Trending
Advertisement
Science News
Nov. 11, 2022 / 11:37 AM

Brain scans shed light on reluctance to make eye contact among people with autism

By Dennis Thompson, HealthDay News
Brain scans show that folks with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) had significantly less activity in their dorsal parietal cortex during eye-to-eye contact, compared to people without ASD, researchers report. Photo by SofieZborilova/<a href="https://pixabay.com/photos/eye-iris-macro-natural-girl-2340806/">Pixabay</a>
Brain scans show that folks with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) had significantly less activity in their dorsal parietal cortex during eye-to-eye contact, compared to people without ASD, researchers report. Photo by SofieZborilova/Pixabay

A common characteristic of autism is a reluctance to make eye contact with others, and researchers now think they know where in the brain this comes from.

Brain scans show that folks with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) had significantly less activity in their dorsal parietal cortex during eye-to-eye contact, compared to people without ASD, researchers report.

Advertisement

This brain region has been associated with guiding a person's visual evaluation of something and influencing their reaction to that visual stimulus.

The dorsal parietal cortex also has been linked with the social symptoms of autism. Armed with these study results, researchers can use this brain region to potentially help diagnose autism and test treatments.

RELATED Study: Autism alters brain more broadly than previously thought

"We now not only have a better understanding of the neurobiology of autism and social differences, but also of the underlying neural mechanisms that drive typical social connections," co-researcher Joy Hirsch said in a Yale University School of Medicine news release. She is a professor of psychiatry, comparative medicine and neuroscience at the university.

For the study, Hirsch and her colleagues analyzed brain activity during brief social interactions of 17 healthy adults with autism paired with 19 adults without autism.

Advertisement

Both sets of participants were fitted with caps that emitted light into the brain and recorded changes in light signals prompted by brain activity.

RELATED Women with autism more likely to have depression, anxiety in pregnancy

The more severe a person's overall symptoms of autism were, the less activity was seen in the dorsal parietal cortex when they tried to maintain eye contact with their study partner, researchers found.

"Our brains are hungry for information about other people, and we need to understand how these social mechanisms operate in the context of a real and interactive world in both typically developed individuals as well as individuals with ASD," Hirsch said.

The new study was published Wednesday in the journal PLOS ONE.

RELATED Debate over possible acetaminophen-autism link heads to court

More information

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has more about autism symptoms.

Copyright © 2022 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Carbon emissions hit new high, Earth's time to contain warming 'running out'
Science News // 2 hours ago
Carbon emissions hit new high, Earth's time to contain warming 'running out'
Nov. 11 (UPI) -- Driven by oil, global carbon emissions hit a new high in 2022 according to new estimates from the Global Carbon Project.
Television crew finds remnants of Challenger in Atlantic Ocean
Science News // 4 hours ago
Television crew finds remnants of Challenger in Atlantic Ocean
Nov. 11 (UPI) -- Divers off the east coast of Florida have discovered remnants from the Space Shuttle Challenger which exploded after liftoff from Cape Canaveral more than 36 years ago.
Report: Greenland ice sheet shows extensive inland thinning, faster sea level rise
Science News // 23 hours ago
Report: Greenland ice sheet shows extensive inland thinning, faster sea level rise
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- New research published in the Journal Nature shows extensive thinning of Greenland's ice sheet and a speedup of the Northeast Greenland Ice Stream that drains glacier ice into the sea.
NOAA satellite, NASA LOFTID heat shield experiment launched into orbit
Science News // 1 day ago
NOAA satellite, NASA LOFTID heat shield experiment launched into orbit
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- The third of five advanced NOAA satellites launched into orbit early Thursday from California's Vandenberg Space Force Base. The Joint Polar Satellite System-2 will provide continuous weather data streaming.
Stem cells could save Sumatran rhino from extinction, scientists say
Science News // 1 day ago
Stem cells could save Sumatran rhino from extinction, scientists say
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- A team of scientists in Berlin is on the brink of giving the nearly extinct Sumatran rhinoceros a new chance at life by successfully growing stem cells from a deceased rhino's skin.
Astra laying off 16% of workforce, honing focus on development
Science News // 1 day ago
Astra laying off 16% of workforce, honing focus on development
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- Astra, a California-based launch system company, is laying off 16% of its workforce to focus more resources on development.
Nicole postpones NASA Artemis I mission until Nov. 16
Science News // 2 days ago
Nicole postpones NASA Artemis I mission until Nov. 16
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- NASA has decided to re-schedule its Artemis I mission launch to Nov. 16, "pending safe conditions for employees to return to work." NASA is monitoring Tropical Storm Nicole Wednesday morning.
First Canaanite inscription found on ancient ivory comb in Israel
Science News // 2 days ago
First Canaanite inscription found on ancient ivory comb in Israel
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- An ancient ivory comb with the first meaningful Canaanite inscription ever discovered in Israel has been found at Tel Lachish. The sentence said, "May this [ivory] tusk root out the lice of the hair and the beard."
S.S. Sally Ride delivers experiments to International Space Station
Science News // 2 days ago
S.S. Sally Ride delivers experiments to International Space Station
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- The S.S. Sally Ride delivered experiments and other supplies to astronauts on the International Space Station Wednesday morning.
Ancient statues uncovered in Italy could rewrite part of history
Science News // 2 days ago
Ancient statues uncovered in Italy could rewrite part of history
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- Archaeologists in Italy have discovered more than 20 bronze statues dating back over 2,000 years, which could help rewrite a part of history, Italy's cultural ministry confirmed on Tuesday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

NOAA satellite, NASA LOFTID heat shield experiment launched into orbit
NOAA satellite, NASA LOFTID heat shield experiment launched into orbit
Report: Greenland ice sheet shows extensive inland thinning, faster sea level rise
Report: Greenland ice sheet shows extensive inland thinning, faster sea level rise
Television crew finds remnants of Challenger in Atlantic Ocean
Television crew finds remnants of Challenger in Atlantic Ocean
Ancient statues uncovered in Italy could rewrite part of history
Ancient statues uncovered in Italy could rewrite part of history
Carbon emissions hit new high, Earth's time to contain warming 'running out'
Carbon emissions hit new high, Earth's time to contain warming 'running out'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement