biotech company announced Thursday its LSD-based drug has won U.S. Food and Drug Administration breakthrough treatment status for treating generalized anxiety disorder with lasting relief.
Poll: Abortion takes center stage in this year's elections
Health News // 1 day ago
Poll: Abortion takes center stage in this year's elections
Abortion rights will play a pivotal role in determining how people will vote in the 2024 election, a new KFF poll has found.
Private lab finds cancer-causing chemical in certain acne products
Health News // 1 day ago
Private lab finds cancer-causing chemical in certain acne products
March 7 (UPI) -- A new report finds certain acne treatments, including Proactive and Clearasil, contain "unacceptably high levels" of the cancer-causing chemical benzene.
FDA issues warning about lead-contaminated ground cinnamon
Health News // 1 day ago
FDA issues warning about lead-contaminated ground cinnamon
March 6 (UPI) -- The Food and Drug Administration is urging consumers to toss-out six ground cinnamon products, sold in the United States, after the agency found they are contaminated with lead.
Pregnant women protected from HIV by drug-emitting vaginal ring
Health News // 1 day ago
Pregnant women protected from HIV by drug-emitting vaginal ring
A vaginal ring that emits the antiviral dapivirine has passed safety trials and could shield vulnerable women against HIV infection during pregnancy, a new trial shows.
Weight-loss drugs Wegovy, Ozempic could complicate surgery
Health News // 1 day ago
Weight-loss drugs Wegovy, Ozempic could complicate surgery
Weight-loss drugs like Wegovy and Ozempic can increase a person's risk of throwing up during surgery while under anesthesia, a new study reports.
Eating refined carbs could reduce perceived facial attractiveness, study says
Health News // 1 day ago
Eating refined carbs could reduce perceived facial attractiveness, study says
NEW YORK, March 6 (UPI) -- Immediate and chronic consumption of refined carbohydrates may impact how attractive a man or woman's face appears to a heterosexual person of the opposite gender, new research from France suggests.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Weight-loss drugs Wegovy, Ozempic could complicate surgery
Weight-loss drugs Wegovy, Ozempic could complicate surgery
Eating refined carbs could reduce perceived facial attractiveness, study says
Eating refined carbs could reduce perceived facial attractiveness, study says
Treatment for sensitive teeth may prevent cavities in children
Treatment for sensitive teeth may prevent cavities in children
FDA issues warning about lead-contaminated ground cinnamon
FDA issues warning about lead-contaminated ground cinnamon
FDA signs off on first over-the-counter continuous glucose monitor
FDA signs off on first over-the-counter continuous glucose monitor
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement