Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Oct. 2, 2023 / 12:45 PM

WHO recommends second vaccine against malaria

By Clyde Hughes
Undated photo of World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus praised the announcement of a new vaccine for malaria on Monday. File Photo by World Health Organization/Twitter
Undated photo of World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus praised the announcement of a new vaccine for malaria on Monday. File Photo by World Health Organization/Twitter

Oct. 2 (UPI) -- The World Health Organization on Monday recommended a new vaccine for malaria, the mosquito-borne disease, which continues to plague the African region and kills nearly 500,000 children annually.

The recommendation adds the R21/Matrix-M to the RTS,S/AS01 vaccine that was recommended by the WHO in 2021 but faces high demand despite limited supply.

Advertisement

Both vaccines have been shown to be safe and effective in preventing malaria in children and the WHO said when implemented broadly, the two vaccines could have a "high public health impact," boosting supply to benefit all children living in high-risk malaria areas.

"As a malaria researcher, I used to dream of the day we would have a safe and effective vaccine against malaria," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a statement. "Now we have two. Demand for the RTS,S vaccine far exceeds supply, so this second vaccine is a vital additional tool to protect more children faster, and to bring us closer to our vision of a malaria-free future."

Read More

The WHO said the R21 vaccine reduced symptomatic cases of malaria by 75% during the 12 months following a 3-dose series, showing high efficacy when administered just before high transmission season.

Advertisement

It also was expected to perform similarly to the RTS,S vaccine and is cost-effective at a price of $2-$4 per dose.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, people with malaria often experience fever, chills, and flu-like illness and if left untreated could lead to severe complications and death.

In 2020, an estimated 241 million cases of malaria occurred worldwide and 627,000 people died, mostly children in sub-Saharan Africa. About 2,000 cases of malaria are diagnosed in the United States each year.

WHO also issued recommendations on the advice of SAGE for new vaccines for dengue and meningitis, along with an immunization schedule and product recommendations for COVID-19.

Latest Headlines

Loneliness could increase chance of Parkinson's disease, study indicates
Health News // 7 hours ago
Loneliness could increase chance of Parkinson's disease, study indicates
New YORK, Oct. 2 (UPI) -- A new study suggests that loneliness may be associated with a significant increased risk of developing Parkinson's disease, the second most common neurodegenerative condition after Alzheimer's disease.
Many patients with Medicaid don't get treatment for opioid use disorder
Health News // 7 hours ago
Many patients with Medicaid don't get treatment for opioid use disorder
Medications that cut cravings have been shown to help with opioid use disorder, yet nearly a third of Medicaid recipients dealing with opioid addiction aren't getting them, a new report shows.
COVID-19 linked to more sepsis cases than previously thought
Health News // 3 days ago
COVID-19 linked to more sepsis cases than previously thought
The life-threatening infection sepsis was more common than once thought among COVID-19 patients early in the pandemic.
Most older Americans disagree with age cutoffs for cancer screening
Health News // 3 days ago
Most older Americans disagree with age cutoffs for cancer screening
While guidelines for cancer screening have begun factoring in life expectancy, a new poll shows a majority of older adults disagree with age cutoffs based on how long a person is expected to live.
Type 1 diabetes diagnosed after age 30 for many U.S. adults
Health News // 3 days ago
Type 1 diabetes diagnosed after age 30 for many U.S. adults
Investigators concluded that nearly 4 in 10 Americans with Type 1 diabetes aren't diagnosed with the blood sugar condition until they're at least 30.
Megan Thee Stallion urges fans to check on friends for mental health
Health News // 4 days ago
Megan Thee Stallion urges fans to check on friends for mental health
Megan Thee Stallion is part of a new public service announcement called Seize the Awkward, a national campaign to encourage young people to talk to friends about mental health.
Adding 3,000 steps per day may lower blood pressure among older adults
Health News // 4 days ago
Adding 3,000 steps per day may lower blood pressure among older adults
Adding 3,000 extra steps a day can help older adults with hypertension significantly lower their blood pressure.
New antibiotic ceftobiprole shows promise against resistant staph infections
Health News // 4 days ago
New antibiotic ceftobiprole shows promise against resistant staph infections
New research shows that an antibiotic effective for bacterial pneumonia also appears to fight treatment-resistant staph infections.
Study suggests link between job loss and higher risk of miscarriage, stillbirth
Health News // 4 days ago
Study suggests link between job loss and higher risk of miscarriage, stillbirth
The risk of miscarriage or stillbirth doubled after a pregnant woman or her partner lost a job, European researchers found.
Higher exposure to estrogen may reduce risk of brain disease in women
Health News // 4 days ago
Higher exposure to estrogen may reduce risk of brain disease in women
Being exposed to more estrogen throughout life -- or a longer reproductive life span -- may be good for the brain, according to new research.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

COVID-19 linked to more sepsis cases than previously thought
COVID-19 linked to more sepsis cases than previously thought
Loneliness could increase chance of Parkinson's disease, study indicates
Loneliness could increase chance of Parkinson's disease, study indicates
Most older Americans disagree with age cutoffs for cancer screening
Most older Americans disagree with age cutoffs for cancer screening
Type 1 diabetes diagnosed after age 30 for many U.S. adults
Type 1 diabetes diagnosed after age 30 for many U.S. adults
Many patients with Medicaid don't get treatment for opioid use disorder
Many patients with Medicaid don't get treatment for opioid use disorder
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement