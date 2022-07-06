Trending
Advertisement
Health News
July 6, 2022 / 11:56 AM

Teens are three times more likely to develop marijuana addiction than adults

By Dennis Thompson, HealthDay News
Teens are three times more likely to develop marijuana addiction than adults
A recent study found that teenagers are three and a half times more likely to develop severe cannabis use disorder than adults. Photo by Atomazul/Shutterstock

In yet another report that illustrates the dangers pot poses to the young, developing brain, a new British study finds teenagers are much more likely than adults to develop an addiction to marijuana.

"We found that teenagers are three and a half times more likely to have severe cannabis use disorder, which is essentially cannabis addiction," said lead researcher Will Lawn, a lecturer in addiction psychology with King's College London. "That's a very important harm which teenagers should be informed of."

Advertisement

However, marijuana use did not appear to cause any other harms to the teenage brain, his team found.

"Teenagers were not more vulnerable to associations between cannabis and depression, anxiety or psychotic-like symptoms, nor were they more sensitive to the associations with cognitive impairment in memory or impulsivity domains," Lawn said.

RELATED Kids as young as 9 may be curious about alcohol, tobacco, pot

The problem will likely worsen: As pot has been legalized in more U.S states, teen use has risen roughly 20%, one California study suggested.

Advertisement

For this latest study, Lawn and his colleagues recruited 274 people, including 76 teenagers (aged 16 and 17) who used pot one to seven days per week. Cannabis users in the study toked up four days a week, on average.

All participants filled out questionnaires commonly used to assess symptoms of mental health problems, and the teenagers' responses were compared to adult pot users as well as both teens and adults who used pot very little or not at all.

RELATED Study shows odds for emergency room visit rise with marijuana use

The participants filled out questionnaires in five separate sessions over 12 months.

The researchers had suspected that pot might have serious detrimental effects on the teenage brain, since development in important brain regions is still going on at that age.

The same brain receptors that respond to THC -- the chemical in pot that causes intoxication -- are involved in brain development, "so you would be more likely to see negative impacts on mental health and cognitive function," Lawn said.

RELATED Study finds THC in 60% of CBD products tested

The investigators found that half the teens in the study had six or more symptoms for cannabis use disorder, which qualified them as having a severe disorder.

The results make sense, given what is known about brain development, said Linda Richter, vice president of prevention research and analysis for the Partnership to End Addiction.

Advertisement

"The brain adapts to the presence of the drug as it's developing, making addiction to marijuana as well as to other addictive substances more likely during this life stage," Richter said.

"Compounding the risk is that the parts of the brain that are more fully developed in adolescence are those responsible for seeking out new experiences and being influenced by one's peers, but the parts that are not yet fully developed are those responsible for controlling impulses and reining in risky or potentially harmful behaviors," she added.

"That's why early use of marijuana significantly increases the risk of substance use problems. In fact, use at a young age is one of the strongest predictors of developing addiction to the drug," Richter continued.

Parents should be aware of this addiction risk and have a frank discussion with their teens about it, Richter and Lawn said.

"Many parents still believe that the marijuana that teens are using today is no more harmful than the marijuana they may have smoked when they were teenagers. But the potency of marijuana has quadrupled over the past couple of decades and the concentration of THC is far higher in today's products, especially in vapes and edibles, than it was in the past," Richter said.

Advertisement

"Parents should inform themselves about the ways kids use marijuana, the unique risks of edibles and vapes, the fact that driving after using marijuana or with someone who has used is dangerous, and the fact that it's hard to know the THC dose and what contaminants might be in marijuana products," Richter stressed.

The new study was published in the Journal of Psychopharmacology.

More information

The U.S. National Institute on Drug Abuse has more about marijuana.

Copyright © 2022 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Age may play a role in COVID-19 vaccine acceptance
Health News // 40 minutes ago
Age may play a role in COVID-19 vaccine acceptance
Your age may play a huge role in whether you'll decide to get a COVID-19 vaccine, new research finds.
Prenatal exposure to chemicals may cause liver disease in kids
Health News // 1 hour ago
Prenatal exposure to chemicals may cause liver disease in kids
July 6 (UPI) -- Prenatal exposure to several chemicals found in consumer and industrial products may be linked to the growing incidence of liver disease in children, a new study suggests.
Kids as young as 9 may be curious about alcohol, tobacco, pot
Health News // 1 hour ago
Kids as young as 9 may be curious about alcohol, tobacco, pot
Children as young as 9 and 10 start to wonder about tobacco, booze and even marijuana, and many may have easy access to these substances at home, new research shows.
Patients with atrial fibrillation after surgery at higher risk for heart failure
Health News // 1 hour ago
Patients with atrial fibrillation after surgery at higher risk for heart failure
The risk of being hospitalized for heart failure after surgery is higher in patients who develop an abnormal heart rhythm, a new, large study shows.
Many young adults have misconceptions of health risks of sun exposure
Health News // 2 hours ago
Many young adults have misconceptions of health risks of sun exposure
You might think everyone knows by now to protect against the sun's rays, but many Gen Zers apparently haven't gotten the message.
Autism spectrum disorder continues to grow steadily, study suggests
Health News // 18 hours ago
Autism spectrum disorder continues to grow steadily, study suggests
July 5 (UPI) -- A new study estimates the prevalence of autism spectrum disorder at 3.14% among children and adolescents in the United States in 2019 and 2020, a rising trend.
Heat, air pollution a deadly mix for older adults, study shows
Health News // 21 hours ago
Heat, air pollution a deadly mix for older adults, study shows
Heat coupled with smog can be a particularly lethal mix, especially for older adults, a new study finds.
COVID-19 stalled young people's desire to become pregnant, study says
Health News // 21 hours ago
COVID-19 stalled young people's desire to become pregnant, study says
July 5 (UPI) -- COVID-19's remarkable disruption of people's lives temporarily stalled young adults' pre-pandemic level of interest in getting pregnant, a new study says.
COVID-19 vaccines protect against severe disease regardless of body weight
Health News // 23 hours ago
COVID-19 vaccines protect against severe disease regardless of body weight
COVID vaccination is highly protective against severe disease in people of all body weights, new British research finds.
Many Black, Hispanic teens in U.S. have vitamin D deficiency
Health News // 23 hours ago
Many Black, Hispanic teens in U.S. have vitamin D deficiency
Vitamin D boosts the immune system and helps prevent cancer, among other health benefits, but a significant number of Black and Hispanic teens have low levels of this nutrient, according to a new study.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Autism spectrum disorder continues to grow steadily, study suggests
Autism spectrum disorder continues to grow steadily, study suggests
Study identifies six themes driving doctor burnout, suicide
Study identifies six themes driving doctor burnout, suicide
COVID-19 stalled young people's desire to become pregnant, study says
COVID-19 stalled young people's desire to become pregnant, study says
New York City first to offer Paxlovid at COVID-19 testing sites
New York City first to offer Paxlovid at COVID-19 testing sites
COVID-19 is third-leading cause of death for two years in a row
COVID-19 is third-leading cause of death for two years in a row
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement