Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Feb. 20, 2024 / 10:59 AM

White Americans more likely to get opioid addiction drug

By Ernie Mundell, HealthDay News
Compared to largely White urban areas, the most ethnically/racially diverse urban ZIP codes were between 45% to 55% less likely to have prescribers able to provide buprenorphine, a recent study found. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News
Compared to largely White urban areas, the most ethnically/racially diverse urban ZIP codes were between 45% to 55% less likely to have prescribers able to provide buprenorphine, a recent study found. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News

Americans addicted to opioids who need the anti-addiction med buprenorphine are far more likely to find it if they live in a predominantly White neighborhood, new research finds.

"Access is substantially better in areas that are very white," said study lead author Coleman Drake, an assistant professor of health policy and management at Pitt Public Health in Pittsburgh.

Advertisement

"When you move to areas with even some racial or ethnic diversity, there is a large decline in the geographic availability of buprenorphine prescribers and prescription fills," he noted in a University of Pittsburgh news release. "In areas that are less than 95% white, for example, there's a 45 to 50% drop [in access]."

The findings were published Tuesday in the Journal of Addiction Medicine.

Related

Prior studies have looked at access to buprenorphine, but Drake's group is among the first to look at the issue at the local level.

They tracked the number of healthcare providers in a given ZIP code who might prescribe or dispense buprenorphine to those who needed it.

Compared to largely White urban areas, the most ethnically/racially diverse urban ZIP codes were between 45% to 55% less likely to have prescribers able to provide buprenorphine, Drake's group found. That gap rose to between 62% to 79% for rural parts of the United States, the study found.

Advertisement

Spurred by the ongoing crisis of opioid abuse and overdose deaths, efforts have been made over the past decade to ease access to buprenorphine, the team said. But any rise in access hasn't been equal for everyone.

According to Drake, more must be done to raise the number of buprenorphine prescribers in diverse communities and to promote better prescribing among those already prescribing the treatment.

More information

Find out more about buprenorphine at the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.

Copyright © 2024 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Experts raising awareness of anorexia in boys and men
Health News // 1 hour ago
Experts raising awareness of anorexia in boys and men
Anorexia isn't solely a disease that strikes women and girls, Canadian experts say, so they want to raise awareness that the illness can also be serious for boys and men.
Genetic tests could evaluate risk for 10 common illnesses
Health News // 2 hours ago
Genetic tests could evaluate risk for 10 common illnesses
Accurate genetic tests for 10 common diseases are nearly ready for everyday use in doctor's offices, a new study says.
Study finds link between too much niacin intake and heart disease
Health News // 21 hours ago
Study finds link between too much niacin intake and heart disease
Feb. 19 (UPI) -- A major new study shows excessive amounts of the common B vitamin niacin can lead to increased risk for cardiovascular disease, researchers announced Monday.
Women may realize health benefits of regular exercise more than men, study says
Health News // 21 hours ago
Women may realize health benefits of regular exercise more than men, study says
NEW YORK, Feb. 19 (UPI) -- Women who exercise regularly have a much lower risk of premature death or a fatal cardiovascular event than men who work out the same length of time, a new study indicates.
Pet-friendly health, lodging services could benefit homeless people
Health News // 23 hours ago
Pet-friendly health, lodging services could benefit homeless people
One in 10 homeless people has a pet, and one-stop health clinics where both can get healthcare would benefit both, a new study suggests.
Effects of spring allergies are wide-ranging
Health News // 1 day ago
Effects of spring allergies are wide-ranging
Allergies affect many different and interconnected systems within a person's body, according to the American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology.
Mifepristone abortion pills can be safely delivered with telehealth
Health News // 3 days ago
Mifepristone abortion pills can be safely delivered with telehealth
Medication abortion can be delivered safely and effectively using telemedicine, a large, new study concludes.
Support from grandparents may reduce moms' use of antidepressants
Health News // 4 days ago
Support from grandparents may reduce moms' use of antidepressants
When grandparents can lend a hand with little ones, moms are less likely to battle depression.
Most American likely have been exposed to pesticide chlormequat
Health News // 4 days ago
Most American likely have been exposed to pesticide chlormequat
A little-known pesticide is likely present in the bodies of most U.S. residents, raising concerns of potential reproductive and developmental problems, researchers report.
Experimental drug shows promise in treating cancer linked to asbestos
Health News // 4 days ago
Experimental drug shows promise in treating cancer linked to asbestos
An experimental drug called ADI-PEG20 increased average survival of mesothelioma patients by 1.6 months, and quadrupled the three-year survival rate, when combined with traditional chemotherapy, trial results show.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Study finds link between too much niacin intake and heart disease
Study finds link between too much niacin intake and heart disease
Women may realize health benefits of regular exercise more than men, study says
Women may realize health benefits of regular exercise more than men, study says
Pet-friendly health, lodging services could benefit homeless people
Pet-friendly health, lodging services could benefit homeless people
Review of studies confirms exercise alleviates depression
Review of studies confirms exercise alleviates depression
Support from grandparents may reduce moms' use of antidepressants
Support from grandparents may reduce moms' use of antidepressants
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement