Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Dec. 8, 2023 / 1:41 PM

FDA approves first human gene editing therapy for sickle cell disease

By Doug Cunningham
The FDA Friday approved the first human gene editing treatment. It will be used to treat sickle cell disease, a blood disorder most prevalent among Black Americans. Technicians are shown working in a laboratory at Cincinnati Children's, where gene-correction therapies are tested and produced for clinical trials like the one for sickle cell anemia. Photo by Cincinnati Children's Hospital
1 of 2 | The FDA Friday approved the first human gene editing treatment. It will be used to treat sickle cell disease, a blood disorder most prevalent among Black Americans. Technicians are shown working in a laboratory at Cincinnati Children's, where gene-correction therapies are tested and produced for clinical trials like the one for sickle cell anemia. Photo by Cincinnati Children's Hospital

Dec. 8 (UPI) -- The Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved a new sickle cell disease treatment using the CRISPR genome editing technology. It's the first approved human gene editing therapy.

The FDA said Casgevy and Lyfgenia are the two milestone cell-based gene therapies approved for sickle cell treatment. Sickle cell disease affects approximately 100,000 people in the United States.

Advertisement

"Gene therapy holds the promise of delivering more targeted and effective treatments, especially for individuals with rare diseases where the current treatment options are limited," the FDA's Dr. Nicole Verdun said in a statement.

She added the FDA is "excited to advance the field especially for individuals whose lives have been severely disrupted by the disease by approving two cell-based gene therapies."

Related

Sickle cell disease is caused by a mutation in hemoglobin, a protein in red blood cells that delivers oxygen to the body's tissues.

The inherited blood disorder disease is most common in Black Americans but also affects Hispanics.

The mutated cells have a sickle shape, as seen under microscopes. They restrict blood flow, limiting oxygen delivery in the body.

Casgevy is the first FDA-approved therapy using CRISPR and is used to modify hematopoietic (blood) stem cells.

Advertisement

Lyfgenia uses a gene delivery vehicle for gene modification. It alters the patient's blood stem cells to produce a gene-derived hemoglobin. When added to red blood cells, that hemoglobin lowers the risk of sickling, according to the FDA.

"These approvals represent an important medical advance with the use of innovative cell-based gene therapies to target potentially devastating diseases and improve public health," said the FDA's Dr. Peter Marks in a statement.

Due to the multi-million dollar cost and limited number of medical facilities authorized to provide the new treatment, sickle cell patients face obstacles getting the treatment even after FDA approval. So only a small number of sickle cell patients are expected to get the treatment.

"We really have to make sure that it is accessible," said the Cleveland Clinic's Dr. Rabi Hanna. "This could be an equalizer for people with sickle cell because many patients cannot pursue career options" because of the illness.

Jennelle Stephenson of Cleveland, Tennessee was the first person to get sickle cell gene therapy in 2017. She suffered intense episodes of sickle cell pain and couldn't quite believe the results of the therapy.

"It's been one incredible journey of success for me," she said.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Many night shift workers face sleep disorders
Health News // 2 hours ago
Many night shift workers face sleep disorders
More than half of night shift workers have at least one sleep disorder, as nocturnal labor plays havoc with body rhythms, a new study shows.
Diabetes, weight-loss drugs like Ozempic may lower odds for colon cancer
Health News // 3 hours ago
Diabetes, weight-loss drugs like Ozempic may lower odds for colon cancer
Could blockbuster diabetes and weight-loss meds such as Ozempic, Wegovy, Mounjaro and Zepbound also lower users' odds for colon cancer? New research suggests they might.
Cases of salmonella linked to cantaloupes double, CDC says
Health News // 4 hours ago
Cases of salmonella linked to cantaloupes double, CDC says
A salmonella outbreak tied to tainted cantaloupes keeps expanding, with cases doubling since the last tally, U.S. health officials reported Thursday.
White House might punish Big Pharma's high prices by removing patents
Health News // 18 hours ago
White House might punish Big Pharma's high prices by removing patents
The Biden administration is flexing some federal muscle in its push for lower drug prices, warning pharmaceutical companies that it might use its authority to cancel patent protections if a medication costs too much.
Study explores risk of traumatic brain injury in tennis
Health News // 1 day ago
Study explores risk of traumatic brain injury in tennis
Games like football, soccer and rugby come to mind when thinking about sports-related concussions. But a smashing tennis shot could cause a traumatic brain injury if the ball whacks a player's head, a new study argues.
Arthritis drug baricitinib may help patients with Type 1 diabetes
Health News // 1 day ago
Arthritis drug baricitinib may help patients with Type 1 diabetes
A drug long used to curb rheumatoid arthritis may be a potent foe against another immune disorder, Type 1 diabetes.
Blood test may identify rapidly aging organs, risk for disease
Health News // 1 day ago
Blood test may identify rapidly aging organs, risk for disease
A certain organ or organs might be growing old faster than the rest of a person's body, placing them at increased risk for disease and death, a new study suggests.
Weight-loss drug Zepbound now available at U.S. pharmacies
Health News // 1 day ago
Weight-loss drug Zepbound now available at U.S. pharmacies
The newly approved weight-loss medication known as Zepbound is now available for patients to take, drugmaker Eli Lilly announced Tuesday.
Research shows allergy medicine ingredient can reduce lung cancer tumors
Health News // 1 day ago
Research shows allergy medicine ingredient can reduce lung cancer tumors
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Icahn School of Medicine researchers at Mount Sinai Hospital reported Wednesday they have discovered an ingredient in allergy medicine can boost immune systems and reduce lung cancer tumors.
Study finds little evidence on adapting diet, exercise to menstrual cycle
Health News // 2 days ago
Study finds little evidence on adapting diet, exercise to menstrual cycle
"Cycle syncing" -- the notion that women should adapt their diet and exercise patterns to their menstrual cycle -- has become a trendy topic online.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Research shows allergy medicine ingredient can reduce lung cancer tumors
Research shows allergy medicine ingredient can reduce lung cancer tumors
Blood test may identify rapidly aging organs, risk for disease
Blood test may identify rapidly aging organs, risk for disease
Wildfires choke out air-quality gains, lead to hundreds of additional deaths
Wildfires choke out air-quality gains, lead to hundreds of additional deaths
Many couples around the world share high blood pressure, study says
Many couples around the world share high blood pressure, study says
White House might punish Big Pharma's high prices by removing patents
White House might punish Big Pharma's high prices by removing patents
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement