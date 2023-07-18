Breaking News
Donald Trump says he is target of grand jury probe into Jan. 6 Capitol riot
Trending
Advertisement
Health News
July 18, 2023 / 10:08 AM

Hearing aids may cut thinking declines in those at risk of dementia

By Cara Murez, HealthDay News
Untreated hearing loss may contribute to cognitive decline in several ways, including by making the brain work harder to hear, at the detriment of other mental functions such as thinking and memory, researchers say. Photo by kalhh/Pixabay
Untreated hearing loss may contribute to cognitive decline in several ways, including by making the brain work harder to hear, at the detriment of other mental functions such as thinking and memory, researchers say. Photo by kalhh/Pixabay

If you're hard of hearing and at higher risk for dementia, hearing aids could be a win-win.

New research, published Tuesday in The Lancet, finds hearing aids might reduce thinking declines in older adults --but only in those at higher risk of dementia.

Advertisement

"These results provide compelling evidence that treating hearing loss is a powerful tool to protect cognitive function in later life, and possibly, over the long term, delay a dementia diagnosis," said Dr. Frank Lin, a professor at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and Bloomberg School of Public Health.

"But any cognitive benefits of treating age-related hearing loss are likely to vary depending on an individuals' risk of cognitive decline," Lin added in a journal news release.

RELATED Hearing aids might help lower risk for dementia

Untreated hearing loss may contribute to cognitive decline in several ways, including by making the brain work harder to hear, at the detriment of other mental functions such as thinking and memory.

Advertisement

It may cause the aging brain to shrink more quickly, the study suggested. Hearing loss may also ultimately result in brain atrophy as people become less socially engaged.

To study this, the ACHIEVE randomized trial at several U.S. sites included 977 adults, aged 70 to 84 years, with untreated hearing loss. They did not have substantial mental impairment.

RELATED Wireless earbuds may help amplify sound for people with hearing loss

Two study groups were included: One was at higher risk of cognitive decline; the other was generally healthier people.

They were randomized to either receive audiological counseling and hearing aids or the control intervention of generalized counseling on healthy aging. Researchers followed up with the groups twice a year over three years.

Researchers tested executive function, language and memory at the start of the study and then annually. Among the tests were delayed word recall, incidental learning, logical memory and digit span backwards.

RELATED Experts offer tips for buying over-the-counter hearing aids

Taken together, there was no difference in cognitive decline after three years between the two groups.

But when looking specifically at the greater-risk group, there was 48% less cognitive change over three years in the group who received hearing aids compared to the one that didn't.

For those in the healthier group, three-year cognitive change did not differ significantly between the hearing intervention and control groups.

Advertisement

Treating hearing loss protected against mental decline in older adults at greater risk of dementia, researchers said.

Age-related hearing loss affects about two-thirds of adults aged over 60 around the world. Fewer than 10% of people with hearing loss use hearing aids in low- and middle-income countries, while fewer than 30% do so in high-income countries, the authors said in background notes.

The 2020 Lancet Commission on Dementia estimated that untreated hearing loss contributed to around 8% of dementia cases worldwide, about 800,000 of the nearly 10 million new cases of dementia diagnosed every year.

"We eagerly await the follow-up of ACHIEVE that is currently underway to examine the longer-term effects of hearing aids on cognition in populations at lower risk of dementia. Further analyses of MRI and social engagement data will also improve our understanding of the ways in which hearing aids may help delay cognitive decline," said co-author Marilyn Albert, a professor of neurology from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine in Baltimore.

Study limitations included that participants and researchers were aware of the intervention. Also, two of the 10 neurocognitive tests contained only auditory stimuli, so those with untreated hearing loss could potentially perform more poorly on these tests.

Advertisement

This study was funded by the U.S. National Institutes of Health. In addition to publication in The Lancet, it was presented at the Alzheimer's Association's international conference this week.

More information

The Alzheimer's Association has more on Alzheimer's disease and dementia.

Copyright © 2023 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

New drug for ulcerative colitis shows promise in trials
Health News // 38 minutes ago
New drug for ulcerative colitis shows promise in trials
People living with the pain, bloody diarrhea and sometimes urgent need to use the toilet that comes with ulcerative colitis may soon have a new treatment option that's already been given the go-ahead in Europe.
Rates of Alzheimer's disease highest in East, Southeast U.S., study shows
Health News // 1 hour ago
Rates of Alzheimer's disease highest in East, Southeast U.S., study shows
The East and Southeast have the highest prevalence of Alzheimer's dementia, which researchers said may owe in part to the higher percentages of older people, and Black and Hispanic residents in those regions.
New weekly insulin shot could replace daily injections for people with Type 2 diabetes
Health News // 5 hours ago
New weekly insulin shot could replace daily injections for people with Type 2 diabetes
People with Type 2 diabetes could soon have access to convenient once-a-week insulin shots that could replace the daily injections now required.
Common prescription drugs may cause depression as side effect, experts say
Health News // 6 hours ago
Common prescription drugs may cause depression as side effect, experts say
NEW YORK, July 18 (UPI) -- With some prescription medications, the treatment can be more fatal than the underlying disease, as depression and even suicidal thoughts are listed as potentiside effects for a "variety" of these drugs, experts said.
Writing, taking classes, working puzzles may reduce risk of dementia
Health News // 6 hours ago
Writing, taking classes, working puzzles may reduce risk of dementia
Writing letters, taking classes and playing mentally stimulating games like chess in your older years could lower your risk of dementia over the next decade, a new study suggests.
Experimental Alzheimer's drug donanemab may slow symptoms by a third
Health News // 20 hours ago
Experimental Alzheimer's drug donanemab may slow symptoms by a third
Another experimental drug meant to slow the damage of Alzheimer's appears poised to join a growing arsenal of new treatments for this memory-robbing disease.
New 988 crisis lifeline calls up substantially yet many unaware of lifesaving service
Health News // 22 hours ago
New 988 crisis lifeline calls up substantially yet many unaware of lifesaving service
The national 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline is one year old, and it appears that the public is increasingly turning to it in times of need, but experts say more needs to be done to tell the public about what it offers.
CRISPR gene editing opens pipeline of potential treatments for Alzheimer's disease
Health News // 23 hours ago
CRISPR gene editing opens pipeline of potential treatments for Alzheimer's disease
Two new studies using CRISPR gene editing offer potential new treatments for Alzheimer's disease.
Mislabeled workout supplements abound, can cause heart woes, researchers say
Health News // 1 day ago
Mislabeled workout supplements abound, can cause heart woes, researchers say
MIAMI, July 17 (UPI) -- Exercise enthusiasts should examine supplements that claim to include plant-based performance enhancers because some don't contain all the ingredients on the label or include undisclosed, possibly harmful, substances.
Having pets may not improve well-being for those with severe mental illness
Health News // 1 day ago
Having pets may not improve well-being for those with severe mental illness
Having pets was not significantly associated with the well-being, depression, anxiety or loneliness scores for owners with a range of severe mental illnesses such as bipolar disorder and psychosis, a new study found.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Common prescription drugs may cause depression as side effect, experts say
Common prescription drugs may cause depression as side effect, experts say
Carpal tunnel syndrome associated with higher risk of heart failure
Carpal tunnel syndrome associated with higher risk of heart failure
Mislabeled workout supplements abound, can cause heart woes, researchers say
Mislabeled workout supplements abound, can cause heart woes, researchers say
Experimental Alzheimer's drug donanemab may slow symptoms by a third
Experimental Alzheimer's drug donanemab may slow symptoms by a third
New weekly insulin shot could replace daily injections for people with Type 2 diabetes
New weekly insulin shot could replace daily injections for people with Type 2 diabetes
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement