Advertisement
Health News
March 24, 2023 / 8:10 PM

Experts weigh in on what new users should know about CBD for anxiety

By Sue Benzuly, RN, HealthDay Reporter
CBD is an active ingredient found in the marijuana plant. However, CBD is typically derived from marijuana's cousin, the hemp plant, and is not psychoactive. File Photo by Julia Teichmann/Pixabay
CBD is an active ingredient found in the marijuana plant. However, CBD is typically derived from marijuana's cousin, the hemp plant, and is not psychoactive. File Photo by Julia Teichmann/Pixabay

Anxiety disorder can make it hard to navigate life, but lately CBD has been touted as a natural treatment for the nerve-wracking condition.

You can buy CBD almost anywhere -- gas stations, spas, farmers markets and grocery stores. It comes in many forms -- from gummies to tablets to tinctures to lozenges and patches.

Advertisement

But is CBD good for anxiety?

Here, experts share their thoughts on whether the evidence supports CBD for anxiety.

RELATED CBD oil doesn't reduce pain for patients with kidney stones, study shows

What is CBD?

According to Harvard Health, CBD is an active ingredient found in the marijuana plant. However, CBD is typically derived from marijuana's cousin, the hemp plant. CBD is not psychoactive, so it will not cause the "high" that THC from marijuana does. It is not believed to be addictive by itself. The hemp plant is legal, so CBD derived from hemp is considered to be legal.

CBD works by interacting with the body's endocannabinoid (eCB) system. The endocannabinoid system acts as a neuromodulator for the body, Harvard Health says, and controls most neurotransmitter levels and activities. It also plays a role in the immune and gastrointestinal systems. Endocannabinoids and their receptors are found throughout the body. The eCB system integrates the perception of whether internal and external stimuli are stressful.

Advertisement

CBD and anxiety

According to the Anxiety and Depression Association of America, insufficient scientific evidence backs the claim that CBD is an effective treatment for depression or anxiety. That does not mean it would not help, but there simply haven't been enough controlled clinical trials to support an indication of CBD for treating anxiety or depression. More research is required to evaluate CBD as a potential treatment for anxiety and depression, experts say.

But Staci Gruber, director of Marijuana Investigations for Neuroscientific Discovery (MIND) at Harvard's McLean Hospital in Boston, recently co-authored a small study of 14 patients with moderate to severe anxiety that showed CBD's promise: Following four weeks of treatment with full-spectrum CBD, the "patients reported reduced anxiety as well as improvements in mood, sleep, quality of life and measures reflecting their self-control and ability to think flexibly." Even better, they experienced no serious adverse effects.

RELATED CBD tablet seems to relieve pain after shoulder surgery, study finds

What do I need to know about buying CBD?

If choosing CBD for anxiety, there are important considerations to remember. CBD is a supplement, and so does not undergo the rigorous government testing that a drug does. So, as Gruber says, "buyer be aware."

Understanding the difference between Whole Plant or Full Spectrum CBD, Broad Spectrum CBD and CBD Isolate Compound is helpful.

Advertisement

Full Spectrum CBD contains all the components of the cannabis plant, including tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) terpenes and flavonoids. The interplay between these components is thought to increase therapeutic benefits. In full-spectrum CBD, the amount of THC is less than 0.3%. THC is the psychoactive component of the cannabis plant known for the "high" associated with marijuana. The concentration of THC in a full-spectrum CBD product does not typically cause a "high" if a regular dose is used. The THC may result in a positive drug screening test, and it can cause problems if an individual has had previous issues with marijuana.

Broad Spectrum CBD is the same as full spectrum, except it goes through an additional process to remove the THC component. It still should not be considered 100% THC-free.

CBD Isolate is CBD that does not contain any other compounds, including THC, from the plant.

It is essential to ensure that an independent laboratory has verified the stated strength of CBD. Gruber advises that "avoiding products that contain toxins such as heavy metals, aflatoxins, mold or yeast is important." This can also be verified by lab testing.

Check with a primary care doctor before taking CBD. It can interact with certain medications, especially blood thinners.

Advertisement

"Trying a CBD product with consultation from your doctor is less risky," Dr. David Streem, a psychiatrist at the Cleveland Clinic said recently. "But you should still be aware of how the product makes you feel. If it makes you feel strange at all, stop using that product immediately."

How much CBD for anxiety?

CBD products do not come in standardized doses. The dosing depends on your product type. For example, CBD Isolate would require a higher dose than the other types. Gruber recommends starting with a low dose, and gradually increasing the amount until reaching the desired effect.

Read More

Study finds new way CBD reduces epileptic seizures in children

Latest Headlines

Smart bandages can monitor wounds, aid healing, researchers say
Health News // 7 hours ago
Smart bandages can monitor wounds, aid healing, researchers say
March 24 (UPI) -- Development of a "smart bandage" not only can deliver medication to wounds, but also monitor the progress of healing and even create off a low-level electrical field to promote tissue repair, researchers said Friday.
COVID-19 pandemic amplifies worries about obesity
Health News // 7 hours ago
COVID-19 pandemic amplifies worries about obesity
Lots of folks gained their COVID weight during the housebound months of the pandemic, and now those extra pounds are weighing heavy on many, a new survey shows.
Women with mental illnesses may be at higher risk of cervical cancer
Health News // 8 hours ago
Women with mental illnesses may be at higher risk of cervical cancer
Women with mental illness have a risk for cervical cancer that's twice as high as that for others, according to new research.
Kids with autism may have higher risk of eye disorders, less likely to get screened
Health News // 9 hours ago
Kids with autism may have higher risk of eye disorders, less likely to get screened
Children with autism are less likely than their peers to receive important vision screening despite a high risk for serious eye disorders, researchers report.
New species of mosquito is spreading in Florida
Health News // 9 hours ago
New species of mosquito is spreading in Florida
Florida has yet another new mosquito species in its midst that has migrated from the tropics, settling in at least three counties since 2018.
Social media may raise risk of eating disorders among young girls
Health News // 17 hours ago
Social media may raise risk of eating disorders among young girls
A broad new review of 50 recent studies finds that relentless online exposure to largely unattainable physical ideals may be driving up the risk for eating disorders, particularly among young girls.
Of 8-year-olds in the United States, 1 in every 36 has autism
Health News // 1 day ago
Of 8-year-olds in the United States, 1 in every 36 has autism
More American children have autism than previously thought, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports.
Coffee may not affect heart rhythms, study shows
Health News // 1 day ago
Coffee may not affect heart rhythms, study shows
A new study has some heartening news for coffee lovers: That morning cup is unlikely to make your heart skip a beat.
U.S. government announces plan to reform organ transplant system
Health News // 1 day ago
U.S. government announces plan to reform organ transplant system
A single nonprofit has what amounts to a monopoly over all organ transplants performed in the United States, but the federal government said it plans to change that.
Living near heavy traffic may raise risk of high blood pressure
Health News // 1 day ago
Living near heavy traffic may raise risk of high blood pressure
That road noise outside your window could be wreaking havoc on your blood pressure.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Coffee may not affect heart rhythms, study shows
Coffee may not affect heart rhythms, study shows
High-fat, high-sugar foods rewire brain to want more of them, study says
High-fat, high-sugar foods rewire brain to want more of them, study says
New species of mosquito is spreading in Florida
New species of mosquito is spreading in Florida
Candida auris new 'urgent' antimicrobial resistance threat, CDC says
Candida auris new 'urgent' antimicrobial resistance threat, CDC says
Of 8-year-olds in the United States, 1 in every 36 has autism
Of 8-year-olds in the United States, 1 in every 36 has autism
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement