Trending
Advertisement
Health News
March 6, 2024 / 9:31 AM

Concussions can cause iron to collect in brain

By Ernie Mundell, HealthDay News
People who suffer a concussion and then develop headaches show iron accumulation in their brains, new research indicates. Photo by Staff Sgt. Jennifer Brofer/Concussion,_Sports_Medicine_Clinic_Treats_Troops_With_Mild_Traumatic_Brain_Injury_DVIDS314676.jpg/Wikimedia Commons
People who suffer a concussion and then develop headaches show iron accumulation in their brains, new research indicates. Photo by Staff Sgt. Jennifer Brofer/Concussion,_Sports_Medicine_Clinic_Treats_Troops_With_Mild_Traumatic_Brain_Injury_DVIDS314676.jpg/Wikimedia Commons

Folks who have suffered a concussion and then develop headaches show iron accumulation in their brains, new research discovers.

Excess brain iron stores are a hallmark of damage, noted a team led by Simona Nikolova, of the Mayo Clinic in Phoenix. The team is slated to present the results in April at the annual meeting of the American Academy of Neurology.

Advertisement

"Previous studies have shown that iron accumulation can affect how areas of the brain interact with each other," Nikolova said in an AAN news release. "This research may help us better understand how the brain responds and recovers from concussion."

The new research involved 60 people who all developed headaches after a concussion. The concussions were caused by falling (45%), car accidents (30%) or fighting (12%). For just under half of the people, this was their first concussion.

Related

Brain scans from the 60 concussion patients were compared to those taken from 60 people with no history of concussions or post-traumatic headache.

The scans showed that, compared to folks who'd never been concussed, those with a history of concussion had higher levels of iron in various brain areas. Iron levels seemed to mount as time after the concussion went on.

Advertisement

"These results suggest that iron accumulation in the brain can be used as a biomarker for concussion and post-traumatic headache, which could potentially help us understand the underlying processes that occur with these conditions," Nikolova said.

Because these findings are to be presented at a medical meeting, they should be considered preliminary until published in a peer-reviewed journal.

More information

Find out more about concussions at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Copyright © 2024 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

FDA signs off on first over-the-counter continuous glucose monitor
Health News // 15 hours ago
FDA signs off on first over-the-counter continuous glucose monitor
March 5 (UPI) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said Tuesday that the federal agency had approved an over-the-counter continuous glucose monitor for those who do not use insulin.
Treatment for sensitive teeth may prevent cavities in children
Health News // 16 hours ago
Treatment for sensitive teeth may prevent cavities in children
A cheap cavity-fighting liquid typically used to treat sensitive teeth appears to work as well as dental sealants in preventing tooth decay, a new study finds.
Dangerous heat, humidity a rising threat to U.S. prisoners
Health News // 17 hours ago
Dangerous heat, humidity a rising threat to U.S. prisoners
Almost 2 million Americans incarcerated in the nation's jails and prisons suffer through an average 100 days per year of dangerous heat and humidity, a new report finds.
New biopsy-free test may promptly diagnose oral cancers
Health News // 17 hours ago
New biopsy-free test may promptly diagnose oral cancers
Analysis of a "chemical score" from mouth lesion swab samples might allow patients to skip painful biopsies, getting oral cancers promptly diagnosed in a noninvasive way, scientists report.
High number of people on HIV-preventing PrEP drugs stop using them, research shows
Health News // 18 hours ago
High number of people on HIV-preventing PrEP drugs stop using them, research shows
Many people protected by drugs that prevent HIV infection quit using them, upping their vulnerability to the virus that causes AIDS, new research shows.
Lack of adequate sleep may raise risk for diabetes
Health News // 18 hours ago
Lack of adequate sleep may raise risk for diabetes
Are you typically getting only a few hours sleep each night? Besides leaving you groggy all day, your insomnia could also be raising your odds for Type 2 diabetes, new research shows.
Robotic hip 'exoskeleton' helps patients improve walking after stroke
Health News // 19 hours ago
Robotic hip 'exoskeleton' helps patients improve walking after stroke
A new robotic hip exoskeleton could help stroke patients improve their walking stride, a new study shows.
AI models accurately diagnose ear infections in infants and small kids
Health News // 19 hours ago
AI models accurately diagnose ear infections in infants and small kids
A new smartphone app can help doctors more accurately diagnose ear infections in babies and small children, potentially reducing unnecessary antibiotic use in kids, researchers report.
MS drugs safe taken by breastfeeding moms won't hurt babies, study finds
Health News // 20 hours ago
MS drugs safe taken by breastfeeding moms won't hurt babies, study finds
Certain drugs used to treat multiple sclerosis appear to be safe for babies if taken by breastfeeding moms, a new study finds.
Low iron in blood may trigger long COVID
Health News // 21 hours ago
Low iron in blood may trigger long COVID
Long COVID might be triggered by low iron levels in the blood from the person's initial infection, a new study claims.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Study finds sweetened drink consumption may be linked to atrial fibrillation
Study finds sweetened drink consumption may be linked to atrial fibrillation
FDA signs off on first over-the-counter continuous glucose monitor
FDA signs off on first over-the-counter continuous glucose monitor
Study links sleep apnea issues to memory, thinking problems
Study links sleep apnea issues to memory, thinking problems
High number of people on HIV-preventing PrEP drugs stop using them, research shows
High number of people on HIV-preventing PrEP drugs stop using them, research shows
Toddlers talk less with parents when fixated on screens
Toddlers talk less with parents when fixated on screens
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement