HHS allocates $147 million to combat HIV

The Department of Health and Human Services is awarding $147 million to help combat HIV/AIDS. The initiative builds on the Ryan White HIV/AIDS Program. In this image, a red ribbon on the White House marks World AIDS Day on December 1, 2021. File Photo by Jim Lo Scalzo/UPI | License Photo

April 27 (UPI) -- The Department of Health and Human Services' Health Resources and Services Administration announced $147 million in funds to help combat HIV in the United States. The funds will be awarded to 49 separate recipients under the Ending the HIV Epidemic in the U.S. initiative. Advertisement

"This funding will help states and metropolitan areas with the highest levels of HIV transmission link people with HIV to essential care, support, and treatment, as well as support training and other resources for these jurisdictions," HHS said in a statement Thursday.

HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra said, "Ending the HIV epidemic requires us to reach people living with the virus where they are, and that's exactly what this program allows us to do."

Approximately $139 million will be allocated to metropolitan areas to create strategies to provide support services to reduce HIV infections. About $8 million will be used to train recipients.

According to HHS, the initiative builds on the Ryan White HIV/AIDS Program, which was implemented in 1990 to support medical care for HIV patients.

"Nearly 90% of Ryan White clients who receive care reach viral suppression, meaning they cannot transmit HIV, and can also live healthier lives," HHS said. "This rate exceeds the national viral suppression average of 64.6 percent."