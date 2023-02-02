Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Feb. 2, 2023 / 2:34 PM / Updated at 2:34 PM

Good dental hygiene may help protect brain health

By Cara Murez, HealthDay News
A new study found that adults who are genetically prone to have cavities, dentures and missing teeth are also more likely to show signs of declining brain health. Photo by Steve Buissinne/Pixabay
A new study found that adults who are genetically prone to have cavities, dentures and missing teeth are also more likely to show signs of declining brain health. Photo by Steve Buissinne/Pixabay

Taking good care of your teeth -- brushing, flossing, regular dental checkups -- is, of course, important for good health. Now researchers say it's also vital for brain health.

While it was already clear that poor dental health could increase stroke and heart disease risk, a new study found that adults who are genetically prone to have cavities, dentures and missing teeth are also more likely to show signs of declining brain health.

Advertisement

That declining brain health could affect memory and the ability to think clearly and function in life.

"Oral health is a quite easy to modify risk factor. It's one of the easiest. We just have to take better care of our oral health and it's not very costly or complicated," said study co-author Dr. Cyprien Rivier, a postdoctoral fellow in neurology at Yale School of Medicine.

RELATED Many nervous patients show up for dental appointments while high

The study doesn't demonstrate that dental hygiene actually improves brain health, but this is an area worthy of more research, said Dr. Joseph Broderick, a professor at the University of Cincinnati's Department of Neurology and Rehabilitation Medicine, and volunteer expert for the American Stroke Association.

Advertisement

Risk factors like smoking and diabetes play a larger role in poor oral health than genetic markers, Broderick noted in a stroke association news release. He was not involved in the research.

Rivier's team analyzed the potential link between oral health and brain health using data from the U.K. Biobank. The study included 40,000 adults without stroke history who were assessed between 2014 and 2021.

RELATED Gum disease may increase risk for dementia

Each participant was screened for 105 genetic variants that can predispose someone to dental issues. The investigators also looked at MRI images of the participants' brains, scanning them for damage in the white matter, white matter hyperintensities and microstructural damage.

Brain white matter damage could impair memory, balance and mobility, the researchers noted. Microstructural damage would show up as changes to the fine architecture of the brain.

The study found that people with a tendency for cavities, missing teeth and dentures had a 24% increase in the amount of white matter hyperintensities.

RELATED Faster access to medical records could improve dental care

They also had a 43% change in microstructural damage scores visible on their MRIs.

White matter hyperintensities typically accumulate silently over decades and have been strongly correlated with future stroke risk and future dementia risk, noted Dr. Shyam Prabhakaran, a professor of neurology at the University of Chicago School of Medicine. He was not involved in this study.

Advertisement

The research "starts to really move the dial towards earlier identifying of those that have poor oral health and then thinking about the public health implications of how do we treat people with that oral health earlier so that we can hopefully modify that and improve oral health," Prabhakaran said.

RELATED Oral health may affect heart health in older women, study shows

The idea is that would potentially lead to less change in the brain and then less stroke and dementia in the more distant future, he said.

As for the link between the mouth and brain health, it's possible that poor oral health creates low-grade inflammation in the body that then affects the lining of the blood vessels, Prabhakaran said. This may lead to cholesterol plaque buildup or micro clots.

Prabhakaran noted that some good research has been done on the impact of infections, including dental infections causing changes in the arteries.

"Something as simple as taking care of your teeth, brushing your teeth, going to dentists with the frequency that's recommended, those types of activities are well worth it. They're more than just cosmetic," Prabhakaran said.

Stroke is the fifth leading cause of death in the United States, according to the American Stroke Association. And about 3 in 5 people will develop brain disease during their lifetime, according to the association.

Advertisement

Rivier said the study results would need to be replicated in a randomized controlled trial before doctors could give specific recommendations. But, of course, there's no harm in suggesting everyone should take care of their teeth.

"It just adds another layer of incentive," Rivier said.

Study limitations include that those in the U.K. Biobank are mostly white people of European ancestry. More research needs to be done in diverse groups, the authors acknowledged.

The findings will be presented virtually and in Dallas at the American Stroke Association's international conference, Feb. 8-10. Findings presented at medical meetings are considered preliminary until published in a peer-reviewed journal.

More information

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has more on dental health.

Latest Headlines

Treating low vitamin D levels may help ward off suicide, study suggests
Health News // 53 minutes ago
Treating low vitamin D levels may help ward off suicide, study suggests
A new study hints that treating low vitamin D levels with supplements might have a critical benefit for certain people: a decreased risk of attempting suicide.
Pregnancy complications may raise women's risk of heart disease for life
Health News // 1 hour ago
Pregnancy complications may raise women's risk of heart disease for life
Major pregnancy complications, such as preeclampsia and preterm birth, should be recognized as lifelong risk factors for women's heart disease, new research suggests.
Heart attacks on the rise among young adults, but many are unaware of risk
Health News // 10 hours ago
Heart attacks on the rise among young adults, but many are unaware of risk
Studies show heart attacks and stroke are on the rise among Americans younger than 40. Certain healthy habits can help prevent heart problems -- but getting younger adults to accept their risks remains an obstacle.
More exposure to estrogen may decrease risk of stroke for women
Health News // 11 hours ago
More exposure to estrogen may decrease risk of stroke for women
When it comes to reducing stroke risk among women, new research suggests that the more estrogen a woman is exposed to over the course of her life, the better.
Menstrual symptoms hurt workplace productivity, study finds
Health News // 14 hours ago
Menstrual symptoms hurt workplace productivity, study finds
Feb. 2 (UPI) -- Nearly half of American women report taking days off from work due to menstrual symptoms, according to a new study that found digital health apps could help workplace productivity.
Daniele International recalls 52,000 pounds of sausage
Health News // 1 day ago
Daniele International recalls 52,000 pounds of sausage
A variety of ready-to-eat sausage and charcuterie products are being recalled because they may have come into contact with surfaces that tested positive for Listeria monocytogenes.
Risk of cardiac arrest during exercise is rare among seniors
Health News // 1 day ago
Risk of cardiac arrest during exercise is rare among seniors
It's rare for an older adult to have a sudden cardiac arrest during exercise, and those who do tend to have fewer health issues than those who experience this medical emergency outside of exercise, a new study found.
Sepsis linked to higher risk for heart failure
Health News // 1 day ago
Sepsis linked to higher risk for heart failure
Having sepsis -- a life-threatening response to infection -- may put patients at risk for future heart failure and rehospitalization, according to a new study.
People with sleep apnea may have weaker bones, teeth
Health News // 1 day ago
People with sleep apnea may have weaker bones, teeth
People who have sleep apnea may have another issue to worry about -- weaker bones and teeth.
U.S. leads wealthy nations in healthcare spending but life expectancy lags
Health News // 1 day ago
U.S. leads wealthy nations in healthcare spending but life expectancy lags
The United States spends up to four times more on healthcare than most wealthy nations, but it doesn't have much to show for it.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Study narrows down long-COVID-19 symptoms to seven
Study narrows down long-COVID-19 symptoms to seven
Heart attacks on the rise among young adults, but many are unaware of risk
Heart attacks on the rise among young adults, but many are unaware of risk
Menstrual symptoms hurt workplace productivity, study finds
Menstrual symptoms hurt workplace productivity, study finds
More exposure to estrogen may decrease risk of stroke for women
More exposure to estrogen may decrease risk of stroke for women
Highly processed foods may be linked to increased risk of cancer, study says
Highly processed foods may be linked to increased risk of cancer, study says
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement