Feb. 2, 2023 / 4:55 PM

Most Americans support stopping sale of tobacco products, CDC finds

By Joe Fisher
The sentiment toward smoking has drastically changed and a survey by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention indicates most Americans are ready to end the sale of tobacco products. File Photo by collegewebpro/Pixabay
Feb. 2 (UPI) -- The sentiment toward smoking has drastically changed and a survey by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention indicates most Americans are ready to end the sale of tobacco products.

The survey published Thursday found that more than half of respondents support policies that would stop or phase out the sale of tobacco products. About 57.3% said they are in favor of banning the sale of all tobacco products, while 62.3% support banning the sale of menthol cigarettes.

About 25% of respondents who supported banning all tobacco products identified as tobacco users, the study said. About one-third of participants in favor of banning menthol cigarettes currently use tobacco.

The CDC said menthol products historically target certain populations with "unjust marketing practices." It found no significant demographic differences in responses to policies on menthol cigarettes.

"Understanding population group differences in support for tobacco retail policies can inform public health education, surveillance, evaluation, and programs," the study said.

"Moreover, these findings can inform federal, state, and local efforts to prohibit all tobacco product sales, including menthol cigarettes, reduce tobacco use and tobacco-related disparities, and advance health equity."

The survey was taken among 6,455 adults between March and April 2021.

According to the American Lung Association, cigarette smoking rates have steadily declined since the 1970s when about 42% of adults smoked. From 1991 to 1997, smoking among youth increased by nearly 10% with about one-third smoking. In 2018, about 13% of adults and less than 9% of youth smoked.

"[Action on Smoking and Health] welcomes this strong support from Americans who recognize the deadly and unnecessary toll tobacco products bear on our families, communities, and country," said Laurent Huber, executive director of Action on Smoking and Health, a non-profit anti-smoking organization.

Good dental hygiene may help protect brain health

