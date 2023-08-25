Trending
World News
Aug. 25, 2023 / 10:27 AM

Samsung to launch AI-based food platform to help manage meals

By Kim Yoon-kyoung & Kim Tae-gyu, UPI News Korea
Samsung Electronics Executive Vice President Park Chan-woo introduces the firm’s AI-powered food platform during a media event at its head office in Seoul, Thursday. Photo courtesy of Samsung Electronics
SEOUL, Aug. 25 (UPI) -- Samsung Electronics announced Thursday that it will be launching an artificial intelligence-based food platform during the IFA 2023, Europe's largest consumer electronics show that will be held in Berlin early next month.

The platform, dubbed Samsung Food, will cater to the dietary needs of Samsung home appliance customers using a mobile link.

With more than 160,000 unique recipes, Samsung Food will enable people to build lists of their favorite recipes based on their preferences and nutritional requirements.

The program is designed, after confirming the user's likes and dislikes, and also taking into account family member's tastes and cooking skills, to suggest tailor-made plans for whole meals.

Samsung noted that meal planning as well as food preparation and storage will also be improved thanks to the interface with the new platform.

For example, Samsung Food can make meal recommendations based on what the AI program detects are available ingredients inside a Samsung refrigerator with a connection to the platform.

When a vegetarian wants to prepare a dish that originally included meat, at the user's request the mobile application can modify the recipe that replaces the meat with other ingredients.

"Samsung Food will work as a mobile nutritionist, offering a highly customized dining experience," Samsung Executive Vice President Park Chan-woo told a press conference at its head office in Seoul.

"Our goal is to sign up at least 1 million users to Samsung Food before the year's end," he said.

Beginning Aug. 31, Samsung Food will be available in eight languages in more than 100 countries.

Later this year, the Seoul-based company plans to link Samsung Food to its health app to allow users the ability to manage meals tailored to their specific health conditions.

