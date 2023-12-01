Breaking News
Sandra Day O'Connor, first woman to serve on U.S. Supreme Court, dies at 93
Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Dec. 1, 2023 / 10:02 AM

Persistent brain inflammation from collision sports could have long-term effects

By Ernie Mundell, HealthDay News
Participating in repeated collision sports like football may have a direct link to long-term inflammation in the brain, researchers say. Photo by David Tulis/UPI
Participating in repeated collision sports like football may have a direct link to long-term inflammation in the brain, researchers say. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

The repeat head injuries suffered by football players, boxers and other athletes appear to affect brain health long after players have given up their sport.

New research from Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore could explain why: The persistence in the brain of inflammation tied to the original injury or injuries.

Advertisement

"The findings show that participating in repeated collision sports like football may have a direct link to long-term inflammation in the brain," study senior author Dr. Jennifer Coughlin said in a university news release.

She's an associate professor of psychiatry and behavioral sciences at Hopkins.

Related

Key to the new findings is a brain "repair protein," with the unwieldy name of 18 kDa translocator protein -- shortened to TSPO.

Whenever a brain sustains injury, TSPO levels quickly rise as the brain tries to heal. TSPO is closely associated with immune cells in the brain called microglia, Coughlin's group noted.

It was thought that spikes in TSPO were only temporary. However, prior studies revealed that levels of the pro-inflammatory protein can remain elevated for up to 17 years.

In the new study, the Hopkins team examined PET and MRI brain scans of 27 former NFL players, taken between 2018 and early 2023.

Advertisement

They used the scans to compare levels of TSPO in the football players' brains to those seen in brain scans of 27 former pro college swimmers -- athletes who would not be expected to have sustained head injuries.

The swimmers and the football players were all male and ranged between 24 and 45 years of age.

Brain levels of TSPO were higher, on average, in scans taken from the football players versus those from the swimmers.

Football players also performed notably worse than swimmers on tests that tracked learning and memory skills.

"These findings are relevant to both collision sport athletes and other populations that suffer from single or reoccurring mild TBIs, including those experienced during military training and repeated head-banging behaviors in children," Coughlin said in a Hopkins news release.

Should treatments to lower brain TSPO be given to older individuals with a history of head injury? Probably not, the researchers cautioned.

"Since TSPO is associated with [brain] repair, we don't recommend the use of drugs or other interventions at this time," Coughlin explained. "Instead, we will continue to monitor TSPO levels through more research, in order to test for sign of resolution of the injury with more time away from the game."

Advertisement

Following more research, it might be possible to find treatments that can safely reduce long-term inflammation in the brain, the researchers said.

With that in mind, Coughlin's group plans to track TSPO levels in the brains of former NFL athletes over time, seeing which brains heal and which do not. That could give clues to new treatments or guidelines that would encourage long-term healing.

The findings were published recently in the journal JAMA Network Open.

More information

There's more on the health impact of sports-related concussion at the University of Michigan.

Copyright © 2023 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Most bodybuilders don't know protein supplements can harm fertility
Health News // 1 hour ago
Most bodybuilders don't know protein supplements can harm fertility
Bodybuilders are largely unaware that the protein supplements they use to bulk up might harm their fertility, a new study shows.
Routine treatment to preserve donated hearts shows no benefit in recent study
Health News // 1 hour ago
Routine treatment to preserve donated hearts shows no benefit in recent study
A technique doctors use to preserve donated organs is actually doing no good, and might even be harming the organs, a new study reports.
Stanford twins study exhibits vegan diets' rapid heart benefits
Health News // 1 day ago
Stanford twins study exhibits vegan diets' rapid heart benefits
NEW YORK, Nov. 30 (UPI) -- A new trial utilizing identical twins suggests that a vegan diet can improve cardiovascular health in as little as eight weeks.
Sedentary lifestyle may raise odds for uterine fibroids
Health News // 1 day ago
Sedentary lifestyle may raise odds for uterine fibroids
Women in a Chinese study who sat for more than six hours each day faced substantially higher odds of developing uterine fibroids before menopause, a new study has found.
Elevated thyroid hormone levels linked to higher risk of cognitive problems
Health News // 1 day ago
Elevated thyroid hormone levels linked to higher risk of cognitive problems
Elevated levels of thyroid hormone appear to harm the aging brain, increasing seniors' risk of dementia or other cognitive disorders, a new study finds.
Study: Tinnitus a response to auditory nerve damage not detected in hearing tests
Health News // 1 day ago
Study: Tinnitus a response to auditory nerve damage not detected in hearing tests
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- People with persistent ringing in their ears, or tinnitus, are suffering from auditory nerve loss that goes undetected in standard hearing tests, a new U.S. study has found.
Faster walking speed associated with slower risk of diabetes
Health News // 1 day ago
Faster walking speed associated with slower risk of diabetes
People can walk away their risk of developing Type 2 diabetes -- but only if they walk fast enough, a new report finds.
Study links brain inflammation to mood problems in Alzheimer's
Health News // 1 day ago
Study links brain inflammation to mood problems in Alzheimer's
Brain inflammation appears to influence the mood problems of Alzheimer's patients, rather than traditional markers of the disease like amyloid beta or tau proteins, researchers report.
Diabetes drug Mounjaro outperforms Ozempic for weight loss in early trial
Health News // 2 days ago
Diabetes drug Mounjaro outperforms Ozempic for weight loss in early trial
The diabetes drug Mounjaro prompted more weight loss among overweight and obese adults than Ozempic did in a real-world setting, researchers report.
Early coronary heart disease strong predictor for dementia, study finds
Health News // 2 days ago
Early coronary heart disease strong predictor for dementia, study finds
LONDON, Nov. 29 (UPI) -- People diagnosed with coronary heart disease in early middle age are at much higher risk of developing dementia in later life than people with healthy hearts, a new Chinese study of 430,000 Britons found.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Study: Tinnitus a response to auditory nerve damage not detected in hearing tests
Study: Tinnitus a response to auditory nerve damage not detected in hearing tests
Stanford twins study exhibits vegan diets' rapid heart benefits
Stanford twins study exhibits vegan diets' rapid heart benefits
Elevated thyroid hormone levels linked to higher risk of cognitive problems
Elevated thyroid hormone levels linked to higher risk of cognitive problems
Sedentary lifestyle may raise odds for uterine fibroids
Sedentary lifestyle may raise odds for uterine fibroids
New COVID-19 variant is spreading, poses 'low' public health risk
New COVID-19 variant is spreading, poses 'low' public health risk
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement