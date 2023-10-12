Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Oct. 12, 2023 / 3:04 PM

Brain inflammation in young children may contribute to autism, schizophrenia

By Ernie Mundell, HealthDay News
A better understanding of brain cell disruptions occurring early in childhood could someday help lead to treatments for autism and schizophrenia, the researchers believe. Photo by ivabalk/Pixabay
A better understanding of brain cell disruptions occurring early in childhood could someday help lead to treatments for autism and schizophrenia, the researchers believe. Photo by ivabalk/Pixabay

Severe inflammation very early in childhood might hamper the development of key brain cells, perhaps setting the stage for conditions such as autism or schizophrenia, new research suggests.

The origins of many neurodevelopment disorders remain mysterious. But the new study of postmortem brain tissue from children who died between the ages 1 and 5 shows how inflammation affects brain cells.

Advertisement

In their research, the team from the University of Maryland School of Medicine targeted a portion of the brain known as the cerebellum, using a cutting-edge technology called single nucleus RNA sequencing.

"We looked at the cerebellum because it is one of the first brain regions to begin developing and one of the last to reach its maturity, but it remains understudied," said study co-leader Seth Ament, an associate professor in the Department of Psychiatry at Maryland.

Read More

The cerebellum is key to psychiatric research because it's responsible for higher cognitive functions such as those employed in language, social interactions and the regulation of emotion. Prior studies have shown that infants with abnormalities in their cerebellum often develop neurodevelopment disorders. In animal research, exposing the brain to inflammation before birth also seems to raise the odds for those types of conditions.

Advertisement

In their research, published Thursday in Science Translational Medicine, Ament and co-lead author Margaret McCarthy noticed consistent genetic patterns in the cerebella of deceased children who had experienced some kind of severe inflammatory condition such as a bacterial or viral infection or asthma.

Overall, the Maryland team examined cerebellum tissues from 17 young children -- eight of whom died from an inflammatory condition and nine who died in accidents.

Two key type of cerebellum brain cells -- the Purkinje and Golgi neurons -- appeared to be especially vulnerable to inflammatory damage.

"Although rare, Purkinje and Golgi neurons have critical functions," Ament explained in a university news release. "During development, Purkinje neurons form synapses connecting the cerebellum to other brain regions involved in cognition or emotional control, while Golgi neurons coordinate communication between cells within the cerebellum. Disruption of either of these developmental processes could explain how inflammation contributes to conditions like autism spectrum disorders and schizophrenia."

A better understanding of brain cell disruptions occurring early in childhood could someday help lead to treatments for autism and schizophrenia, the researchers believe.

The new study is one of almost 30 papers published this week from a large number of research centers, all focused on mapping and understanding the variety of cells in the human brain.

Advertisement

More information:

There's more about autism at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Copyright © 2023 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Study shows treatment for shoulder pain may not work
Health News // 35 minutes ago
Study shows treatment for shoulder pain may not work
Treating shoulder pain with steroid shots or removal of cartilage buildup yields the same result as no treatment at all, a Norwegian research team reports.
Women with acne face social stigma
Health News // 5 hours ago
Women with acne face social stigma
Adult acne can significantly change how women are perceived in social settings, a new study finds.
Study: Chemical hair relaxers may put Black women at higher risk for uterine cancer
Health News // 1 day ago
Study: Chemical hair relaxers may put Black women at higher risk for uterine cancer
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Black women's long-term use of some chemical hair relaxers at least twice a year has been associated with a higher risk of uterine cancer, according to a new study done by Boston University.
More than two-thirds of Americans report loss of sleep over job worries
Health News // 1 day ago
More than two-thirds of Americans report loss of sleep over job worries
Americans are losing sleep over worries about money, a new survey reveals.
California bans four food additives linked to health issues
Health News // 1 day ago
California bans four food additives linked to health issues
California has become the first state to ban four chemicals commonly added to food that are linked to health issues.
Early trial of COVID-19 vaccine nasal spray shows promise
Health News // 1 day ago
Early trial of COVID-19 vaccine nasal spray shows promise
New research points to the potential of a COVID-19 vaccine delivered through the nose.
FDA warns of risks of compounded ketamine
Health News // 1 day ago
FDA warns of risks of compounded ketamine
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is warning consumers about risks of using compounded versions of the drug ketamine, often taken for psychiatric disorders.
Tobacco companies add synthetic menthol to cigarettes in response to ban
Health News // 1 day ago
Tobacco companies add synthetic menthol to cigarettes in response to ban
Cigarette makers are using synthetic menthol substitutes in what appears to be an effort to skirt a looming federal menthol ban, researchers say.
Pet dogs shed light on human health, researchers say
Health News // 1 day ago
Pet dogs shed light on human health, researchers say
NEW YORK, Oct. 11 (UPI) -- A large study aims to follow pet dogs for 10 years or longer to track how genes, diet, exercise and the environment affect aging -- and the findings may shed light on human health.
Chronic diseases take a toll on U.S. life expectancy
Health News // 2 days ago
Chronic diseases take a toll on U.S. life expectancy
Americans' life expectancy has been stagnant for over a decade, and much of the blame has been placed on "deaths of despair" among middle-aged adults.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Pet dogs shed light on human health, researchers say
Pet dogs shed light on human health, researchers say
More than two-thirds of Americans report loss of sleep over job worries
More than two-thirds of Americans report loss of sleep over job worries
California bans four food additives linked to health issues
California bans four food additives linked to health issues
Study: Chemical hair relaxers may put Black women at higher risk for uterine cancer
Study: Chemical hair relaxers may put Black women at higher risk for uterine cancer
FDA warns of risks of compounded ketamine
FDA warns of risks of compounded ketamine
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement