Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Feb. 16, 2023 / 10:19 AM

Pizza tops list of 15 foods that account for more than half of salt intake

By Cara Murez, HealthDay News
Photo by Bru-nO/Pixabay
Photo by Bru-nO/Pixabay

Americans eat too much salt and more than a dozen favorite and convenience foods are largely to blame.

Nearly 90% of Americans exceed dietary guidelines for sodium intake, a risk factor for high blood pressure and heart disease.

Advertisement

New research out of Canada put some familiar favorites at the top of the list.

"The top 15 food category contributors to dietary sodium represent just over 50% of total dietary sodium intake for American adults, with pizza, breads, cold cuts, soups and burritos being the top five contributors," the study authors said in a news release from the Institute for the Advancement of Food and Nutrition Sciences.

RELATED Healthier school lunches lead to lower BMI in children, teens

At the top of the list is pizza with 5.3% of total dietary sodium intake, followed by breads, rolls and buns at 4.7%.

After that is cold cuts and cured meats at 4.6%; soups at 4.4%; burritos and tacos with 4.3%; savory snacks at 4.1%; and poultry at 4%.

Rounding out the bottom half of the list and comprising between 1.5% and 3.1% of sodium intake are cheese; pasta mixed dishes; burgers; meat mixed dishes; cookies, brownies and cakes; bacon, frankfurters and sausages; vegetables; and chicken nuggets.

Advertisement

For the study, University of Toronto researchers used U.S. health survey data for 2017 to 2018. The survey asked respondents to recall what they ate.

Education and food-labeling campaigns to get people to cut back on salt had little impact, according to the study authors.

Identifying these top salt sources may help inform future policies and programs designed to reduce sodium intake, the researchers suggested.

RELATED Highly processed foods may be linked to increased risk of cancer, study says

"This data is important in light of the FDA Voluntary Sodium Reduction Goals, which bring renewed focus on the importance of limiting sodium in the food supply and can help focus future efforts," said lead study author Mavra Ahmed, a post-doctoral fellow at the University of Toronto.

The World Health Organization and U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend limiting sodium intake in order to lower the risk of heart disease - a leading cause of death in North America.

"The present research contributes important information pertaining to the food categories that would be amenable to reformulation and have significant impact on Americans' diets," the study authors concluded.

The findings were recently published in the journal Nutrients.

More information

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has more on sodium.

Copyright © 2023 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Advertisement

Read More

Living near 'food swamp' may increase risk of stroke

Latest Headlines

Questionnaire may help diagnose hidden COPD
Health News // 21 minutes ago
Questionnaire may help diagnose hidden COPD
Doctors could soon have a new tool to help diagnose chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).
Scalding hot instant noodles pose danger to kids
Health News // 55 minutes ago
Scalding hot instant noodles pose danger to kids
Ramen danger: A steaming cup of instant noodles is a big cause of scald injuries in children, researchers report.
Advisory panel votes to approve naloxone over-the-counter sale
Health News // 16 hours ago
Advisory panel votes to approve naloxone over-the-counter sale
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Independent advisors Wednesday, recommended the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approve over the counter sales of naloxone, which is commonly used to reverse opioid overdoses.
Blocking cell receptors could treat multiple sclerosis, U. of Virginia researchers say
Health News // 18 hours ago
Blocking cell receptors could treat multiple sclerosis, U. of Virginia researchers say
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- New research suggests it could be possible to disrupt the inflammation that causes multiple sclerosis by blocking a specific cell receptor.
Study: Alternate-day fasting may aid nonalcoholic fatty liver disease
Health News // 22 hours ago
Study: Alternate-day fasting may aid nonalcoholic fatty liver disease
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Alternate-day fasting, combined with exercise, may help improve the health of patients with nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, researchers say.
Interest in cosmetic surgery lifts as patients inject money saved during pandemic
Health News // 23 hours ago
Interest in cosmetic surgery lifts as patients inject money saved during pandemic
From sculpting faces to show off cheek bones to removing excess skin above the eyelid, interest in a nip and tuck is up, an online survey of plastic surgeons reveals.
People living near heavy traffic may have higher risk of eczema
Health News // 1 day ago
People living near heavy traffic may have higher risk of eczema
How close a person lives to a major road could have an impact on their eczema risk. New research suggests that folks who live farther from one are less likely to develop the skin condition.
Mothers who deliver large babies could have higher risk of diabetes
Health News // 1 day ago
Mothers who deliver large babies could have higher risk of diabetes
Women who give birth to bigger-than-average babies are susceptible to developing Type 2 diabetes later in life, a new study suggests.
Healthier school lunches lead to lower BMI in children, teens
Health News // 1 day ago
Healthier school lunches lead to lower BMI in children, teens
Investigators observed a drop in BMI levels among children and teens after the healthier federal food programs for schools were in place.
Kids who attend poorer schools may have higher risk for dementia later
Health News // 1 day ago
Kids who attend poorer schools may have higher risk for dementia later
Seniors who, as kids, were educated in states that generally had shorter school years, larger classes, and lower attendance rates had a higher risk for dementia after age 65, a new study showed.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

New study targets free sugar for higher risk of heart disease, stroke
New study targets free sugar for higher risk of heart disease, stroke
FDA issues recall of male enhancement supplement
FDA issues recall of male enhancement supplement
Study: Alternate-day fasting may aid nonalcoholic fatty liver disease
Study: Alternate-day fasting may aid nonalcoholic fatty liver disease
Time of year matters in testing well water for bacteria
Time of year matters in testing well water for bacteria
Advisory panel votes to approve naloxone over-the-counter sale
Advisory panel votes to approve naloxone over-the-counter sale
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement