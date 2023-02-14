Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Feb. 14, 2023 / 11:04 AM

Study: Vaping, smoking cause similar DNA damage to humans

By Clyde Hughes
A new study released this week suggests that vaping causes similar DNA damage to the mouth as cigarettes. File Photo by sarahjohnson1/Pixabay
A new study released this week suggests that vaping causes similar DNA damage to the mouth as cigarettes. File Photo by sarahjohnson1/Pixabay

Feb. 14 (UPI) -- A new study by the University of Southern California revealed that those who regularly vape and smoke suffer the same levels of DNA damage, refuting messages about vaping being a safer alternative to smoking.

In a study published this week in the journal Nicotine &Tobacco Research, authors at the Keck School of Medicine at USC examined epithelial cells taken from the mouths of vapers, smokers and people who never did either.

Advertisement

They discovered that vapers and smokers had more than twice the amount of DNA damage than non-users. They also found the level of DNA damage done by smoking and vaper were similar in nature.

The researchers noted that DNA damage appeared to be higher in vapers who used vape pods and mods, as well as sweet, fruit or mint-flavored vapes, which are highly popular among teenagers.

RELATED Vaping may raise risk for severe COVID-19 among healthy young people

Such DNA damage to the lining of the mouth in which the epithelial cells are situated often is associated with an increased risk for many types of chronic disease, including cancer and inflammatory diseases.

"For the first time, we showed that the more vapers used e-cigarettes, and the longer they used them, the more DNA damage occurred in their oral cells," Dr. Ahmad Besaratinia, of the Keck School of Medicine and the study's senior author, said in a statement. "The same pattern held up in smokers."

Advertisement

The study appears to cut against information from the National Institute of Drug Abuse, which says at least in the short term, vaping may be "less harmful" than smoking.

RELATED More kids report vaping cannabis in states where medical marijuana is legal

"All the evidence we present points to nicotine[electronic cigarettes] and non-nicotine [electronic cigarettes] being less harmful than combustible cigarettes," said Ailsa Butler with the University of Oxford's Center for Evidence-Based Medicine in Britain.

Butler led a study posted earlier this month in the Cochrane Review, which examined 78 studies that showed that e-cigarettes were more successful than traditional nicotine replacements in helping people quit smoking.

"All the evidence we present points to nicotine [electronic cigarettes] and non-nicotine [electronic cigarettes] being less harmful than combustible cigarettes," Butler told HealthDay.

RELATED Heart attacks on the rise among young adults, but many are unaware of risk

"However, due to the lack of long-term evidence, we cannot comment on the safety of e-cigarettes used for longer than two years."

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on its website said while e-cigarettes have "the potential to benefit adults who smoke" it stressed that research is limited and advises people not to start.

"E-cigarettes are not safe for youth, young adults, pregnant adults, as well as adults who do not currently use tobacco products," the CDC said.

Advertisement

"While e-cigarettes have the potential to benefit some people and harm others, scientists still have a lot to learn about whether e-cigarettes are effective in helping adults quit smoking."

Latest Headlines

Spread of bird flu to mammals raises fears it could jump to humans
Health News // 37 minutes ago
Spread of bird flu to mammals raises fears it could jump to humans
Some experts are worried that the H5N1 avian flu might become humankind's next pandemic-causing pathogen, if the raging virus makes the leap from birds to humans.
Pancreatic cancer rates rise, especially among women
Health News // 1 hour ago
Pancreatic cancer rates rise, especially among women
While rates of pancreatic cancer are increasing for both men and women, they're climbing the fastest among young women, particularly those who are Black.
Obesity affects people with Type 1 diabetes at rates similar to general population
Health News // 1 hour ago
Obesity affects people with Type 1 diabetes at rates similar to general population
About 62% of adults with Type 1 diabetes were overweight or obese, the researchers found. That compared to 64% of those without diabetes and 86% of those with Type 2 diabetes.
Time of year matters in testing well water for bacteria
Health News // 7 hours ago
Time of year matters in testing well water for bacteria
Spikes in harmful bacteria, like those from animal and human waste, vary depending on the season. They may be higher at times when testing is less likely to be done.
More kids report vaping cannabis in states where medical marijuana is legal
Health News // 8 hours ago
More kids report vaping cannabis in states where medical marijuana is legal
It's not clear why, but youths in U.S. states where medical marijuana is legal report more vaping of cannabis than their peers in states where weed is legal for all adults or it is completely illegal.
Study finds new way CBD reduces epileptic seizures in children
Health News // 14 hours ago
Study finds new way CBD reduces epileptic seizures in children
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- Researchers in New York have revealed a new way in which cannabidiol, or CBD, reduces seizures in children who suffer from a variety of treatment-resistant forms of epilepsy.
Hearing loss treatment scrapped as drug company announces 'disappointing results'
Health News // 17 hours ago
Hearing loss treatment scrapped as drug company announces 'disappointing results'
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- Frequency Therapeutics announced it will scrap development of a drug called FX-322 after testing failed to show improvement in speech perception in people with noise-induced sensorineural hearing loss.
COVID-19 might increase diabetes risk, Penn State study finds
Health News // 18 hours ago
COVID-19 might increase diabetes risk, Penn State study finds
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- People who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 may be 66% more likely to develop type 1 or type 2 diabetes, a study at Penn State College of Medicine says.
Moderate exercise can reduce liver fat
Health News // 23 hours ago
Moderate exercise can reduce liver fat
Exercise of about 150 minutes each week at a moderate intensity significantly reduced liver fat in patients, the new meta-analysis showed.
Adults over 50 benefit most from COVID-19 boosters
Health News // 1 day ago
Adults over 50 benefit most from COVID-19 boosters
COVID-19 booster shots appear to benefit folks 50 and older but less so for younger people, a new study suggests.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Death rate rises among people with aortic dissection
Death rate rises among people with aortic dissection
Study finds new way CBD reduces epileptic seizures in children
Study finds new way CBD reduces epileptic seizures in children
Hearing loss treatment scrapped as drug company announces 'disappointing results'
Hearing loss treatment scrapped as drug company announces 'disappointing results'
COVID-19 antiviral Paxlovid is effective against Omicron subvariants
COVID-19 antiviral Paxlovid is effective against Omicron subvariants
Surgeon General calls for more funding to help states tackle mental health crisis
Surgeon General calls for more funding to help states tackle mental health crisis
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement