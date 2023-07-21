Trending
Advertisement
Health News
July 21, 2023 / 9:53 AM

Breast cancer treatment may speed aging of survivors

By Cara Murez, HealthDay News
Women who were treated for breast cancer had faster increases in biological aging compared to those who remained cancer free, according to a new report. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI
Women who were treated for breast cancer had faster increases in biological aging compared to those who remained cancer free, according to a new report. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Women who have survived breast cancer age faster than women who have never had to survive the disease.

The treatment they received impacted their aging rates, according to a new study from Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, Fla.

Advertisement

"Breast cancer survivors have higher rates of various age-related diseases, such as cardiovascular disease, and experience faster physical and cognitive decline than women without a history of breast cancer. In this study, we wanted to explore the biology behind this and examine whether certain cancer therapies had a greater long-term impact on survivors," said study author Jacob Kresovich, an assistant professor at Moffitt.

His team used data from the Sister Study, which identified environmental and biological factors that contribute to breast cancer risk and survival.

RELATED Risk of death from breast cancer plummets since 1990s

More than 50,000 women aged 34 to 74 in the study had a sister diagnosed with breast cancer but had not been diagnosed themselves. The women were enrolled in the study between 2003 and 2009, and then contacted annually to provide health updates.

The United States has nearly 4 million breast cancer survivors.

Participants provided a blood sample at enrollment. Some provided another sample five or 10 years later.

Advertisement

Among the 417 patients included in the study, 190 were selected because they were diagnosed and treated for breast cancer between their first and second blood draws.

The researchers analyzed each blood sample using three metrics of biological aging: PhenoAgeAccel, GrimAgeAccel and DunedinPACE. These metrics use a naturally occurring modification to DNA that changes across the lifespan. The idea is to measure how fast a person is aging at the molecular level.

Women who were treated for breast cancer between the blood draws had faster increases in biological aging compared to those who remained cancer free, according to the report.

RELATED Medical debt associated with higher cancer death rates

The study found only small differences in aging based on race and the types of tumors the women developed, but that was not true for type of treatment.

The investigators looked at three types of breast cancer treatments: endocrine therapy, chemotherapy and radiation therapy.

"We found a strong association between faster biological aging and those who received radiation therapy," Kresovich said in a cancer center news release. "We hope that these findings will contribute to the conversation of how to best treat and care for breast cancer survivors."

The study results were published recently in the Journal of the National Cancer Institute. The research was supported by the U.S. National Institutes of Health.

Advertisement

More information

The organization Susan G. Komen has more on late effects of breast cancer treatment.

Copyright © 2023 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Read More

Rate of disability among U.S. cancer survivors doubles in 20 years

Latest Headlines

Infants of fathers with mental illness may have higher risk of premature birth
Health News // 20 minutes ago
Infants of fathers with mental illness may have higher risk of premature birth
It's not only a mother's mental health that is tied to the risk for preterm birth -- the father's matters, too.
Study: Weight loss surgery raises risk of developing a non-alcohol substance abuse disorder
Health News // 2 hours ago
Study: Weight loss surgery raises risk of developing a non-alcohol substance abuse disorder
July 21 (UPI) -- A study by Swedish medical researchers found that patients with obesity who underwent weight loss surgery were more than twice as likely to develop a non-alcohol-related substance use disorder.
Volunteering may help stave off mental decline for older Americans
Health News // 4 hours ago
Volunteering may help stave off mental decline for older Americans
Many retirees opt to volunteer as a way to help others, but new research suggests this act can also benefit volunteers' brain health.
Omega-3 fatty acids from fish linked to sustaining good lung health
Health News // 17 hours ago
Omega-3 fatty acids from fish linked to sustaining good lung health
July 20 (UPI) -- Fish and fish oil omega-3 fatty acids found in tuna, salmon and sardines look promising for maintaining lung health, according to a study supported by the National Institutes of Health.
Few older Americans screened for dementia despite seeing benefit of tests
Health News // 23 hours ago
Few older Americans screened for dementia despite seeing benefit of tests
Most older adults think that screening for dementia is a good idea, according to a new poll on aging. But few actually take that step.
Medical mistakes kill, permanently disable 795,000 Americans a year, study finds
Health News // 1 day ago
Medical mistakes kill, permanently disable 795,000 Americans a year, study finds
About 795,000 Americans die or are permanently disabled every year due to misdiagnosed medical conditions.
Systemic inflammation associated with higher risk of dementia
Health News // 1 day ago
Systemic inflammation associated with higher risk of dementia
Researchers around the world are working to tease out the mechanisms behind Alzheimer's disease and other forms of dementia. Now, a new study points to so-called systemic inflammation.
Finger prick blood test may detect Alzheimer's
Health News // 1 day ago
Finger prick blood test may detect Alzheimer's
Researchers detected key Alzheimer's-related biomarkers in dried blood samples drawn from a finger prick.
Chronic constipation may indicate higher risk for dementia
Health News // 1 day ago
Chronic constipation may indicate higher risk for dementia
Chronic constipation may not only be an indicator of gut health, but a potential warning sign of thinking declines, a preliminary study suggests.
Genetic mutation may protect against symptoms of COVID-19
Health News // 1 day ago
Genetic mutation may protect against symptoms of COVID-19
New research finds that people who don't develop symptoms of COVID-19 are more than twice as likely as others to carry a genetic mutation that seems to obliterate COVID-19.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Finger prick blood test may detect Alzheimer's
Finger prick blood test may detect Alzheimer's
Number of confirmed malaria cases in U.S. rises to 8
Number of confirmed malaria cases in U.S. rises to 8
Medical mistakes kill, permanently disable 795,000 Americans a year, study finds
Medical mistakes kill, permanently disable 795,000 Americans a year, study finds
Common prescription drugs may cause depression as side effect, experts say
Common prescription drugs may cause depression as side effect, experts say
Omega-3 fatty acids from fish linked to sustaining good lung health
Omega-3 fatty acids from fish linked to sustaining good lung health
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement