Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Jan. 5, 2024 / 10:25 AM

Inflammatory bowel disorders vary by race, gender

By Ernie Mundell, HealthDay News
New research, from Rutgers University and other centers, found inflammatory bowel disorders vary widely, according to patient demographics. Photo by Sora Shimazaki/Pexels
New research, from Rutgers University and other centers, found inflammatory bowel disorders vary widely, according to patient demographics. Photo by Sora Shimazaki/Pexels

Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis show different patterns of incidence by race, gender and even place of birth, a new U.S. study finds.

The two illnesses are each classified as an inflammatory bowel disorder (IBD) -- conditions that trigger a chronic inflammation of the gastrointestinal tract.

Advertisement

The new research, from Rutgers University and other centers, found IBDs vary widely, according to patient demographics.

"IBD has historically been a disease of Caucasian populations in Europe and North America, but now we're seeing it among all races and in people all over the globe, so it's now important to study how it manifests in different groups," noted study senior author Lea Ann Chen. She's an assistant professor of medicine and pharmacology at Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School in New Brunswick, N.J.

Related

Chen's team analyzed the medical records of 525 patients who underwent treatment for an IBD at New York City's Bellevue Hospital between 1997 and 2017.

Bellevue is a "safety net" hospital, where most patients are of similar income, the researchers noted. The patients were racially diverse, however: 29.8% White, 27.4% Hispanic, 21.7% Black and 13% Asian.

That diversity was mirrored in the patient profiles for both Crohn's and ulcerative colitis.

Advertisement

Using White patients for comparison purposes, Chen's team found that:

Among Asian patients, men were twice as likely to have an IBD as women, regardless of whether they'd been born in the United States or abroad.

Black patients were more than twice as likely to require a resection (surgical removal) of part of their intestine, compared to White patients.

Crohn's diagnoses were more likely among Black patients born in the United States, whereas colitis was more likely among Black patients born abroad.

Symptoms of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's tended to be milder if the patient had not been born in the United States, regardless of their race. These patients typically were diagnosed later in life, required fewer surgeries and medications, and had fewer complications, compared to native-born Americans.

The last finding was "particularly true among Black patients," Chen noted in a Rutgers news release. "Those who were born here were far more likely to develop Crohn's disease and its complications compared to those who were born abroad."

In other cases, genes may have played a role.

For example, "the difference in case numbers between Asian men and women was striking, and that difference appeared both among U.S.-born and foreign-born patients," Chen noted. "It appears that East Asian women -- because most of the Asian patients in our study population were East Asian -- may have some sort of genetic protection against IBD."

Advertisement

The study was published recently in the journal Gastro Hep Advances.

More information

Find out more about inflammatory bowel disease at the Crohn's & Colitis Foundation.

Copyright © 2024 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Tejocote weight-loss supplements may contain deadly poison, FDA warns
Health News // 1 hour ago
Tejocote weight-loss supplements may contain deadly poison, FDA warns
Tejocote weight-loss supplements sold through online through Amazon or Etsy could contain a highly toxic substance, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is warning.
Study explores whether a statin inhaler could relieve asthma, COPD
Health News // 2 hours ago
Study explores whether a statin inhaler could relieve asthma, COPD
Drugs already used by millions to lower cholesterol might someday have a new role: Relieving asthma and COPD.
Electrical pulses to brain may boost susceptibility to hypnotherapy
Health News // 23 hours ago
Electrical pulses to brain may boost susceptibility to hypnotherapy
An electrical zap to the brain can temporarily render a person more susceptible to hypnosis, a new study shows.
New antibiotic zosurabalpin shows promise against superbug
Health News // 1 day ago
New antibiotic zosurabalpin shows promise against superbug
Researchers report that a new type of antibiotic has proved its mettle against a deadly superbug.
Changes in muscles may explain fatigue in patients with long COVID
Health News // 1 day ago
Changes in muscles may explain fatigue in patients with long COVID
Muscle cells' "power stations" function less effectively in people with long COVID, potentially explaining the persistent fatigue that's a hallmark of the condition.
Disrupted sleep in early adulthood linked to memory problems later
Health News // 1 day ago
Disrupted sleep in early adulthood linked to memory problems later
People who get poor sleep in their 30s and 40s might be more likely to develop memory and thinking problems a decade later, a new study warns.
Spaces around brain's blood vessels may show risk of autism
Health News // 1 day ago
Spaces around brain's blood vessels may show risk of autism
The fluid-filled spaces around the brain's blood vessels need proper waste "clearance" every few hours. When that fails to happen, a baby's risk for autism appears to rise, new research shows.
Heart medications may ease symptoms of muscular dystrophy
Health News // 2 days ago
Heart medications may ease symptoms of muscular dystrophy
A regularly prescribed class of heart medications might be capable of treating one of the most common forms of muscular dystrophy, a new study in mice suggests.
Free memory screenings can help protect brain health
Health News // 2 days ago
Free memory screenings can help protect brain health
Regular screenings are an important way to detect memory problems early, and should be part of everyone's health and wellness routine, according to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America.
Diet rich in omega-3 fatty acids may slow pulmonary fibrosis
Health News // 2 days ago
Diet rich in omega-3 fatty acids may slow pulmonary fibrosis
A diet laden with omega-3 fatty acids found in nuts and oily fish might help slow the progression of pulmonary fibrosis, researchers report.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Heart medications may ease symptoms of muscular dystrophy
Heart medications may ease symptoms of muscular dystrophy
Changes in muscles may explain fatigue in patients with long COVID
Changes in muscles may explain fatigue in patients with long COVID
New antibiotic zosurabalpin shows promise against superbug
New antibiotic zosurabalpin shows promise against superbug
High blood pressure, cholesterol before age 55, even if treated, can boost heart disease risk
High blood pressure, cholesterol before age 55, even if treated, can boost heart disease risk
Disrupted sleep in early adulthood linked to memory problems later
Disrupted sleep in early adulthood linked to memory problems later
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement