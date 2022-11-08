Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Nov. 8, 2022 / 11:47 AM

Many nervous patients show up for dental appointments while high

By Steven Reinberg, HealthDay News
As more states are legalizing marijuana, more than half of dentists (52%) report seeing patients high on weed or other drugs, a new survey from the American Dental Association (ADA) found. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/2b52f36796b1e69fb60dc2d46b0bd4ff/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
As more states are legalizing marijuana, more than half of dentists (52%) report seeing patients high on weed or other drugs, a new survey from the American Dental Association (ADA) found. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

More and more nervous patients are showing up stoned for dental appointments, often forcing dentists to postpone treatment until the patient sobers up, new survey data shows.

As more states are legalizing marijuana, more than half of dentists (52%) report seeing patients high on weed or other drugs, a new survey from the American Dental Association (ADA) found.

Advertisement

"In my practice, I'm seeing more patients who are openly disclosing marijuana use," said ADA spokeswoman Dr. Tricia Quartey.

Many use marijuana to relax before an appointment, but being high can limit the care dentists can give and result in procedures being postponed, Quartey added.

RELATED Dentists' water lines linked to rare bacterial infections, CDC warns

"When somebody is under the influence, oftentimes we need to give more anesthesia or we may have difficulty with anesthesia," Quartey said. "If you can't get somebody fully numb, it's not exactly creating the same experience and lessening the anxiety. You have to stop a visit and send somebody home."

Advertisement

The survey found 56% of dentists did just that, stating that they limit treatment while patients are high.

The data were gleaned from two online surveys, which included over 550 dentists across the United States and just over 1,000 patients. Among patients, the second survey found that 39% said they used marijuana. In addition, 25% of patients said they vaped, and of those respondents, 51% vaped marijuana.

RELATED Proposed rule would expand dental coverage under Medicare

Quartey said dentists should ask their patients if they use marijuana, and patients should discuss their marijuana use with their dentist. The ADA survey found that 67% of patients are comfortable talking to their dentist about marijuana.

"The advice to patients is to not use marijuana prior to an appointment," Quartey said. "You think it's going to reduce anxiety and it's not. But if you do, inform your dentist so they can be fully aware of what is going on at the appointment. You should also be aware that the dentist oftentimes cancels the appointment."

Dr. Anna Green, chief pediatric dental resident at Cohen Children's Medical Center in Queens, N.Y., said that it's difficult to treat patients who are high on marijuana or other psychoactive drugs.

RELATED Gum disease may increase risk for dementia

"A patient who is under the influence of any type of drug will not be in the sober and healthy mindset to understand treatment and give consent. Usually, a patient will have to be rescheduled and be seen when sober," she said.

Advertisement

And marijuana can cause increased bleeding and complications after dental procedures, Green added.

Marijuana can also increase the risk of periodontal disease and dry mouth. "If you know of a patient who uses marijuana, it is important to inform them of all the oral health risk factors they may encounter if they continue to use," she noted.

In addition, patients who use marijuana may have an increased risk for cavities. "Most users, in general, have poorer oral health and hygiene," Green said.

People who use marijuana are also prone to higher heart rate, anxiety and hyperactivity. "This may lead to increased dental stress in the chair. This also makes the use of epinephrine in local anesthetics a potential life-threatening risk," Green warned.

"It is important to educate your patients of the adverse effects of marijuana use while stressing the importance of routine dental visits, oral hygiene and a healthy diet," she said.

More information

For more on oral health and marijuana, head to the American Dental Association.

Copyright © 2022 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Investigational drug may offer relief from Parkinson's-related constipation
Health News // 24 minutes ago
Investigational drug may offer relief from Parkinson's-related constipation
An experimental drug may help people with Parkinson's disease find relief from constant constipation -- a common and troublesome feature of the disease.
Sleep disturbances, daytime sleepiness plague 3 in 10 U.S. adults
Health News // 1 hour ago
Sleep disturbances, daytime sleepiness plague 3 in 10 U.S. adults
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- Three in 10 U.S. adults have trouble sleeping, nearly as many experience daytime sleepiness, and many play catch-up on their days off work to erase sleep deficits, a new study suggests.
Switching diuretics may not make a difference in treating in heart failure
Health News // 1 hour ago
Switching diuretics may not make a difference in treating in heart failure
Patients with heart failure are often prescribed a diuretic or "water pill" to prevent fluid buildup. A new study has found that two often-prescribed medications work equally well at reducing deaths.
Experimental drug may lower hard-to-treat high blood pressure
Health News // 2 hours ago
Experimental drug may lower hard-to-treat high blood pressure
Some patients with high blood pressure can't get it under control with standard medications, but a new study shows an experimental drug is up to the task of treating these tough-to-treat cases.
Dementia plummets by nearly one-third among U.S. seniors, RAND says
Health News // 19 hours ago
Dementia plummets by nearly one-third among U.S. seniors, RAND says
Nov. 7 (UPI) -- The prevalence of dementia in the United States is declining among people over age 65, falling dramatically from 2000 to 2016, a RAND Corp. study says.
Study shows Paxlovid reduces risk of long COVID
Health News // 21 hours ago
Study shows Paxlovid reduces risk of long COVID
The antiviral pill Paxlovid not only reduces hospitalization and death after catching COVID-19: New research shows it also cuts the chances of long COVID by roughly 25%.
Many saved by CPR recall lucid experiences of death
Health News // 21 hours ago
Many saved by CPR recall lucid experiences of death
In a new study, investigators found that about 20% of patients recalled lucid experiences of death that occurred while they were seemingly unconscious and dying.
Investigational drug targets dangerous type of cholesterol
Health News // 21 hours ago
Investigational drug targets dangerous type of cholesterol
A new study of an investigational drug called olpasiran, which blocks the production of a key component of dangerous type of cholesterol is generating a lot of excitement in scientific circles.
Study: Myocarditis risk 2 to 3 times higher from Moderna than Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine
Health News // 21 hours ago
Study: Myocarditis risk 2 to 3 times higher from Moderna than Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine
Nov. 7 (UPI) -- The incidence of myocarditis is two- to threefold higher after a second dose of the Moderna Spikevax COVID-19 vaccine compared to the Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, a study released Monday says.
Dentists' water lines linked to rare bacterial infections, CDC warns
Health News // 22 hours ago
Dentists' water lines linked to rare bacterial infections, CDC warns
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning that a number of U.S. children have picked up a serious infection from contaminated water lines at the dentist's office.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Study: Myocarditis risk 2 to 3 times higher from Moderna than Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine
Study: Myocarditis risk 2 to 3 times higher from Moderna than Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine
Dementia plummets by nearly one-third among U.S. seniors, RAND says
Dementia plummets by nearly one-third among U.S. seniors, RAND says
Adults can become severely ill from RSV
Adults can become severely ill from RSV
FDA warns against use of infant head-shaping pillows
FDA warns against use of infant head-shaping pillows
Eating disorders spiked at onset of COVID-19 pandemic, study finds
Eating disorders spiked at onset of COVID-19 pandemic, study finds
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement