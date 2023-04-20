Trending
Advertisement
Health News
April 20, 2023 / 12:22 AM

Study: Sugar-sweetened drinks raise risk of premature death for people with type 2 diabetes

By Sheri Walsh
A new study shows an increased risk of premature death for those with type 2 diabetes when sugar-sweetened drinks like soda or lemonade are consumed regularly over water or tea. File photo by John Angelillo/UPI/
A new study shows an increased risk of premature death for those with type 2 diabetes when sugar-sweetened drinks like soda or lemonade are consumed regularly over water or tea. File photo by John Angelillo/UPI/ | License Photo

April 20 (UPI) -- A new study shows an increased risk of premature death for those with type 2 diabetes when sugar-sweetened drinks like soda or lemonade are consumed regularly over water or tea.

The study, published Wednesday and led by researchers at Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, is the first large-scale examination of the link between beverage consumption and premature death or cardiovascular disease for those living with type 2 diabetes, despite previous studies linking beverage consumption with cardiovascular health, weight change and mortality among the general population.

Advertisement

"Beverages are an important component of our diet, and the quality can vary hugely," said lead author Qi Sun, associate professor in the Departments of Nutrition and Epidemiology.

"People living with diabetes may especially benefit from drinking healthy beverages -- but data has been sparse," Sun said. "These findings help fill in that knowledge gap and may inform patients and their caregivers on diet and diabetes management."

RELATED Study: Prenatal depression may lead to cardiovascular disease after childbirth

During the study, researchers analyzed more than 18 years of health data from 9,252 women and 3,519 men, who had all been diagnosed with type 2 diabetes. The participants reported every few years on what beverages they consumed daily. Sugar-sweetened beverages included sodas, fruit punch and lemonade. Artificially sweetened beverages included juice, coffee, tea, low-fat cow's milk, full-fat cow's milk and plain water.

Advertisement

With each additional daily serving of a sugary drink, there was an 8% increase in all-cause mortality, researchers said. That number decreased for those who consumed healthier beverages regularly.

The number dropped by 18% for all-cause mortality and 20% for cardiovascular disease when those diagnosed with type 2 diabetes replaced one drink a day with coffee. The risk of premature death dropped by 16% for tea and water.

RELATED Type 2 diabetes linked to diet of too many 'bad' carbs, too much meat

"People living with diabetes should be picky about how they keep themselves hydrated," said Sun.

"Switching from sugar-sweetened beverages to healthier beverages will bring health benefits."

Read More

Poverty is fourth-largest cause of U.S. deaths, researchers say

Latest Headlines

'Profound' autism affects about a quarter of people on the autism spectrum
Health News // 9 hours ago
'Profound' autism affects about a quarter of people on the autism spectrum
While mild cases make up the majority of autism diagnoses, "profound" autism affects about 27% of American children with the developmental disability, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported.
Many students say they have misused ADHD drugs
Health News // 10 hours ago
Many students say they have misused ADHD drugs
U.S. schools that have a lot of students with prescriptions for ADHD medication also tend to have a lot of students who misuse the drugs, a new study suggests.
Catheter ablation for A-fib may reduce risk of mental decline, dementia
Health News // 11 hours ago
Catheter ablation for A-fib may reduce risk of mental decline, dementia
For people with the abnormal heartbeat atrial fibrillation, a procedure called catheter ablation may return the heart to its normal rhythm and ward off mental decline and dementia.
Experts call for end of universal masking in hospitals, clinics
Health News // 12 hours ago
Experts call for end of universal masking in hospitals, clinics
A prestigious collection of infection disease experts and epidemiologists say universal masking requirements in healthcare settings should be lifted, according to a commentary they published Tuesday.
Almost one-third of Americans live with unhealthy air
Health News // 14 hours ago
Almost one-third of Americans live with unhealthy air
Nearly one-third of Americans live in counties with unhealthy air, according to a new report from the American Lung Association.
Study: Prenatal depression may lead to cardiovascular disease after childbirth
Health News // 19 hours ago
Study: Prenatal depression may lead to cardiovascular disease after childbirth
April 19 (UPI) -- A new study, published Wednesday in the Journal of the American Heart Association, reveals a significant link between depression during pregnancy and cardiovascular disease within two years of childbirth.
Most adults, one-third of kids use dietary supplements
Health News // 21 hours ago
Most adults, one-third of kids use dietary supplements
Taking vitamins may drain your wallet without helping your health, yet a new government survey shows most American adults take them, as do about one-third of children.
Depression management reduces risk of heart disease, study indicates
Health News // 1 day ago
Depression management reduces risk of heart disease, study indicates
April 18 (UPI) -- A new study posted Tuesday suggests that effective management of depression through psychological therapy can lower the likelihood of heart disease -- in some cases up to 15%.
AI software may successfully diagnose tuberculosis
Health News // 1 day ago
AI software may successfully diagnose tuberculosis
Artificial intelligence (AI) may help clinicians diagnose tuberculosis in parts of the world where radiologists are scarce, a new study suggests.
FDA authorizes second dose of updated COVID-19 booster for older adults
Health News // 1 day ago
FDA authorizes second dose of updated COVID-19 booster for older adults
April 18 (UPI) -- The Food and Drug Administration greenlighted a second dose of the updated COVID-19 vaccine booster for older adults and people with weakened immune systems on Tuesday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Those who think positively about aging more likely to regain memory, study says
Those who think positively about aging more likely to regain memory, study says
FDA authorizes second dose of updated COVID-19 booster for older adults
FDA authorizes second dose of updated COVID-19 booster for older adults
Experts call for end of universal masking in hospitals, clinics
Experts call for end of universal masking in hospitals, clinics
Catheter ablation for A-fib may reduce risk of mental decline, dementia
Catheter ablation for A-fib may reduce risk of mental decline, dementia
Blood test may accurately detect cancer early
Blood test may accurately detect cancer early
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement