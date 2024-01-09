Study: Sickle cell disorder patients less likely to get full COVID-19 vaccine dosage

Jan. 9 (UPI) -- Recent findings of a study from Michigan Medicine -- the University of Michigan's academic medical center -- suggests adults with sickle cell disease are half as likely to have received an initial COVID-19 vaccine dose as people without sickle cell disease.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention-funded study found only 17% of children age 5 to 11 with sickle cell disease had gotten just a primary COVID-19 vaccine, but not a second round. The same went for 31% of the age 12 to 17 demographic. That was compared with 25% and 41% of Michigan's general population in these age groups.