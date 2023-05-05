Trending
Advertisement
Health News
May 5, 2023 / 9:24 AM

Banning flavored e-cigarettes may get teens to quit vaping

By Cara Murez, HealthDay News
Eliminating flavored e-cigarettes may reduce the use of vapes altogether in teens and young adults, new research found. Photo by 1503849/Pixabay
Eliminating flavored e-cigarettes may reduce the use of vapes altogether in teens and young adults, new research found. Photo by 1503849/Pixabay

While public health officials have expressed concerns about teens vaping, a new study suggests getting more to quit may be simple.

Eliminating flavored e-cigarettes may reduce the use of vapes altogether in teens and young adults, the research found.

Advertisement

"The restriction of the availability for certain e-cigarette e-liquid flavors has been considered by various regulatory agencies," said senior author Alayna Tackett, of the Center for Tobacco Research at Ohio State University's Wexner Medical Center in Columbus.

"Our team was interested in surveying youth and young adults to understand their thoughts on what choices they might make should regulatory policies only allow menthol and/or tobacco flavors in e-cigarette e-liquid products," she said in a university news release.

RELATED Young teens who vape may become heavy smokers

For the nationwide study, the researchers surveyed more than 1,400 people between 14 and 21 years of age who had used e-cigarettes at least once per day in preceding month.

They were asked which flavors they typically use from a list that included tobacco, menthol, cool mint, fruit ice and fruit/sweet and what they would do if U.S. federal law limited flavors to tobacco and menthol.

If sweet flavors were banned, 39% of respondents said they would stop using e-cigarettes. That jumped to 71% if tobacco were the only option.

Advertisement

Respondents who preferred flavors with cooling additives, such as fruit ice, were more likely to say they would quit if tobacco were the only flavor available, compared to menthol flavor users. This shows an important distinction between these groups, Tackett said.

"In this sample of adolescents and young adults, it appears that non-tobacco flavors may be important for their interest in and continued use of e-cigarettes," Tackett said.

Researchers, of course, don't know if respondents would actually follow through with this behavior or if they would start using other tobacco products.

RELATED Study: Vaping, smoking cause similar DNA damage to humans

Future research could examine this more in places that already restrict flavors or a more representative sample could be studied. The sample in this study was not representative of the population as a whole; it was mostly white and female.

Cigarette smoking is the leading cause of preventable death in the United States.

Preventing young people from vaping is a crucial public health goal, said Tackett, who also pointed to the potential impact of e-cigarette regulation on adult smokers who vape as an alternative to quitting tobacco completely.

"Many adults prefer using non-tobacco flavors to switch from combustible cigarettes to e-cigarettes," Tackett said. "Flavor restriction policies should consider the best ways to protect public health while also supporting adults who are interested in choosing potentially less harmful alternatives to combustible cigarettes."

Advertisement

The findings were published online Wednesday in the Journal of Studies on Alcohol and Drugs.

More information

The American Lung Association has more on the impact of e-cigarettes on the lungs.

Copyright © 2023 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Read More

Teens who turn to vaping report more anxiety, depression

Latest Headlines

Fall time change associated with rise in sleep disorders
Health News // 5 hours ago
Fall time change associated with rise in sleep disorders
Changing the clocks every spring and fall might seem challenging, but a new study reveals that only one of those changes had a tendency to increase sleep disorders.
Long-term beta blockers may be unnecessary after mild heart attacks
Health News // 18 hours ago
Long-term beta blockers may be unnecessary after mild heart attacks
It's standard for heart attack survivors to take beta blocker medications for years afterward, but a new study suggests that may be unnecessary for people who've had a milder heart attack.
U.S. death rate falls in 2022 as COVID-19 deaths cut in half
Health News // 18 hours ago
U.S. death rate falls in 2022 as COVID-19 deaths cut in half
Preliminary mortality data for 2022 finds America making its way back from the devastation of the pandemic, with a significant 5.3% decline in deaths compared to 2021.
New guidelines call for breast cancer risk assessment by age 25
Health News // 18 hours ago
New guidelines call for breast cancer risk assessment by age 25
The American College of Radiology has released new guidelines that call for all women to have a breast cancer risk assessment by age 25 to determine if they should start screening mammograms before they turn 40.
Medical marijuana called safe for pain management in cancer patients
Health News // 22 hours ago
Medical marijuana called safe for pain management in cancer patients
Medical marijuana can safely reduce cancer pain, and is apparently so effective that patients wind up taking lower amounts of opioids and other pain meds, a new study reports.
Pausing hormonal therapy to have a baby may be safe for breast cancer survivors
Health News // 1 day ago
Pausing hormonal therapy to have a baby may be safe for breast cancer survivors
For young women who survive breast cancer, a new study offers some reassurance about pregnancy: Pausing hormonal therapy to have a baby does not raise the risk of a cancer recurrence, at least in the shorter term.
Gut microbiome may be source of dangerous infections in premature infants
Health News // 1 day ago
Gut microbiome may be source of dangerous infections in premature infants
About half of extremely preterm babies have at least one life-threatening bacterial infection in their bloodstream after 72 hours of life. Now, new research points to the babies' own gut microbiomes as the source.
More kids get dog bites in spring, summer
Health News // 1 day ago
More kids get dog bites in spring, summer
In the spring and summer, everyone races outside with their dogs to enjoy the warmer weather, but a new study suggests there is a downside to that. More children are bitten by dogs in those months, according to research.
Girls with autism more likely to experience anxiety than boys
Health News // 1 day ago
Girls with autism more likely to experience anxiety than boys
Boys are four times more likely to be diagnosed with autism than girls are, but girls may be more likely to experience anxiety alongside the disorder than boys, new research reveals.
Fentanyl overdose deaths nearly quadrupled in 5 years in U.S.
Health News // 1 day ago
Fentanyl overdose deaths nearly quadrupled in 5 years in U.S.
Overdose deaths in the United States tied to the powerful synthetic opioid fentanyl soared 279% from 2016 to 2021, health officials reported Wednesday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Fentanyl overdose deaths nearly quadrupled in 5 years in U.S.
Fentanyl overdose deaths nearly quadrupled in 5 years in U.S.
New treatment may eliminate need for insulin in people with Type 2 diabetes
New treatment may eliminate need for insulin in people with Type 2 diabetes
Medical marijuana called safe for pain management in cancer patients
Medical marijuana called safe for pain management in cancer patients
Long-term beta blockers may be unnecessary after mild heart attacks
Long-term beta blockers may be unnecessary after mild heart attacks
U.S. death rate falls in 2022 as COVID-19 deaths cut in half
U.S. death rate falls in 2022 as COVID-19 deaths cut in half
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement