Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Feb. 27, 2024 / 3:00 AM

Early treatment of Crohn's may improve outcomes

By Dennis Thompson, HealthDay News
About 80% of those who got therapy with an immune-suppressing drug called infliximab shortly after their Crohn's diagnosis experienced an improvement in their symptoms and inflammatory markers related to the disease, researchers report. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News
About 80% of those who got therapy with an immune-suppressing drug called infliximab shortly after their Crohn's diagnosis experienced an improvement in their symptoms and inflammatory markers related to the disease, researchers report. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News

In a finding that suggests sooner is better than later, a new trial shows that giving advanced treatment early to Crohn's patients can dramatically improve their gut health.

About 80% of those who got therapy with an immune-suppressing drug called infliximab shortly after their Crohn's diagnosis experienced an improvement in their symptoms and inflammatory markers related to the disease, researchers report.

Advertisement

By comparison, only 15% of patients who received conventional therapy had similar results.

"We've shown that by treating earlier, we can achieve better outcomes for patients than have previously been reported," said lead researcher Dr. Nuru Noor, from the University of Cambridge in the U.K.

Related

"As soon as a patient is diagnosed with Crohn's disease, the clock is ticking -- and has likely been ticking for some time -- in terms of damage happening to the bowel, so there's a need to start on an advanced therapy such as infliximab as soon as possible," Noor added in a Cambridge news release.

Advertisement

The clinical trial involved 386 patients with newly diagnosed Crohn's disease being treated in 40 hospitals across the U.K.

Crohn's disease involves inflammation of the intestines, possibly due to an autoimmune reaction. Symptoms include diarrhea, cramping, abdominal pain and fatigue, and Crohn's causes enough intestinal damage that as many as one in 10 patients will require urgent abdominal surgery to treat their condition within the first year of diagnosis, researchers said.

Patients were assigned at random to undergo one of two treatment strategies using infliximab, which works by blocking a protein found in the immune system. It is administered through IV drip or injection.

One strategy followed the usual pattern of slowly tapering up the dosage of the drug, and only starting the drug if their disease was progressing and not responding to other simpler treatments.

The second group received "top-down" therapy, where they were given infliximab as soon as possible following diagnosis, regardless of the severity of their symptoms.

Two-thirds (67%) of patients in the top-down group had no intestinal ulcers in their follow-up endoscopy test at the end of the trial. That sort of remission is very important, researchers said, because it's consistently associated with decreased risk of later complications in Crohn's disease.

Advertisement

Up to now, clinical trials have been considered highly successful if they got just 20% to 30% of patients into remission, the researchers noted.

The top-down patients also had a tenfold lower need for urgent abdominal surgery within the first year of treatment, about 0.5% compared with around 5% of those receiving conventional therapy.

The researchers also found no difference in the risk of serious infection from infliximab, which is now available in a cheaper generic form.

The new study was published recently in The Lancet Gastroenterology and Hepatology journal.

"Up until now, the view has been, 'Why would you use a more expensive treatment strategy and potentially over-treat people if there's a chance they might do fine anyway?' said researcher Miles Parkes, director of the NIHR Cambridge Biomedical Research Center.

"We now know we can prevent the majority of adverse outcomes, including need for urgent surgery, by providing a treatment strategy that is safe and becoming increasingly affordable," Parkes added. "If you take a holistic view of safety, including the need for hospitalizations and urgent surgery, then the safest thing from a patient point of view is to offer 'top-down' therapy straight after diagnosis rather than having to wait and use 'step-up' treatment."

Advertisement

More information

The National Institutes of Health have more about Crohn's disease.

Copyright © 2024 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Earbuds, headphones linked to hearing damage among kids
Health News // 12 hours ago
Earbuds, headphones linked to hearing damage among kids
Many younger children could be permanently damaging their hearing by blasting loud music on their earbuds and headphones, a new report finds.
Decriminalization of 'magic mushrooms' leads to more emergency calls by youth
Health News // 15 hours ago
Decriminalization of 'magic mushrooms' leads to more emergency calls by youth
U.S. poison center calls related to psilocybin "magic mushrooms" among youth skyrocketed after U.S. cities and states began decriminalizing the hallucinogen, a new study shows.
Women in healthcare report higher rates of burnout than men
Health News // 16 hours ago
Women in healthcare report higher rates of burnout than men
Women working in healthcare endure significantly more stress and burnout compared to their male co-workers, a new review concludes.
Junk food, alcohol, obesity increase risk of colon cancer
Health News // 17 hours ago
Junk food, alcohol, obesity increase risk of colon cancer
Junk food increases people's risk of colon cancer, as well as alcohol, lack of exercise and obesity.
Regular exercise may help keep off weight lost with Ozempic, Wegovy
Health News // 1 day ago
Regular exercise may help keep off weight lost with Ozempic, Wegovy
Regular exercise could be the key to quitting weight-loss drugs like Ozempic, Wegovy and Zepbound without regaining weight, a new Danish study says.
Asthma drug limits serious reactions to allergy-triggering foods, study says
Health News // 1 day ago
Asthma drug limits serious reactions to allergy-triggering foods, study says
NEW YORK, Feb. 25 (UPI) -- A drug approved to treat allergic asthma and chronic hives can limit children's dangerous allergic responses to small amounts of allergy-triggering foods, a new study reveals.
Workplace injuries rise after states legalize recreational marijuana
Health News // 3 days ago
Workplace injuries rise after states legalize recreational marijuana
After states legalize the sale of weed for recreational use, on-the-job injuries rise among younger workers, new research shows.
Florida surgeon general defers to parents over CDC during measles outbreak
Health News // 3 days ago
Florida surgeon general defers to parents over CDC during measles outbreak
Amid an outbreak of measles at a Florida elementary school, the state's surgeon general has defied federal health guidance and told parents it's up to them whether they want to keep their unvaccinated child home.
Study: Dietary supplements fail versus prescription drugs with same active ingredient
Health News // 3 days ago
Study: Dietary supplements fail versus prescription drugs with same active ingredient
NEW YORK, Feb. 23 (UPI) -- A study that compares the label accuracy of a generic drug versus a dietary supplement with the same active ingredient found that the supplement fared very poorly when stacked up against the prescription version.
AI outperforms ophthalmologists in diagnosing glaucoma, retinal disease
Health News // 3 days ago
AI outperforms ophthalmologists in diagnosing glaucoma, retinal disease
Artificial intelligence can match and even outperform human eye doctors in diagnosing and treating glaucoma, a new study finds.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Asthma drug limits serious reactions to allergy-triggering foods, study says
Asthma drug limits serious reactions to allergy-triggering foods, study says
Study: Dietary supplements fail versus prescription drugs with same active ingredient
Study: Dietary supplements fail versus prescription drugs with same active ingredient
Florida surgeon general defers to parents over CDC during measles outbreak
Florida surgeon general defers to parents over CDC during measles outbreak
Regular exercise may help keep off weight lost with Ozempic, Wegovy
Regular exercise may help keep off weight lost with Ozempic, Wegovy
Junk food, alcohol, obesity increase risk of colon cancer
Junk food, alcohol, obesity increase risk of colon cancer
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement