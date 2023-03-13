Advertisement
Health News
March 13, 2023 / 9:39 AM

CBD oil doesn't reduce pain for patients with kidney stones, study shows

By Cara Murez, HealthDay News
Patients undergoing treatment for urinary stones did not experience any reduction in pain or opioid use with CBD oil, a recent study found. Photo by Julia Teichmann/Pixabay
Patients undergoing treatment for urinary stones did not experience any reduction in pain or opioid use with CBD oil, a recent study found. Photo by Julia Teichmann/Pixabay

An approved CBD oil product will, apparently, not be the solution for patients trying to reduce pain after kidney stone treatment, a randomized clinical trial suggests.

"Urologists and patients alike are interested in finding effective alternatives to pain management after urinary stone treatment," said senior study author Dr. Karen Stern, a urologist at the Mayo Clinic in Phoenix, Ariz. "Our study found that although treatment with CBD oil was safe, it wasn't effective in minimizing pain or opioid use after ureteroscopy and stent placement."

Advertisement

For the study, researchers tested the cannabidiol (CBD) oil product in 90 patients who were undergoing the treatment for urinary stones. CBD is a non-psychoactive component of cannabis.

Urinary stones in the kidney or ureter are a common problem. When they're too big to pass through, they must be treated surgically using an instrument called a ureteroscope to remove or fragment the stones.

RELATED Study: Daily marijuana use linked to heart disease

Often, a soft plastic tube called a stent is then placed to ensure that urine can drain from the kidney into the bladder until swelling in the ureter stops.

Many patients need medication, such as opioids, to manage the pain.

Opioid use after ureteroscopy is a risk factor for opioid dependence, so researchers have been trying to find alternative pain treatments.

Advertisement

In this study, patients were randomly assigned to three days of treatment with oral CBD oil or with an inactive placebo.

This was an "off-label" use of a CBD oil formulation approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for treatment of some seizure disorders.

Patients did not experience any reduction in pain or opioid use with CBD oil, the investigators found. The patients did receive standard medications, including an opioid if needed, for severe pain. The only side effect from the CBD oil was brief, mild dizziness.

RELATED Study finds new way CBD reduces epileptic seizures in children

The two groups had similar pain scores after the procedure, according to the report published in the April issue of The Journal of Urology.

The average maximum pain score immediately after treatment was 2.2 on a 0-to-10 scale. Pain scores decreased over the first three days for both groups. There was never more than a half-point difference between the two groups, the findings showed.

The two groups also had no significant difference in opioid use. Most did not use their "rescue" opioid dose.

In addition, both groups had similar problems with urination and other symptoms.

"In our experience, many patients ask whether CBD could be an effective option for managing pain after [ureteroscopy] with stent placement," Stern said in a journal news release.

Advertisement

"Our study provides high-quality evidence to counsel patients in this situation: While CBD oil appears safe, it does not seem to reduce pain or discomfort during the typically brief recovery period after this common procedure," she explained.

More information

The National Kidney Foundation has more on kidney stones.

Copyright © 2023 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Read More

Study suggests CBD heightens impairing effects of THC in edibles

Latest Headlines

Army to continue 'tape tests' to measure body fat despite flaws
Health News // 15 hours ago
Army to continue 'tape tests' to measure body fat despite flaws
March 12 (UPI) -- The U.S. Army will continue to use the antiquated "tape test" to measure soldiers' body composition in spite of a study that shows the test to be flawed.
Study: Testing urine for genetic mutations may detect bladder cancer early
Health News // 2 days ago
Study: Testing urine for genetic mutations may detect bladder cancer early
March 10 (UPI) -- Identifying genetic mutations in urine could help detect bladder cancer years before symptoms arise, a new study presented Friday at the European Association of Urology annual congress in Milan found.
FDA approves Pfizer's nasal spray zavegepant for migraines
Health News // 2 days ago
FDA approves Pfizer's nasal spray zavegepant for migraines
March 10 (UPI) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved zavegepant, a new nasal spray for treatment of migraines in adults, Pfizer announced Friday.
Staffing shortage in healthcare affecting more Americans
Health News // 2 days ago
Staffing shortage in healthcare affecting more Americans
A growing number of Americans are feeling the effects of the healthcare staffing crisis in the United States, a new HealthDay/Harris Poll has revealed.
Men more likely than women to suffer skull fractures in a fall
Health News // 2 days ago
Men more likely than women to suffer skull fractures in a fall
While older women are treated for falls more often than elderly males, men are more likely to sustain skull fractures when they topple over, new research suggests.
Shortages of asthma drug albuterol ongoing after supplier shuts down
Health News // 3 days ago
Shortages of asthma drug albuterol ongoing after supplier shuts down
Shortages of liquid albuterol are ongoing after one of the two major U.S. suppliers, Akorn Pharmaceuticals, abruptly laid off its entire workforce and closed plants in New Jersey, New York and Illinois in late February.
FDA rule change requires mammogram centers to notify patients of breast density
Health News // 3 days ago
FDA rule change requires mammogram centers to notify patients of breast density
New U.S. federal regulations will require mammography facilities to tell women if they have dense breasts, a description of how the tissue looks on the X-ray.
Mental health impact of COVID-19 pandemic not as bad as thought
Health News // 3 days ago
Mental health impact of COVID-19 pandemic not as bad as thought
A new review of 137 studies from around the world has found that, despite dramatic stories about COVID-19's impact on mental health, the psychological fallout from the pandemic has been less intense than thought.
Rats can carry COVID-19 variants, new study performed in New York warns
Health News // 3 days ago
Rats can carry COVID-19 variants, new study performed in New York warns
March 9 (UPI) -- A new study released Thursday found that wild rats can contract COVID-19 variants Alpha, Delta and Omicron, leading to the possibility of secondary transmission to humans.
Depression may increase risk of stroke
Health News // 3 days ago
Depression may increase risk of stroke
In yet another example of the mind-body connection, people with depression symptoms may face an increased risk of having a stroke, as well as a worse recovery afterwards.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Staffing shortage in healthcare affecting more Americans
Staffing shortage in healthcare affecting more Americans
Army to continue 'tape tests' to measure body fat despite flaws
Army to continue 'tape tests' to measure body fat despite flaws
Men more likely than women to suffer skull fractures in a fall
Men more likely than women to suffer skull fractures in a fall
Study: Testing urine for genetic mutations may detect bladder cancer early
Study: Testing urine for genetic mutations may detect bladder cancer early
Study: People who eat diets rich with leafy greens show fewer Alzheimer's signs
Study: People who eat diets rich with leafy greens show fewer Alzheimer's signs
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement