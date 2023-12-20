Trending
Health News
Dec. 20, 2023

Climate change may bring more mosquitos, study finds

By Dennis Thompson, HealthDay News
Warmer weather could lead to nearly twice as many mosquito larvae making it to adulthood, researchers recently reported. Photo courtesy of the CDC
Warmer weather could lead to nearly twice as many mosquito larvae making it to adulthood, researchers recently reported. Photo courtesy of the CDC

Warmer weather linked to climate change is likely to cause rampaging clouds of mosquitos in the future, a new study forecasts.

Rising temperatures can make it tougher for the predators that feast on mosquito larvae to effectively control mosquito populations, researchers say.

That's because warmer weather speeds up the larvae's development, leading to a smaller window of time for dragonflies to make a meal of them.

As a result, there could be nearly twice as many mosquito larvae that make it to adulthood, researchers recently reported in the journal Ecology.

"We might see larger populations of everyone's least favorite bug," said lead researcher Andrew Davidson in a Virginia Commonwealth University news release. Davidson conducted the research through the doctoral program at its Center for Integrative Life Sciences Education in Richmond.

For the study, researchers studied mosquitos in riverine rock pools at Belle Isle along the James River in Richmond.

They found that warmer pools contained more larvae, even when predators like dragonflies were present.

"While the mosquito larvae we studied here [are] the North American rock pool mosquito, these findings likely apply to species of mosquito that do act as vectors for diseases like West Nile or even Zika virus," Davidson said.

More information

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has more about vector-borne diseases.

Copyright © 2023 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Childhood trauma may raise risk for chronic pain in adulthood
Health News // 34 minutes ago
Childhood trauma may raise risk for chronic pain in adulthood
Beyond a myriad of other consequences, childhood trauma appears to raise the specter of chronic pain in adulthood, new research shows.
COVID-19 likely paralyzed teen's vocal cords, doctors say
Health News // 17 hours ago
COVID-19 likely paralyzed teen's vocal cords, doctors say
COVID-19 appears to have paralyzed a teen girl's vocal cords, blocking her breathing to the point that surgery was required, a new case report says.
Probiotics may help reduce COVID-19 symptoms, delay infection
Health News // 23 hours ago
Probiotics may help reduce COVID-19 symptoms, delay infection
Probiotics might be able to help people dodge the worst effects of COVID-19, new clinical trial results show.
Childhood illnesses linked to higher risk of remaining childless in adulthood
Health News // 1 day ago
Childhood illnesses linked to higher risk of remaining childless in adulthood
Remaining childless throughout adult life might be tied, in some cases, to illnesses experienced in childhood, new research suggests.
Genetics may help identify risk for 'athlete's heart' syndrome
Health News // 1 day ago
Genetics may help identify risk for 'athlete's heart' syndrome
Elite athletes who suffer a sudden cardiac arrest might have genetics that make them more vulnerable to heart disease, a new study suggests.
COVID-19 may raise risk of developing atrial fibrillation
Health News // 2 days ago
COVID-19 may raise risk of developing atrial fibrillation
Add another post-COVID hazard to the list: Research suggests having the illness could raise risks for dangerous irregular heart beats.
Melanoma vaccine may improve survival, study shows
Health News // 4 days ago
Melanoma vaccine may improve survival, study shows
A new melanoma vaccine has shown its mettle in battling the deadly skin cancer in a new trial.
Federal agents seize illegal vaping products worth $18 million
Health News // 4 days ago
Federal agents seize illegal vaping products worth $18 million
Federal agents have seized more than 1.4 million illegal vaping products being smuggled into the United States from China.
Pill to treat postpartum depression now available in pharmacies
Health News // 4 days ago
Pill to treat postpartum depression now available in pharmacies
The first postpartum depression pill approved for use in the United States is now available to women who need it, the drug's makers announced Thursday.
Weight-loss medications captured Americans' attention in 2023
Health News // 5 days ago
Weight-loss medications captured Americans' attention in 2023
NEW YORK, Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Even in a year that saw new drugs for Alzheimer's disease and cancer greenlighted for use in the United States, treatments for weight loss garnered a bulk of health-related headlines in 2023.
