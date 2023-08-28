Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Aug. 28, 2023 / 11:25 AM

Relying on artificial intelligence for CPR guidance called risky

By Daniel J. Graeber
Knowing CPR can help save a persons life. Researchers said administering the technique improves survival chances outside the hospital, but relying on artificial intelligence for guidance is risky. File photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI
Knowing CPR can help save a persons life. Researchers said administering the technique improves survival chances outside the hospital, but relying on artificial intelligence for guidance is risky. File photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 28 (UPI) -- Administering cardiopulmonary resuscitation outside of a hospital setting increases the chance of survival, though research published Monday finds that it can be risky for those not already trained in CPR to rely on artificial intelligence for guidance.

Concerned that potential non-medical rescuers might not get all the information they need to perform CPR, researchers at Mass General Brigham, New York's Albert Einstein College of Medicine and Boston Children's Hospital looked at how artificial intelligence as it relates to the life-saving measures.

Advertisement

"They found that the directions provided by voice assistants lacked relevance and came with inconsistencies," the report in JAMA Online showed. This, the study indicated, could frustrate and confuse bystanders tasked with trying to save a life.

Researchers posed eight verbal questions to four voice assistants -- Amazon's Alexa, Apple's Siri, Google Assistant's Nest Mini, and Microsoft's Cortana. They also typed the same queries into ChatGPT. All responses were evaluated by two board certified emergency medicine physicians.

Read More

According to the results, nearly half of the responses from the voice assistants were unrelated to CPR, such as providing information related to a movie called CPR or a link to Colorado Public Radio News. Only 28% suggested calling emergency services.

Advertisement

In addition, only 34% of the responses provided CPR instruction and 12% provided verbal instructions.

Researchers said ChatGPT provided the most relevant information for all queries among the platforms tested.

Based on these findings, the authors concluded that use of existing AI voice assistant tools may delay care and may not provide appropriate information.

They noted that limitations to this study included the asking of a small number of questions and not characterizing if the voice assistants' responses changed over time.

"Our findings suggest that bystanders should call emergency services rather than relying on a voice assistant," said senior author Adam Landman, the chief information officer and senior vice president of digital at Mass General Brigham and an attending emergency physician.

"Voice assistants have potential to help provide CPR instructions, but need to have more standardized, evidence-based guidance built into their core functionalities."

AI has already shown promise in everything from mammograms to the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. Scripps Research said last month that its scientists have developed a machine-learning system that could help track the evolution of epidemic viruses and predict the emergence of variants.

They said the system could have predicted the emergence of new coronavirus "variants of concern" ahead of their official designations by the World Health Organization.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Small bite of marijuana edible can sicken a child
Health News // 31 minutes ago
Small bite of marijuana edible can sicken a child
It doesn't take much of an edible to make a small child very sick, new research finds, which may explain an uptick in hospitalizations of kids poisoned by cannabis.
Mental health spending in U.S. has skyrocketed since start of pandemic
Health News // 51 minutes ago
Mental health spending in U.S. has skyrocketed since start of pandemic
When the pandemic began, spending on mental health services skyrocketed and it continues to rise even as use of telehealth services leveled off. That's the takeaway from a study published recently in JAMA Health Forum.
Asthma-related ER visits rise in U.S. amid Canadian wildfire smoke
Health News // 9 hours ago
Asthma-related ER visits rise in U.S. amid Canadian wildfire smoke
Smoke from Canadian wildfires sent high numbers of people suffering from asthma attacks to America's emergency rooms this spring and summer, according to two new reports.
Harmful 'forever chemicals' found in 'eco-friendly' paper straws
Health News // 2 days ago
Harmful 'forever chemicals' found in 'eco-friendly' paper straws
Paper straws, meant to be an eco-friendly alternative to plastic, may not be better for the environment, a new study concludes, warning that they also contain "forever chemicals" that can harm human health.
Gastrointestinal symptoms may appear before Parkinson's disease
Health News // 3 days ago
Gastrointestinal symptoms may appear before Parkinson's disease
It might not seem like constipation or difficulty swallowing could signal a neurological problem, but new research suggests that these gut conditions could be an early indicator of Parkinson's disease.
Cigarette coupons linked to higher relapse rates for ex-smokers
Health News // 3 days ago
Cigarette coupons linked to higher relapse rates for ex-smokers
Coupons for tobacco products appear to have a big impact on relapse rates for smokers who have recently kicked the habit, researchers report.
Weight-loss drug Wegovy may benefit patients with heart failure
Health News // 3 days ago
Weight-loss drug Wegovy may benefit patients with heart failure
Weight-loss drug Wegovy could prove a boon for many patients battling heart failure, a new study suggests.
U.S. COVID-19 cases are up, mask mandates return in some places
Health News // 3 days ago
U.S. COVID-19 cases are up, mask mandates return in some places
Aug. 24 (UPI) -- As rising COVID-19 cases driven by variant EG.5 continued Thursday to sicken and hospitalize more people, some hospitals, universities and businesses across the United States are mandating masking again.
CDC announces new effort to combat sepsis in U.S. hospitals
Health News // 3 days ago
CDC announces new effort to combat sepsis in U.S. hospitals
Aug. 24 (UPI) -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Thursday it's launching a new effort aimed at fighting sepsis in U.S. hospitals to "quickly identify sepsis and save more lives."
Study: Molecules in urine predict diabetic kidney failure 5 to 10 years earlier
Health News // 4 days ago
Study: Molecules in urine predict diabetic kidney failure 5 to 10 years earlier
Aug. 24 (UPI) -- Small metabolic molecules naturally produced in the kidney are a more accurate predictor of future kidney failure in patients with diabetes than conventional tests.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

U.S. COVID-19 cases are up, mask mandates return in some places
U.S. COVID-19 cases are up, mask mandates return in some places
Gastrointestinal symptoms may appear before Parkinson's disease
Gastrointestinal symptoms may appear before Parkinson's disease
Weight-loss drug Wegovy may benefit patients with heart failure
Weight-loss drug Wegovy may benefit patients with heart failure
Harmful 'forever chemicals' found in 'eco-friendly' paper straws
Harmful 'forever chemicals' found in 'eco-friendly' paper straws
Small bite of marijuana edible can sicken a child
Small bite of marijuana edible can sicken a child
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement