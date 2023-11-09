Trending
Health News
Nov. 9, 2023

Loss of taste, smell resolves within 3 years of COVID-19 infection, study shows

By Ernie Mundell, HealthDay News
While many patients who went through a bout of COVID-19 did complain of deadened senses of taste and smell, the new study finds that sense recovery does happen over time. Photo by Tim Douglas/Pexels
While many patients who went through a bout of COVID-19 did complain of deadened senses of taste and smell, the new study finds that sense recovery does happen over time. Photo by Tim Douglas/Pexels

There's good news for folks who lost some of their sense of taste and smell after a bout of mild COVID-19: New research shows this side effect largely resolves by three years after infection.

Italian researchers looked at post-COVID outcomes for 88 people who lost their sense of taste and smell early in in the pandemic, with everyone contracting "mild" COVID-19 during March and April of 2020. Patients averaged 49 years of age at the study's start.

Mild COVID-19 was defined as an illness without any evidence of lower respiratory disease.

Compared to 88 people who had never tested positive for COVID-19, rates of loss of smell and/or taste (as measured by standard tests) were roughly equal three years later, said a team led by Dr. Paolo Boscolo-Rizzo of the University of Trieste in Italy.

"At the 3-year study end point, olfactory dysfunction was comparable between both groups," the group reported Nov. 9 in the journal JAMA Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery.

As for a loss of the sense of taste ("gustatory dysfunction"), Boscolo-Rizzo's group similarly found "no significant differences" between folks who'd had mild COVID-19 and the never-COVID-19 groups, two and three years later.

The findings should be welcome news because, until now, "no data exist regarding psychophysical assessment of olfactory dysfunction and gustatory dysfunction after COVID-19, to our knowledge," the team said.

While many patients who went through a bout of COVID-19 did complain of deadened senses of taste and smell, the new study finds that sense recovery does happen over time.

For example, while about two-thirds (64.8%) of people with mild COVID-19 said they'd lost their sense of smell and/or taste at the time they were ill, that number dropped to about 32% one year later, then to 20.5% two years after infection, and finally to about 16% three years later.

That last number differed only slightly from the group of people who had never tested positive for COVID-19, the researchers noted.

The bottom line, according to the researchers: Former COVID-19 patients "should be reassured that a recovery of olfaction appears to continue over 3 years after initial infection."

More information

Find out more about COVID-linked sensory issues at the University of Utah Health.

Copyright © 2023 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Report: Majority of U.S. nursing home workers remains unvaccinated for flu, COVID-19
Health News // 1 hour ago
Report: Majority of U.S. nursing home workers remains unvaccinated for flu, COVID-19
Healthcare workers at America's nursing homes are woefully under-vaccinated for both flu and COVID-19, threatening their own health and that of the frail elderly patients under their care, a new report finds.
Gargling, rinsing nasal passages with saline solution may ease COVID-19 symptoms
Health News // 1 hour ago
Gargling, rinsing nasal passages with saline solution may ease COVID-19 symptoms
If you're suffering from COVID-19, you might want to grab a glass of warm water and a shaker of salt.
Reducing work-life stress linked to improvements in heart health
Health News // 3 hours ago
Reducing work-life stress linked to improvements in heart health
A kinder, more thoughtful workplace can lead to better heart health among older employees, a new study finds.
A special toothpaste might suppress peanut allergy in adults
Health News // 3 hours ago
A special toothpaste might suppress peanut allergy in adults
Researchers are testing a toothpaste that aims to let patients who are sensitive to peanuts and other foods simply brush their allergies away.
Immunizing boys against HPV may help prevent cervical cancers
Health News // 4 hours ago
Immunizing boys against HPV may help prevent cervical cancers
The best way to prevent cervical cancer in women is to give HPV vaccines to both boys and girls, a new study argues.
Patients with eczema may experience depression, anxiety, study shows
Health News // 5 hours ago
Patients with eczema may experience depression, anxiety, study shows
People with eczema are more likely to experience depression and anxiety, and it worsens when additional allergic symptoms occur, according to a new study.
FDA authorizes use of diabetes drug tirzepatide for weight loss
Health News // 20 hours ago
FDA authorizes use of diabetes drug tirzepatide for weight loss
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- The Food and Drug Administration has authorized Zepbound, which is manufactured by Eli Lilly, approval to be prescribed as a weight-management treatment, paving the way for more people to gain access to the medication.
Routine CT scans may improve odds of surviving lung cancer
Health News // 1 day ago
Routine CT scans may improve odds of surviving lung cancer
For smokers and former smokers, getting annual CT scans of the chest to catch lung cancers early dramatically improves survival, new research shows.
Doctors save man with double-lung transplant, breast implants
Health News // 1 day ago
Doctors save man with double-lung transplant, breast implants
A surgical team saved a man by removing his infected lungs and replacing them with an engineered "artificial lung" supported by breast implants while awaiting a double-lung transplant.
CDC sounds alarm on newborn syphilis 'epidemic'
Health News // 2 days ago
CDC sounds alarm on newborn syphilis 'epidemic'
Nov. 7 (UPI) -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday called for urgent action in ending the increase of newborn syphilis cases and warning about the spike in sexually transmitted infections.
