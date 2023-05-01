Trending
Advertisement
Health News
May 1, 2023 / 12:39 PM

Investigators develop risk profiles for serious self-harm among kids

By Denise Mann, HealthDay Reporter
Researchers have developed risk profiles that can help doctors pinpoint which kids or teens are in the most danger of harming themselves. Photo by Wokandapix/Pixabay
Researchers have developed risk profiles that can help doctors pinpoint which kids or teens are in the most danger of harming themselves. Photo by Wokandapix/Pixabay

Growing numbers of American kids and teens are cutting or burning themselves, banging their heads against walls, pulling out their hair and even trying to die by suicide.

But figuring out who is at highest risk for harming themselves has been a daunting challenge. Until now.

Advertisement

Researchers report they have developed risk profiles that can help doctors pinpoint which kids or teens are in the most danger.

"The U.S. is in the midst of a mental health crisis, with mental health diagnoses and hospitalizations surging over the past few years, and many of these hospitalizations are for self-harm events or concern for future self-harm," said study author Dr. James Antoon, an assistant professor of pediatrics and hospital medicine at Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tenn.

RELATED Melatonin may improve sleep, lower self-harm risk among kids

"Self-harm is a big bucket of events from mild things like cutting on the arms or thighs to taking so much Tylenol that you die on purpose or jumping out of a window, and we wanted to find out which kids require hospitalization and more intensive treatment and monitoring," he said.

Advertisement

There's a pronounced shortage of in-patient hospital beds for kids with mental health issue in the United States, which makes the situation even more dire. Knowing which kids are at the highest risk can help make better use of these limited resources, Antoon noted.

So, his team developed four risk profiles for serious self-harm based on age, gender and psychiatric and medical conditions. Of nearly 1,100 children hospitalized for psychiatric reasons at two children's hospitals from April 2016 to March 2020, 37% were there for self-harm.

RELATED Poor sleep in adolescence may increase risk of developing MS later

The researchers found that boys aged 10 to 13 with ADHD, bipolar disorder, autism spectrum disorder or another developmental disorder were 80% more likely to engage in serious self-harm behavior that requires hospitalization. Meanwhile, teen girls aged 14 to 17 with depression and anxiety, substance- and trauma-related disorders, and personality and eating disorders were also at high risk for serious self-harm, the study showed.

Suicide attempts comprised the majority of serious self-harm behaviors in the study.

In a counterintuitive finding, kids who were at moderate risk for serious self-harm didn't necessarily have depression, Antoon said. "It is assumed that if you are suicidal, you must be depressed, but there are other things that can drive self-harm and suicide, including anxiety disorders," he noted.

Advertisement

The study was published online Monday in the journal Pediatrics.

There are many reasons kids and teens will try to harm themselves, said Elizabeth Bailey, director of clinical services at the 3East Boys Intensive Program at McLean Hospital in Boston.

"It can serve to help individuals self-regulate or control overwhelming emotions, escape from feelings of being numb or empty or punish themselves, and [it] also serves as a form of unspoken communication to others about one's suffering," said Bailey, who was not involved with the study.

But it's not always easy to spot the signs of self-harm in kids, as they hide evidence by wearing long sleeves to cover scars on their arms or other methods, she said.

Still, there are some things to look out for. "A typically outgoing and social child who suddenly withdraws, or an academically driven and achieving child who stops completing assignments for a sustained period of time may be cause for concern," Bailey said.

Self-harming behaviors are often portrayed as problems for girls and women in the media, added Anna Precht, program director at 3East Boys Intensive Program.

"The finding that the highest risk profile is characterized by boys aged 10-13 with anxiety and depression, as well as other psychiatric disorders including externalizing behaviors like ADHD and conduct disorder, highlights the importance of assessing for self-harm behaviors across diagnostic and gender presentations," said Precht, who was not part of the new research.

Advertisement

If you are concerned that your child is engaging in self-harm, contact a psychologist, social worker or pediatrician, she advised.

Help is available.

"Dialectical Behavior Therapy [a type of talk therapy based on cognitive behavioral therapy] helps people to understand what factors contribute to self-injurious behaviors [as well as other problematic behaviors] and teaches skills for managing emotions more effectively," Precht said. "This a treatment that has been shown to be effective in treating these behaviors and has been adapted for teens and their families."

More information

The U.S. National Library of Medicine has more on helping someone who engages in self-harm.

Copyright © 2023 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Read More

Teens are three times more likely to develop marijuana addiction than adults

Latest Headlines

New technology can read, translate thoughts on brain scans
Health News // 22 minutes ago
New technology can read, translate thoughts on brain scans
Using functional MRI (fMRI), a newly developed brain-computer interface can read a person's thoughts and translate them into full sentences, according to a report published Monday in Nature Neuroscience.
New treatment may eliminate need for insulin in people with Type 2 diabetes
Health News // 1 hour ago
New treatment may eliminate need for insulin in people with Type 2 diabetes
A new minimally invasive procedure improved blood sugar control and eliminated the need for insulin for at least one year among people with Type 2 diabetes, a new study found.
ChatGPT rated more accurate, detailed, empathetic than doctors
Health News // 2 days ago
ChatGPT rated more accurate, detailed, empathetic than doctors
After comparing doctor and AI responses to nearly 200 medical questions, a team of healthcare professionals concluded that nearly 80% of the answers from ChatGPT were more nuanced, accurate and detailed.
Gut microbiome makes up half of cells in human body and changes constantly
Health News // 2 days ago
Gut microbiome makes up half of cells in human body and changes constantly
Half of the cells in your body aren't human -- and a new study suggests that many critical to your health oscillate by the hour, day and even the season.
Hair relaxers may affect women's fertility
Health News // 3 days ago
Hair relaxers may affect women's fertility
Hair relaxers may slightly affect fertility, a factor most likely to impact women who are Black or Hispanic, according to a new study.
Use of opioid addiction treatment in U.S. hasn't risen
Health News // 3 days ago
Use of opioid addiction treatment in U.S. hasn't risen
The U.S. opioid crisis led to changes that make it easier for people struggling with addiction to get medication to help them quit. But researchers found that for some reason, rates of medication use haven't budged.
Older breast cancer survivors may be able to forgo mammograms
Health News // 3 days ago
Older breast cancer survivors may be able to forgo mammograms
Older breast cancer survivors are still undergoing mammograms even though their risk of developing a second breast cancer is low, a new study found.
Heart association ranks DASH, Mediterranean diets as most heart-healthy
Health News // 4 days ago
Heart association ranks DASH, Mediterranean diets as most heart-healthy
April 27 (UPI) -- The American Heart Association has rated the DASH-style and Mediterranean diets as the healthiest according to its guidelines, while low-carbohydrate ones like the South Beach, paleo and ketogenic ranked low.
Menopause symptoms cost billions in lost work, medical care
Health News // 4 days ago
Menopause symptoms cost billions in lost work, medical care
Menopause symptoms are costly business, with billions spent on treating hot flashes, night sweats and lost sleep, a new study finds.
Exercise may help battle alcohol, drug abuse
Health News // 4 days ago
Exercise may help battle alcohol, drug abuse
Exercise might help people who are battling addiction stay on the straight and narrow, a new research review finds.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Gut microbiome makes up half of cells in human body and changes constantly
Gut microbiome makes up half of cells in human body and changes constantly
ChatGPT rated more accurate, detailed, empathetic than doctors
ChatGPT rated more accurate, detailed, empathetic than doctors
New treatment may eliminate need for insulin in people with Type 2 diabetes
New treatment may eliminate need for insulin in people with Type 2 diabetes
Study: Sleeping aid may be effective in slowing Alzheimer's
Study: Sleeping aid may be effective in slowing Alzheimer's
Heart association ranks DASH, Mediterranean diets as most heart-healthy
Heart association ranks DASH, Mediterranean diets as most heart-healthy
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement