Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Aug. 1, 2023 / 8:51 AM

Vaping may help pregnant women quit smoking better than nicotine patches

By Cara Murez, HealthDay Reporter
E-cigarettes seem more effective than nicotine patches in helping pregnant women to quit smoking, according to a new study. Photo courtesy of HealthDay
E-cigarettes seem more effective than nicotine patches in helping pregnant women to quit smoking, according to a new study. Photo courtesy of HealthDay

It's well known that smoking in pregnancy can harm a developing baby's growth.

A new study suggests that using e-cigarettes may be more effective that traditional nicotine replacement therapy, such as patches, in helping pregnant women kick the habit and reduce the risk of low birthweight.

Advertisement

"E-cigarettes seem more effective than nicotine patches in helping pregnant women to quit smoking and because of this, they seem to also lead to better pregnancy outcomes," said researcher Peter Hajek, director of the health and lifestyle research unit at Queen Mary University of London.

"The evidence-based advice to smokers already includes, among other options, a recommendation to switch from smoking to e-cigarettes. Such a recommendation can now be extended to smokers who are pregnant," Hajek said in a university news release.

RELATED E-cigarette use, sales climb dramatically, CDC says

Researchers studied this in 1,140 pregnant women who were trying to stop smoking.

Half of the women received e-cigarettes. The others were given nicotine patches. Both approaches were equally safe, according to the study.

The study found that fewer women in the e-cigarette group had children with low birthweight, which can lead to poorer health later in life. Researchers said was most likely because e-cigarettes were more effective in reducing the use of conventional cigarettes.

Advertisement

Women later reported whether they had quit smoking.

Some women had quit by using a product they were not assigned. Mostly, women given patches stopped with the help of e-cigarettes they acquired on their own.

However, looking only at those who quit using the assigned treatment, twice as many women quit with e-cigarettes than with nicotine patches.

RELATED Low-fiber diet in pregnancy may slow baby's brain function

The researchers also considered safety outcomes, including low birthweight, baby intensive care admissions, miscarriage, stillbirth and premature birth.

The research, funded by the National Institute for Health and Care Research in the United Kingdom, was Tuesday in the NIHR Journals Library.

More information

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has more on smoking during pregnancy.

Copyright © 2023 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Read More

Study: Vaping, smoking cause similar DNA damage to humans

Latest Headlines

Cold air may help relieve symptoms of croup, study finds
Health News // 10 minutes ago
Cold air may help relieve symptoms of croup, study finds
Pediatricians have suspected it for years, and now a new study may be proving them right: Cold air really can help ease children's croup symptoms.
Biden admin. launches new office dedicated to fighting long COVID
Health News // 7 hours ago
Biden admin. launches new office dedicated to fighting long COVID
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- The Biden administration has announced the formation of a new office to lead the United States' response to the longer-term effects of the COVID-19 virus.
NIH announces start of Phase 2 clinical trials for 4 long COVID treatments
Health News // 17 hours ago
NIH announces start of Phase 2 clinical trials for 4 long COVID treatments
July 31 (UPI) -- Federal health officials on Monday kicked off enrollment for at least four potential treatments for long COVID and said additional trials for at least seven more treatments are coming soon.
Accutane comes out on top in comparison of acne treatments
Health News // 19 hours ago
Accutane comes out on top in comparison of acne treatments
When researchers compared acne treatments, a clear winner emerged: oral isotretinoin, best known as Accutane.
Vaccine for Alzheimer's shows promise in mice
Health News // 20 hours ago
Vaccine for Alzheimer's shows promise in mice
Working with mice, researchers report they have been testing a vaccine that takes direct aim at the onset and development of Alzheimer's.
Even one alcoholic drink a day linked to higher blood pressure
Health News // 22 hours ago
Even one alcoholic drink a day linked to higher blood pressure
Whether knocking back a little alcohol or a lot, daily drinking is tied to higher blood pressure, a new research review warns.
Diabetes drug Metformin may help seniors recover from injury, illness
Health News // 3 days ago
Diabetes drug Metformin may help seniors recover from injury, illness
The diabetes drug metformin might also benefit older patients after an injury or illness, a small study suggests.
Study: Wearable ultrasound scanner could detect breast cancer earlier
Health News // 3 days ago
Study: Wearable ultrasound scanner could detect breast cancer earlier
July 28 (UPI) -- Researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology said Friday they have developed a wearable ultrasound tracker that could detect breast cancer at its early stages, giving it the potential to save many lives.
Low-fiber diet in pregnancy may slow baby's brain function
Health News // 3 days ago
Low-fiber diet in pregnancy may slow baby's brain function
Too little fiber in Mom's diet during pregnancy may slow a baby's mental development, Japanese research suggests.
Minorities underrepresented in Alzheimer's research, study shows
Health News // 4 days ago
Minorities underrepresented in Alzheimer's research, study shows
Americans in ethnic and racial minority groups are underrepresented in Alzheimer's research, a new study finds.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Even one alcoholic drink a day linked to higher blood pressure
Even one alcoholic drink a day linked to higher blood pressure
Cannabis poisonings rise with marijuana legalization, study says
Cannabis poisonings rise with marijuana legalization, study says
Diabetes drug Metformin may help seniors recover from injury, illness
Diabetes drug Metformin may help seniors recover from injury, illness
Biden admin. launches new office dedicated to fighting long COVID
Biden admin. launches new office dedicated to fighting long COVID
Vaccine for Alzheimer's shows promise in mice
Vaccine for Alzheimer's shows promise in mice
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement