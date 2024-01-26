Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Jan. 26, 2024 / 1:20 PM

One-shot typhoid vaccine provides long-term protection for kids

By Ernie Mundell, HealthDay News
The vaccine, called Typbar TCV, requires just one dose and shielded children ages 9 months to 12 years over the course of a four-year study, researchers reported. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News
The vaccine, called Typbar TCV, requires just one dose and shielded children ages 9 months to 12 years over the course of a four-year study, researchers reported. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News

While largely eliminated in more affluent nations, typhoid remains a deadly scourge in developing countries, killing more than 110,000 children every year.

Children in endemic areas -- mainly sub-Saharan Africa and southeast Asia -- have new reason to hope, however, with the advent of a one-shot vaccine that appears to provide long-term protection against the typhoid bacterium.

Advertisement

The vaccine, called Typbar TCV, requires just one dose and shielded children ages 9 months to 12 years over the course of a four-year study, researchers reported Friday in The Lancet journal.

In the trial, researchers randomly gave the TCV vaccine to half of over 28,000 healthy children in the south African nation of Malawi. The other half of the children received a meningitis vaccine.

Related

Over the next four years, rates of typhoid incidence fell dramatically among kids who got the TCV shot. Just 24 children who got the vaccine developed typhoid, compared to 110 kids who didn't receive it -- a more than 78% efficacy rate.

Put another way, one case of typhoid was prevented for every 163 kids who got the TCV vaccine, the researchers said.

The shot appeared to work well regardless of a child's age, and its effectiveness declined only slightly over time -- about a 1.3% drop in efficacy per year, the investigators said.

Advertisement

"The newly published study supports the long-lasting impacts of a single shot of TCV, even in the youngest children, and offers hope of preventing typhoid in the most vulnerable children," said study co-author Dr. Kathleen Neuzil. She's a professor of vaccinology at the University of Maryland School of Medicine (UMSOM) in Baltimore.

According to background information from the researchers, typhoid is usually contracted from contaminated food or beverages. Its symptoms include nausea, fever and abdominal pain. Left untreated, the disease can prove fatal.

Over 9 million cases of typhoid are recorded worldwide each year.

The results of the new trial "have significant implications for identification of the contribution of TCVs in the control and potential elimination of typhoid fever in endemic settings," wrote the authors of a commentary published alongside the study.

Based on the trial results, the Malawi government is now committed to vaccinating all children under the age of 15. Going forward, all babies will receive the Typbar TCV shot at the age of 9 months as part of their routine vaccinations.

"The research could not come at a more critical time, when Malawi and other African countries are struggling with climate change, extreme weather events and increased urbanization patterns, which are likely to contribute to increases in enteric diseases, including typhoid," UMSOM Dean Dr. Mark Gladwin said in a university news release.

Advertisement

More information

Find out more about typhoid at the US. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Copyright © 2024 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Exposure to toxic heavy metals linked to health problems in women
Health News // 2 hours ago
Exposure to toxic heavy metals linked to health problems in women
Exposure to toxic heavy metals could cause middle-aged women to have more health problems as they grow older, a new study finds.
Risk of death drops with each additional year of education, study finds
Health News // 3 hours ago
Risk of death drops with each additional year of education, study finds
The higher a person's level of education, the lower their risk of premature death, claims a new global study.
Even slightly early birth linked to developmental difficulties
Health News // 4 hours ago
Even slightly early birth linked to developmental difficulties
Babies born even slightly early have a higher long-term risk of developmental difficulties that could affect their behavior and learning ability, a new study finds.
Quantitative ultrasound may predict which moms will deliver prematurely
Health News // 10 hours ago
Quantitative ultrasound may predict which moms will deliver prematurely
Ultrasound scans that pick up "microstructural" changes in a woman's cervix could point to her having a higher risk for preterm birth, researchers report.
CDC: More American women dying after Dominican Republic cosmetic surgery
Health News // 22 hours ago
CDC: More American women dying after Dominican Republic cosmetic surgery
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Thursday that more American women are dying after undergoing cosmetic surgery in the Dominican Republic.
Most Americans spend last three years of life at home, study finds
Health News // 23 hours ago
Most Americans spend last three years of life at home, study finds
A sampling of the last three years of life spent by people who died in 2018 is giving a picture of what dying looks like in the United States.
Hearing loss more common in rural than urban areas
Health News // 1 day ago
Hearing loss more common in rural than urban areas
Rural residents have a higher rate of hearing loss in both ears than city dwellers do, a new study finds.
Closing toilet lid doesn't stop spread of germs during flush, study finds
Health News // 1 day ago
Closing toilet lid doesn't stop spread of germs during flush, study finds
It's been said that closing the toilet lid before flushing can prevent the spread of all germs, by keeping any flush-produced mist in the bowl. But a new study refutes that.
Alcoholics Anonymous more likely to benefit White Americans
Health News // 1 day ago
Alcoholics Anonymous more likely to benefit White Americans
White Americans are much more likely to engage in the trusted "12-step" program of Alcoholics Anonymous than Black of Hispanic drinkers, a new study finds.
COVID-19 infection in pregnancy may raise baby's risk of respiratory illness
Health News // 1 day ago
COVID-19 infection in pregnancy may raise baby's risk of respiratory illness
Babies born to COVID-infected mothers have triple the risk of developing a breathing disorder that normally affects preemies, a new study shows.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

10-year study evaluates prostate cancer treatments, side effects
10-year study evaluates prostate cancer treatments, side effects
Strange vision problems may indicate Alzheimer's disease
Strange vision problems may indicate Alzheimer's disease
Mislabeled cookies recalled after New York man dies
Mislabeled cookies recalled after New York man dies
Red Cross doubles down on plea for donations during blood shortage
Red Cross doubles down on plea for donations during blood shortage
CDC: More American women dying after Dominican Republic cosmetic surgery
CDC: More American women dying after Dominican Republic cosmetic surgery
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement