April 19, 2023 / 5:00 AM

Prenatal depression may lead to cardiovascular disease after childbirth, study says

By Sheri Walsh
A new study, published Wednesday in the Journal of the American Heart Association, has revealed a significant link between depression during pregnancy and cardiovascular disease within two years of childbirth. Photo courtesy of Max Pixel
April 19 (UPI) -- Developing cardiovascular disease within two years of giving birth may be linked to depression during pregnancy, according to new research that shows a significant risk for ischemic heart disease even without gestational hypertension.

The study, published Wednesday in the Journal of the American Heart Association, is the first population-based research to investigate a link between prenatal depression -- which affects about 20% of women during pregnancy -- and postpartum cardiovascular disease.

Cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of pregnancy-related death in high-income countries including the United States, according to the American Heart Association.

While this is the first study to link prenatal depression to cardiovascular disease after childbirth, the negative effects of depression on cardiovascular health, in general, are well-documented. Depressed men and women are more likely to develop heart disease later in life, research shows.

RELATED HIV medication during pregnancy linked to higher risk for developmental delays

"We need to use pregnancy as a window to future health," lead study author Dr. Christina Ackerman-Banks, an assistant professor of obstetrics and gynecology-maternal fetal medicine at Baylor College of Medicine and Texas Children's Hospital in Houston, said in a news release.

"Complications during pregnancy, including prenatal depression, impact long-term cardiovascular health. The postpartum period provides an opportunity to counsel and screen people for cardiovascular disease to prevent these outcomes," Ackerman-Banks said.

For the study, researchers analyzed medical data from more than 100,000 women who gave birth in Maine between 2007 and 2019, while adjusting for other cardiac risk factors including age, smoking, diabetes and hypertension, as well as depression before pregnancy.

RELATED Mild COVID-19 during pregnancy doesn't harm child development, study shows

Those who were found to suffer from prenatal depression had an 83% higher risk of ischemic heart disease, which is caused by narrowed heart arteries supplying blood to the heart muscle, than those who did not experience depression during pregnancy.

They also had a 60% higher risk of cardiac arrest, 61% more risk of cardiomyopathy and a 32% higher risk of developing high blood pressure, researchers said.

And, those numbers go up with each additional risk factor, including gestational hypertension or preeclampsia, the study said. Other pregnancy cardiac risk factors include chronic inflammation and stress-related hormones.

RELATED Treating high blood pressure in 30s may protect brain health

"Even after excluding those with hypertensive disorders of pregnancy, those with depression during pregnancy still had a significantly higher risk of ischemic heart disease, arrhythmia, stroke, cardiomyopathy and new chronic hypertension postpartum."

As prenatal checkups monitor the more commonly known heart disease risk factors, Ackerman-Banks suggested adding depression to the list.

"I recommend that anyone diagnosed with prenatal depression be aware of the implications on their long-term cardiovascular health, take steps to screen for other risk factors and consult their primary care doctor to implement prevention strategies for cardiovascular disease," Ackerman-Banks said.

"They should also be screened for Type 2 diabetes and high cholesterol, and implement an exercise regimen, healthy diet and quit smoking."

Latest Headlines

Most adults, one-third of kids use dietary supplements
Health News // 2 hours ago
Most adults, one-third of kids use dietary supplements
Taking vitamins may drain your wallet without helping your health, yet a new government survey shows most American adults take them, as do about one-third of children.
Depression management reduces risk of heart disease, study indicates
Health News // 9 hours ago
Depression management reduces risk of heart disease, study indicates
April 18 (UPI) -- A new study posted Tuesday suggests that effective management of depression through psychological therapy can lower the likelihood of heart disease -- in some cases up to 15%.
AI software may successfully diagnose tuberculosis
Health News // 15 hours ago
AI software may successfully diagnose tuberculosis
Artificial intelligence (AI) may help clinicians diagnose tuberculosis in parts of the world where radiologists are scarce, a new study suggests.
FDA authorizes second dose of updated COVID-19 booster for older adults
Health News // 16 hours ago
FDA authorizes second dose of updated COVID-19 booster for older adults
April 18 (UPI) -- The Food and Drug Administration greenlighted a second dose of the updated COVID-19 vaccine booster for older adults and people with weakened immune systems on Tuesday.
Type 2 diabetes linked to diet of too many 'bad' carbs, too much meat
Health News // 17 hours ago
Type 2 diabetes linked to diet of too many 'bad' carbs, too much meat
Most cases of Type 2 diabetes can be linked to making poor food choices, a new study finds.
Fewer Americans aware that HPV causes cancer, survey finds
Health News // 1 day ago
Fewer Americans aware that HPV causes cancer, survey finds
The sexually transmitted human papillomavirus can cause a range of cancers, but public awareness of this grim fact is slipping in the United States, a new survey finds.
Veterans Affairs, National Institutes of Health studying Gulf War illness
Health News // 1 day ago
Veterans Affairs, National Institutes of Health studying Gulf War illness
April 17 (UPI) -- The Department of Veterans Affairs is partnering with the National Institutes of Health to better understand the effects of Gulf War illness.
Poverty is fourth-largest cause of U.S. deaths, researchers say
Health News // 1 day ago
Poverty is fourth-largest cause of U.S. deaths, researchers say
April 17 (UPI) -- Poverty is the fourth-largest cause of death in the United States, behind only heart disease, cancer and smoking, according to a new analysis released Monday by the University of California at Riverside.
HIV medication during pregnancy linked to higher risk for developmental delays
Health News // 1 day ago
HIV medication during pregnancy linked to higher risk for developmental delays
Children whose mothers took antiretroviral medication for HIV while pregnant may have higher risks for developmental delays at age 5, according to new research.
Blood test may accurately detect cancer early
Health News // 1 day ago
Blood test may accurately detect cancer early
An experimental blood test may be able to catch a dozen different types of cancer with a high degree of accuracy -- including some that are particularly tricky to detect, a preliminary study suggests.
