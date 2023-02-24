Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Feb. 24, 2023 / 12:53 PM

Too little salt could be risky for heart failure patients

By Cara Murez, HealthDay News
A new study found that restricting dietary sodium intake below the standard recommended maximum of about 2.3 grams per day did not bring additional benefits to heart failure patients, and it also may increase the risk of death. Photo by Bru-nO/Pixabay
A new study found that restricting dietary sodium intake below the standard recommended maximum of about 2.3 grams per day did not bring additional benefits to heart failure patients, and it also may increase the risk of death. Photo by Bru-nO/Pixabay

It may seem counterintuitive, but a new study review suggests that consuming too little salt could be harmful to heart failure patients.

Doctors currently recommend a low-sodium diet to lower blood pressure and avoid fluid buildup and swelling, which can be common symptoms for heart failure. The condition develops when the heart muscle becomes too weak or stiff to effectively pump blood to the rest of the body.

Advertisement

But the new meta-analysis of nine randomized, controlled trials found that restricting dietary sodium intake below the standard recommended maximum of about 2.3 grams per day did not bring additional benefits, and it also may increase the risk of death.

The findings will be presented March 5 at the American College of Cardiology's annual meeting, in New Orleans.

RELATED Pizza tops list of 15 foods that account for more than half of salt intake

"Our findings showed that restricting dietary sodium to less than the usual recommendation was counterproductive in the management of heart failure," said study lead author Dr. Anirudh Palicherla, an internal medicine resident at Creighton University School of Medicine in Omaha, Neb.

Advertisement

"Limiting sodium is still the way to go to help manage heart failure, but the amount of restriction has been up for debate," Palicherla said in a meeting news release. "This study shows that the focus should be on establishing a safe level of sodium consumption, instead of overly restricting sodium."

While the average American eats about 3.4 grams of sodium daily, U.S. Dietary Guidelines recommend limiting that to 2.3 grams daily or less. That's a little less than 1 teaspoon of table salt.

RELATED Healthier school lunches lead to lower BMI in children, teens

The nine trials assessed different levels of sodium for a total of nearly 3,500 people with heart failure and included data on rates of death and hospitalization. Most of those trials were conducted between 2008 and 2022.

Researchers found that patients following a diet with a sodium intake target below 2.5 grams per day were 80% more likely to die than those following a diet with a target of 2.5 grams per day or more.

In the more restrictive studies, the sodium limits varied from 1.2 grams to 1.8 grams of sodium daily. Researchers did not find a trend toward increased hospitalizations among patients following more restrictive diets.

RELATED Living near 'food swamp' may increase risk of stroke

The designs of the clinical trials varied significantly, according to the study authors, including using different methods for tracking sodium intake. Some required participants restrict their fluid intake in addition to their sodium intake, while other studies did not.

Advertisement

The number of studies and total number of participants give the researchers a high level of confidence in the overall findings, even with these differences.

Future studies could help clarify the optimal targets for dietary sodium. They could also identify subgroups of heart failure patients who might benefit from more or less restriction, according to the authors.

People can limit their sodium intake by eating more fresh fruits and vegetables and cooking with basic ingredients rather than processed, boxed and canned foods and sauces. The researchers recommend asking for nutrition information or reading labels when eating out or buying prepared foods.

Findings presented at medical meetings are considered preliminary until published in a peer-reviewed journal.

More information

The U.S. National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute has more on heart failure.

Copyright © 2023 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Heavy labor may boost men's fertility
Health News // 1 hour ago
Heavy labor may boost men's fertility
Men who have physically demanding jobs and regularly lift heavy objects at work also have higher sperm counts and testosterone levels.
Cancer screening rates fell among Americans in the second year of the pandemic
Health News // 1 hour ago
Cancer screening rates fell among Americans in the second year of the pandemic
Cancer screening rates were down again during 2021, the second year of the pandemic.
Risk of death from heart failure may be higher for lifelong bachelors
Health News // 9 hours ago
Risk of death from heart failure may be higher for lifelong bachelors
When heart failure strikes, being a lifelong bachelor may mean you might die sooner than women or previously married men diagnosed with the same condition, a new study suggests.
Frequent use of laxatives may increase risk of dementia
Health News // 10 hours ago
Frequent use of laxatives may increase risk of dementia
Taking laxatives regularly to ease constipation may up your chances of developing dementia down the road, a new study suggests.
Research finds DNA mutations could predict kidney cancer outcomes
Health News // 18 hours ago
Research finds DNA mutations could predict kidney cancer outcomes
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Doctors may be able to predict the outlook for patients suffering from certain forms of kidney cancer based on looking at DNA mutations, according to new research published Thursday.
Rate of deaths related to heart attacks in U.S. drops over 20 years
Health News // 1 day ago
Rate of deaths related to heart attacks in U.S. drops over 20 years
The United States saw a significant decline in the overall rate of heart attack-related deaths over the past 20 years, and the gap between White people and Black people narrowed by nearly half.
Exercise once a month in adulthood linked to better brain function later
Health News // 1 day ago
Exercise once a month in adulthood linked to better brain function later
Regular exercise at some point in life is a key to better cognitive health in old age, researchers say. Starting sooner is better and sustaining it longer are, too.
Robust pipeline of new treatments may ease dry eye symptoms
Health News // 1 day ago
Robust pipeline of new treatments may ease dry eye symptoms
NEW YORK, Feb. 23 (UPI) -- The estimated 20 million people in the United States who suffer from various forms of dry eye disease soon may have expanded options to treat their symptoms, experts told UPI.
Gene variant in Black patients may raise risk of Alzheimer's
Health News // 1 day ago
Gene variant in Black patients may raise risk of Alzheimer's
A gene variant found almost exclusively among people of African descent appears to substantially raise the risk of Alzheimer's disease, a new study finds.
Most Americans uncomfortable with artificial intelligence in healthcare, survey says
Health News // 1 day ago
Most Americans uncomfortable with artificial intelligence in healthcare, survey says
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Most Americans, 60%, say they are "uncomfortable" with artificial intelligence being used for their own healthcare, according to a new Pew Research Center survey.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Robust pipeline of new treatments may ease dry eye symptoms
Robust pipeline of new treatments may ease dry eye symptoms
Dissolving rectal pill shows promise for on-demand HIV prevention
Dissolving rectal pill shows promise for on-demand HIV prevention
Study shows brain changes after COVID-19 infection, even in mild cases
Study shows brain changes after COVID-19 infection, even in mild cases
Frequent use of laxatives may increase risk of dementia
Frequent use of laxatives may increase risk of dementia
Risk of death from heart failure may be higher for lifelong bachelors
Risk of death from heart failure may be higher for lifelong bachelors
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement