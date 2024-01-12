Trending
Universal coronavirus vaccine may save lives, money in future pandemic

By Dennis Thompson, HealthDay News
A universal vaccine -- one that targets parts of the virus common to all coronaviruses -- could still be a game-changer in the future, researchers say. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI
A universal vaccine -- one that targets parts of the virus common to all coronaviruses -- could still be a game-changer in the future, researchers say. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI

A universal coronavirus vaccine could have saved millions of lives and billions of dollars if one had been available prior to the pandemic, a new study argues.

Further, a universal vaccine -- one that targets parts of the virus common to all coronaviruses -- could still be a game-changer in the future, researchers say.

But that's only possible if one is developed before another variant mutates and runs rampant through the human population.

"COVID-19 was the third major and serious coronavirus epidemic or pandemic following SARS in 2002 and MERS in 2012, thus, we should anticipate a fourth coronavirus outbreak within the next decade or so," said researcher Dr. Peter Hotez, dean of Baylor College's National School of Tropical Medicine and co-director of the Texas Children's Hospital Center for Vaccine Development.

"A universal vaccine is cost-effective and cost-saving, and a priority for advancement," Hotez added.

To figure out the potential value of having had a universal vaccine at the start of the pandemic, Hotez and his colleagues developed a computer model that simulated the entire U.S. population through the introduction and spread of COVID in 2020.

Specifically, the simulation weighed what might have happened if a universal coronavirus vaccine had been available at the start.

As history shows, scientists developed a strain-specific COVID vaccine in record time, but that still left 10 months of unchecked infection, illness and death.

Using the simulation, researchers determined that a universal vaccine would have saved money even if it had only been 10% effective against COVID and a minority of the populace had received the jab.

For example, a vaccine with 10% efficacy administered to a quarter of the U.S. population within two months of the start of the pandemic would have averted 14.6 million infections and saved more than $27 billion in direct medical costs, researchers estimate.

The benefits of a universal coronavirus vaccine would have held even if pharmaceutical companies had later crafted a better, more variant-specific vaccine, the model showed.

The findings were published Thursday in the journal eClinicalMedicine.

"Our study shows the importance of giving as many people as possible in a population at least some degree of immune protection as soon as possible," said researcher Dr. Bruce Lee, a professor at the CUNY Graduate School of Public Health and Health Policy in New York.

"Having a universal vaccine developed, stockpiled and ready to go in the event of a pandemic could be a game-changer, even if a more specific vaccine could be developed three to four months later," Lee added in a CUNY news release.

The National Institutes of Health has more about universal coronavirus vaccines.

Copyright © 2024 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Exposure therapy for one phobia may also improve other fears
Health News // 3 hours ago
Exposure therapy for one phobia may also improve other fears
Folks who use exposure therapy to overcome one phobia can find themselves less afraid of other things, according to the results of a study published recently in the journal Translational Psychiatry.
Nutrients from soy, nuts, beans may prevent breast cancer recurrence
Health News // 3 hours ago
Nutrients from soy, nuts, beans may prevent breast cancer recurrence
Women who've survived breast cancer may want to up their dietary intake of soy, nuts, beans and whole grains, a new analysis finds.
As lead levels decline in American Indians' blood, heart health benefits rise
Health News // 18 hours ago
As lead levels decline in American Indians' blood, heart health benefits rise
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- A decade-long decline in the lead levels of American Indians' blood has resulted in reduced blood pressure and heart failure, new research from the National Institutes of Health revealed Thursday.
Biorobotic heart could aid research on heart disease treatment
Health News // 1 day ago
Biorobotic heart could aid research on heart disease treatment
A biorobotic heart that combines a biological pig heart with a silicone robotic pump is providing researchers with a new tool to understand and potentially treat heart disease.
Medical marijuana may raise risk of abnormal heart rhythm
Health News // 1 day ago
Medical marijuana may raise risk of abnormal heart rhythm
Medical marijuana might help ease chronic pain, but it also slightly increases a patient's risk of a dangerous abnormal heart rhythm, a new study says.
FDA approves importation of syphilis drug from France
Health News // 1 day ago
FDA approves importation of syphilis drug from France
Amid an ongoing shortage of the first-line treatment for syphilis in the United States, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration will allow the importation of a different syphilis drug from a French drugmaker.
Musician plays guitar while surgeons remove his brain tumor
Health News // 2 days ago
Musician plays guitar while surgeons remove his brain tumor
Professional guitarist Christian Nolen took his stage show to an operating room last month, strumming out Deftones tunes for surgeons as they worked to remove a tumor from his brain.
Study pinpoints how psychiatric drugs lead to weight gain
Health News // 2 days ago
Study pinpoints how psychiatric drugs lead to weight gain
Research in mice is pinpointing how weight gain linked to psychiatric drugs happens -- and how to stop it.
U.S. scooter injuries triple, costs rise five-fold in four years
Health News // 2 days ago
U.S. scooter injuries triple, costs rise five-fold in four years
UCLA researchers report that scooter injuries nearly tripled across the U.S. between 2016 and 2020, many serious enough to require orthopedic and plastic surgery.
Study: Sickle cell disorder patients less likely to get full COVID-19 vaccine dosage
Health News // 2 days ago
Study: Sickle cell disorder patients less likely to get full COVID-19 vaccine dosage
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- The recent findings by the University of Michigan's academic medical center suggests adults with sickle cell disease are half as likely to have received an initial COVID-19 vaccine dose as people without sickle cell.
