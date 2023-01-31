Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Jan. 31, 2023 / 9:27 AM

Pain intensity may be higher among people with autism

By Cara Murez, HealthDay News
A new study found that people with autism hurt more and that their pain suppression mechanism is less effective. Photo by karelinlestrange/Pixabay
A new study found that people with autism hurt more and that their pain suppression mechanism is less effective. Photo by karelinlestrange/Pixabay

People who have autism feel pain at a higher intensity than others, which is the opposite of what many believe to be true, new research suggests.

The prevailing belief is that those with autism are indifferent to pain, possibly because of a tendency for self-harm. However, "this assumption is not necessarily true," said Dr. Tami Bar-Shalita, of the Sackler Faculty of Medicine at Tel Aviv University in Israel.

Advertisement

"We know that self-harm could stem from attempts to suppress pain, and it could be that they hurt themselves in order to activate, unconsciously, a physical mechanism of 'pain inhibits pain,'" Bar-Shalita said in a university news release.

The researchers wanted to know whether people with autism hurt more than the general population.

RELATED More children without intellectual disabilities diagnosed with autism

About 10% of the general population suffer from sensory modulation dysfunction, Bar-Shalita explained. That means a level of sensory hypersensitivity that can interfere with normal daily functioning, such as having trouble ignoring or adapting to buzzing or flickering lights or humming of air conditioners or fans.

Past studies have found that people with this sensory modulation dysfunction experience more pain, Bar-Shalita said. This dysfunction occurs in people with autism at a rate of 70% to 90%. It is one of the criteria used to diagnose autism and is associated with autism severity.

Advertisement

The study included 52 adults with high-functioning autism and 52 healthy people. Researchers used psychophysical tests to evaluate pain to examine the link between stimulus and response.

RELATED Scientists zero in on why kids with autism struggle with a speaker's 'tone'

A researcher, using a computer, would control the duration and intensity of stimulus. The person examined was asked to rank the intensity of the pain on a scale of 0 to 100.

The study found that people with autism hurt more and that their pain suppression mechanism is less effective.

"The prevalent belief was that they are supposedly 'indifferent to pain', and there are reports that medical and other professional staff treated them accordingly. The results of our study indicate that in most cases, the sensitivity to pain of people with autism is actually higher than that of most of the population, while at the same time they are unsuccessful at effectively suppressing painful stimuli," Bar-Shalita said.

RELATED Brain scans shed light on reluctance to make eye contact among people with autism

"We hope that our findings will benefit the professionals and practitioners handling this population and contribute to the advancement of personalized treatment," Bar-Shalita said.

The study was funded by the Israel Science Foundation. Findings were published in the journal PAIN .

More information

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has more on autism spectrum disorder.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2023 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Study casts doubt on bonding power of oxytocin
Health News // 55 minutes ago
Study casts doubt on bonding power of oxytocin
The "love hormone" oxytocin might not play the critical role in forming social bonds that scientists have long believed, a new animal study suggests.
Fewer expectant mothers are smoking during pregnancy
Health News // 1 hour ago
Fewer expectant mothers are smoking during pregnancy
There's good news for American mothers-to-be and their newborns: Rates of smoking during pregnancy have fallen by 36% since 2016, a new report finds.
Many adults with epilepsy have fear of public spaces
Health News // 7 hours ago
Many adults with epilepsy have fear of public spaces
Many adults with epilepsy have agoraphobia, or a fear of public places, new research suggests.
Deadly tuberculosis strain resistant to approved antibiotics
Health News // 1 day ago
Deadly tuberculosis strain resistant to approved antibiotics
New drugs may be needed to fight the deadliest form of tuberculosis, because it may no longer respond to current treatments.
Many older Americans may be addicted to highly processed foods
Health News // 1 day ago
Many older Americans may be addicted to highly processed foods
It may be that as many as 13% of older adults are addicted to highly processed comfort foods, a new survey finds.
Treatment for gum disease may not benefit heavy smokers
Health News // 1 day ago
Treatment for gum disease may not benefit heavy smokers
Treatments for gum disease may have little benefit for heavy smokers, new research shows.
Kids fight off COVID-19 quickly but don't develop adaptive immunity
Health News // 1 day ago
Kids fight off COVID-19 quickly but don't develop adaptive immunity
Children's amped-up immune systems allow them to beat back COVID-19 easily, producing a strong initial response that quickly slaps away the virus. But there might be a price to be paid for that sharp reaction.
China to issue visas to Japanese citizens
Health News // 1 day ago
China to issue visas to Japanese citizens
Jan. 29 (UPI) -- The People's Republic of China will again grant visas to Japanese citizens after a pause earlier this month.
FDA proposes easing blood donation restrictions based on sexuality
Health News // 3 days ago
FDA proposes easing blood donation restrictions based on sexuality
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration Friday proposed loosening restrictions based on gender and sexual orientation for blood donors in the United States.
Rural Americans at higher risk for heart failure
Health News // 3 days ago
Rural Americans at higher risk for heart failure
Adults who live in rural areas, and Black men in particular, are at much higher risk for developing heart failure.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Deadly tuberculosis strain resistant to approved antibiotics
Deadly tuberculosis strain resistant to approved antibiotics
Kids fight off COVID-19 quickly but don't develop adaptive immunity
Kids fight off COVID-19 quickly but don't develop adaptive immunity
Many older Americans may be addicted to highly processed foods
Many older Americans may be addicted to highly processed foods
New drugs, if approved, could have big impact in 2023
New drugs, if approved, could have big impact in 2023
Many adults with epilepsy have fear of public spaces
Many adults with epilepsy have fear of public spaces
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement