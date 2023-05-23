Young people driving down HIV infection statistics, CDC says

Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control, said that "Our nation's HIV prevention efforts continue to move in the right direction." Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

May 23 (UPI) -- Young people are driving down the overall number of HIV infections nationwide, reflected by the slowing spread of the disease among gay and bisexual men, according to new statistics from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released Tuesday. The CDC said it saw HIV infections among those aged 13 to 24 drop by 34%. The agency said annual HIV infections dropped from to 6,100 in 2021 from 9,300 in 2017 in that age group. Advertisement

The number among young gay and bisexual males, who account for roughly 80% of new infections, fell to an estimated 4,900 from 7,400.

CDC researchers said, though, statistics must continue their downward trend at a faster pace to end the HIV epidemic.

Overall, the CDC said, the estimated annual new HIV infections were 12% lower in 2021 compared to 2017-dropping from about 36,500 infections to about 32,100.

"Our nation's HIV prevention efforts continue to move in the right direction," outgoing CDC Director Rochelle P. Walensky said in a statement.

"Long-standing factors, such as systemic inequities, social and economic marginalization and residential segregation, however, stand between highly effective HIV treatment and prevention and people who could benefit from them.

Advertisement

"Efforts must be accelerated and strengthened for progress to reach all groups faster and equitably."

CDC data showed sharp declines in HIV testing and diagnosis from 2019 to 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Officials said the declines were due to high levels of disruptions to clinical care and community services, reductions in patients accessing available clinical services, and reductions in partner services and testing as public health staff shifted to the COVID-19 response.

RELATED Elton John urges Congress to keep funding AIDS relief program

The CDC implemented a plan focusing on treatment and prevention that hoped to decrease HIV infections by 75% by 2025 and 90% by 2030.

The agency said as of 2019, about 1.2 million people in the United States were living with HIV.