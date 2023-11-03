Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Nov. 3, 2023 / 10:50 AM

Long COVID affects 1 in 7 Americans

By Dennis Thompson, HealthDay News
A new study suggests that 1 in 3 people who contract COVID-19 may end up with long COVID symptoms. Photo by Andrea Piacquadio/Pexels
A new study suggests that 1 in 3 people who contract COVID-19 may end up with long COVID symptoms. Photo by Andrea Piacquadio/Pexels

As many as 1 in 3 people who fall ill with COVID-19 will develop long COVID, with symptoms that can persist for months or years, a new study estimates.

Nearly half of participants (47%) in a large-scale U.S. Census Bureau survey said they had been infected with COVID-19 by the end of 2022, the data showed.

Advertisement

Further, 1 in 7 (14%) Americans said they had developed long COVID, with 7% saying their symptoms still persisted at the time they were surveyed, according to the researchers' review of the federal data.

Given that, the findings suggest that 1 in 3 people who contract COVID-19 may end up with long COVID symptoms, the investigators concluded.

Related

"Here, we have found that long COVID continues to affect millions of people in the U.S., with some groups much more affected than others," said co-researcher Alex Bryson, a professor with the University College London's Social Research Institute.

Advertisement

"Those who have ever had long COVID remain more likely to report low mood, challenges in carrying out daily tasks, and challenges with memory, concentration and understanding, compared to people who have never had long COVID," he added in a university news release.

For the study, the researchers reviewed data from more than 460,000 people who responded to the U.S. Census Bureau's Household Pulse Survey between June and December of 2022. Respondents were asked if they'd ever had COVID-19 or long COVID.

Long COVID is generally described as symptoms from COVID-19 that can linger for weeks, months and even years, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In line with the World Health Organization's definition of long COVID, the study authors defined long COVID as continued or new symptoms at least three months after initial infection.

The researchers found that people who had ever had long COVID were more likely to have mood-related symptoms like anxiety, depression, worry or a lack of interest in things.

Those with long COVID also reported problems with memory or concentration, difficulty understanding and being understood, physical mobility problems, and problems dressing and bathing, according to the census data.

However, the risk of anxiety and low mood appeared to be lower for those who had been vaccinated against COVID-19, the researchers found.

Advertisement

Long COVID was more common in women than men, and rates were higher among white people, middle-aged people, and people with lower income or educational levels.

West Virginia had the most people reporting long COVID (18% of the population), and Hawaii the least (11%), according to the report.

Long COVID was much more common among people who had severe symptoms during their initial infection.

About 31% of people who reported currently having long COVID said they initially had severe symptoms, compared to only 7% of people who had COVID-19 without developing long COVID.

Further research is needed to better understand how long COVID causes its various potential symptoms, and to understand the potential impacts of vaccination on the risk of long COVID, the researchers concluded.

The new study was published online Thursday in PLOS ONE.

More information

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has more about long COVID.

Copyright © 2023 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

U.S. teens report high rates of drowsy driving
Health News // 1 hour ago
U.S. teens report high rates of drowsy driving
Drowsy driving causes thousands of car crashes a year and teen drivers say they are often sleepy behind the wheel.
Awareness of 988 Lifeline highest among those who need it most, survey shows
Health News // 9 hours ago
Awareness of 988 Lifeline highest among those who need it most, survey shows
More than a year after its launch, public awareness of the national 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline remains moderate, a new survey found.
FDA moves to ban drink additive linked to thyroid issues, memory loss
Health News // 15 hours ago
FDA moves to ban drink additive linked to thyroid issues, memory loss
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- The FDA has proposed a measure that would ban the use of brominated vegetable oil in the U.S. in response to evidence revealing the potential for adverse health effects in humans. 
Professional football players may have shorter lifespans
Health News // 22 hours ago
Professional football players may have shorter lifespans
Playing professional football, especially if you are a lineman, may shorten your life, a new study suggests.
Teen smoking study suggests fewer vapers, but hardcore users remain
Health News // 22 hours ago
Teen smoking study suggests fewer vapers, but hardcore users remain
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- While the use of e-cigarettes is on the decline, one in four teenagers who say to use them are vaping daily, according to a study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration.
Alternative antibiotic for pneumonia may reduce risk of C. diff infection
Health News // 23 hours ago
Alternative antibiotic for pneumonia may reduce risk of C. diff infection
A new study on Clostridioides difficile infections finds that choosing an alternative antibiotic for high-risk patients with pneumonia can reduce infection risk.
Pulsed field ablation works as well for women as men for a-fib
Health News // 1 day ago
Pulsed field ablation works as well for women as men for a-fib
A procedure to treat the irregular heart rhythm condition known as atrial fibrillation (a-fib) works just as well for women as it does for men, new research shows.
Most Americans don't recognize subtle signs of seizure
Health News // 1 day ago
Most Americans don't recognize subtle signs of seizure
A seizure doesn't always look like what you see in the movies, but a new survey finds most Americans don't know what the more subtle signs of seizures are.
U.S. researchers develop 'super melanin' cream that repairs damaged skin
Health News // 1 day ago
U.S. researchers develop 'super melanin' cream that repairs damaged skin
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Scientists at Northwestern University say they have developed a synthetic melanin cream that repairs injured skin as well as protecting against sun damage.
Pass on the salt if you worry about diabetes, researchers say
Health News // 2 days ago
Pass on the salt if you worry about diabetes, researchers say
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Researchers said in a new study involving 400,000 people that may be a big culprit in developing Type 2 diabetes.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

FDA moves to ban drink additive linked to thyroid issues, memory loss
FDA moves to ban drink additive linked to thyroid issues, memory loss
Alternative antibiotic for pneumonia may reduce risk of C. diff infection
Alternative antibiotic for pneumonia may reduce risk of C. diff infection
U.S. researchers develop 'super melanin' cream that repairs damaged skin
U.S. researchers develop 'super melanin' cream that repairs damaged skin
Pass on the salt if you worry about diabetes, researchers say
Pass on the salt if you worry about diabetes, researchers say
Most Americans don't recognize subtle signs of seizure
Most Americans don't recognize subtle signs of seizure
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement