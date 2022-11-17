Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Nov. 17, 2022 / 11:57 AM

Wireless earbuds may help amplify sound for people with hearing loss

By Dennis Thompson, HealthDay News
Apple came out with a smartphone feature called "Live Listen" in 2016 that lets people use AirPods and their iPhone for sound amplification. Photo by <a href="https://pixabay.com/users/arrayheart-21538994/?utm_source=link-attribution&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_campaign=image&amp;utm_content=6365870" target="_blank">Array Heart</a>/<a href="https://pixabay.com//?utm_source=link-attribution&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_campaign=image&amp;utm_content=6365870" target="_blank">Pixabay</a>
Apple came out with a smartphone feature called "Live Listen" in 2016 that lets people use AirPods and their iPhone for sound amplification. Photo by Array Heart/Pixabay

Over-the-counter hearing aids now offer older Americans a more affordable option to deal with mild to moderate hearing loss.

But some hard-of-hearing seniors already tote around a device that might help just as much -- the wireless earbuds they use with their smartphone or computer.

Advertisement

Commercial earbuds can perform as well as hearing aids in certain settings, researchers concluded in a new study.

Apple's AirPods Pro pass four out of the five quality standards required for a device to function as a personal sound amplification device, researchers reported recently in the journal iScience.

RELATED Earbuds, loud concerts may threaten hearing of over a billion young people

AirPods Pro -- which features noise-cancelling technology -- also helped a small group of older folks better understand people talking to them, the results showed.

"We believe that patients with mild to moderate hearing loss may benefit from the AirPods as a hearing assistive device given its significantly lower cost and higher availability," said senior researcher Dr. Yen-Fu Cheng, an otolaryngologist with the Taipei Veterans General Hospital in Taiwan.

Advertisement

About one-third of Americans aged 65 to 74 -- and half of those who are older -- have hearing loss severe enough to affect their daily life, according to the U.S. National Institute on Deafness and Other Communication Disorders.

RELATED Experts offer tips for buying over-the-counter hearing aids

Last month, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the sale of smartphone-programmable hearing aids that a person could buy without having to see an audiologist or undergo a hearing test.

The move was intended to provide affordable hearing help to older Americans. Premium hearing aids can cost as much as $10,000, the researchers said; by comparison, basic over-the-counter hearing aids run around $1,500 or so.

But AirPods Pro are even lighter on the wallet, costing just $249, the researchers noted.

RELATED Study finds disabled patients face discrimination seeking healthcare

Further, Apple came out with a smartphone feature called "Live Listen" in 2016 that lets people use AirPods and their iPhone for sound amplification, Cheng said.

AirPods go head to head with hearing aids

So Cheng and his team decided to test AirPods Pro and another Apple product, AirPods 2, directly against two full-fledged hearing aids.

The team performed a series of acoustic tests in the lab, to precisely measure the power of each device.

Advertisement

They then brought in 21 people with mild to moderate hearing loss and asked them to use the devices in a variety of settings.

AirPods Pro performed just as well as premium hearing aids in helping people understand speech while in a quiet environment, the results showed.

The earbuds also performed well in a noisy environment, but only when the noises came from the side. When the noises came from the front, they failed to help people hear better.

"It may relate to the trajectories sound waves travel with, as well as the advanced signal processing algorithm by premium hearing aids," study co-author Ying-Hui Lai, a bioengineer at National Yang Ming Chiao Tung University in Taipei, said in a journal news release. "This finding will hopefully inspire engineers to design hearing aids and personal sound amplification products that are more sensitive in certain directions."

AirPods 2 had the lowest performance among the four devices, but they still helped people understand speech more clearly than if they were wearing no hearing aid at all, the researchers said.

"In the presence of background noise, the traditional premium hearing aids still serve as the optimal device for hearing assistance, while the role of AirPods is equivocal," Cheng said. "Further study with larger sample sizes and real-world settings are required."

Advertisement

AirPods in particular could help people with some hearing loss who do "not have significant communication difficulties in daily scenarios, such as conversations in a quiet working environment or at home," Cheng said.

In that instance, "fitting a pair of hearing aids may not seem to be crucial for them," Cheng said. "Smartphone-bundled earphones may offer them a new experience for sound amplification for their daily life. They may use it in relatively noisy circumstances [such as multi-talkers or cocktail party environment] to amplify speech or in some relatively quiet circumstances, such as a meeting room or classroom."

Not for those with severe hearing loss

Other earbuds might be just as helpful as the AirPods, when paired with smartphone apps aimed at amplifying sound, said Catherine Palmer, a past president of the American Academy of Audiology.

"This isn't specific to AirPods. We call this 'unleashing the power of your smartphone.' There are a number of free apps that provide some level of tuning that a person can use to customize the response of their cellphone to make it function as a customized amplifier," said Palmer, director of audiology at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center.

"If the question is whether smartphones can serve as amplification devices, yes, they can if configured correctly for the individual," Palmer continued. "If you are comfortable having conversations with earphones in your ear, this could be an easy solution to having some amplification. This also could be used for listening to TV and other situations where the person feels like they need amplification."

Advertisement

But Palmer added that "the data from the article indicates that in more complex listening environments [e.g., noise] you will probably be better off with an individualized hearing aid fitting."

Apple will need FDA approval if it decides to market AirPods as an over-the-counter hearing aid, noted Palmer and Barbara Kelley, executive director of the Hearing Loss Association of America.

Kelley said there's nothing wrong with people who have a little hearing loss trying out AirPods Pro, particularly if they only need help now and then - on the phone, in a Zoom meeting, or streaming a TV show or movie.

"Some people don't need to wear hearing aids and don't want to wear hearing aids seven days a week, eight hours a day," Kelley said. "They just need a little situational hearing, and I think that's where these products could be helpful."

Palmer recommends that people get a hearing test "so you know what type and degree of hearing loss you have, and what may be a realistic communication solution based on the hearing test results and your individual goals."

Cheng next plans to test how AirPods might help people with even severe hearing loss.

"The latest version of the iOS system supports the input of a user's audiogram. It can customize input sounds at different frequencies according to the personal audiogram, similar to what conventional hearing aids require," Cheng said. "This new function may also help patients to compensate for their hearing loss by 'conversation boost' and 'ambient noise reduction' functions to increase speech perception. We are curious if these advanced features would help patients with more severe or various types of hearing loss."

Advertisement

More information

The Hearing Loss Association of America has more about over-the-counter hearing devices.

Copyright © 2022 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Children of incarcerated parents at greater risk of poor health outcomes
Health News // 3 minutes ago
Children of incarcerated parents at greater risk of poor health outcomes
In the United States, 5 million kids have an incarcerated parent. Those children have worse access to primary, dental and mental healthcare than their peers, the investigators found.
Annual flu shot many lower risk of death for people with heart failure
Health News // 45 minutes ago
Annual flu shot many lower risk of death for people with heart failure
People battling heart failure should make the time to get their flu shots now, a new study suggests. It could reduce pneumonia infections and cardiac complications.
Moderate exercise linked to lower death risk for breast cancer survivors
Health News // 1 hour ago
Moderate exercise linked to lower death risk for breast cancer survivors
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- Even moderate physical activity is associated with a 60% lower risk of death among breast cancer survivors -- a mortality risk similar to more active survivors, a new study suggests.
Vermont researchers report dangerous parasite found in foxes
Health News // 1 hour ago
Vermont researchers report dangerous parasite found in foxes
A rare parasitic disease that has long been documented in Europe seems to have taken root in the United States.
Mind-altering South American brew causes adverse side effects, study says
Health News // 18 hours ago
Mind-altering South American brew causes adverse side effects, study says
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Seven in 10 people experience adverse physical side effects from sipping a mind-altering South American brew called ayahuasca, and most people have mental health effects from drinking it, a new study says.
Study: Seniors' loneliness increases odds of death soon after surgery
Health News // 1 day ago
Study: Seniors' loneliness increases odds of death soon after surgery
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Older adults who report being lonely face a higher risk of death within 30 days after non-elective surgery, highlighting the need for better recovery strategies, a large study of Medicare patients suggests.
New COVID-19 subvariants replace BA.5 as most dominant in U.S.
Health News // 20 hours ago
New COVID-19 subvariants replace BA.5 as most dominant in U.S.
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- The COVID-19 BA.5 variant has lost its dominance in the United States, according to the CDC. Two other variants -- BQ.1.1 and BQ.1 -- have replaced it.
Earbuds, loud concerts may threaten hearing of over a billion young people
Health News // 21 hours ago
Earbuds, loud concerts may threaten hearing of over a billion young people
More than a billion young people are at risk for hearing loss because of listening to loud music at concerts and using earbuds and other personal listening devices, a new study suggests.
Suicide rates dip among White Americans, rise among minorities
Health News // 21 hours ago
Suicide rates dip among White Americans, rise among minorities
In a finding that illustrates racial disparities in the U.S. healthcare system, a new report finds that suicide rates dipped slightly among White Americans while rising for Black and Hispanic Americans.
NIH: Brains of people with ADHD differ from those without disorder
Health News // 22 hours ago
NIH: Brains of people with ADHD differ from those without disorder
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- People with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder have patterns of gene activity in their brains that differ from people without the condition, researchers from the National Institutes of Health said Wednesday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

NIH: Brains of people with ADHD differ from those without disorder
NIH: Brains of people with ADHD differ from those without disorder
New COVID-19 subvariants replace BA.5 as most dominant in U.S.
New COVID-19 subvariants replace BA.5 as most dominant in U.S.
Mind-altering South American brew causes adverse side effects, study says
Mind-altering South American brew causes adverse side effects, study says
Study finds more lung damage in marijuana smokers than tobacco users
Study finds more lung damage in marijuana smokers than tobacco users
Teachers experienced more pandemic anxiety than healthcare workers, study says
Teachers experienced more pandemic anxiety than healthcare workers, study says
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement