Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Jan. 26, 2023 / 8:43 PM

FDA recommends new Omicron COVID-19 shots become standard

By Joe Fisher
The Food and Drug Administration’s advisory committee approved a proposal to phase out the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines used in the original round of nationwide vaccinations and replace them with the newest shot for the Omicron variant. File Photo by Ian Halperin/UPI
The Food and Drug Administration’s advisory committee approved a proposal to phase out the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines used in the original round of nationwide vaccinations and replace them with the newest shot for the Omicron variant. File Photo by Ian Halperin/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 26 (UPI) -- A U.S. Food and Drug Administration's advisory committee approved a proposal to phase out the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines used in the original round of nationwide vaccinations and replace them with the newest shot for the Omicron variant.

The Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee voted 19-2 in favor of the proposal, according to a briefing published Thursday.

Advertisement

The committee's decision is meant to simplify vaccinations by eliminating old vaccines in favor of the bivalent omicron vaccines, which have proven to be effective in guarding against the worst outcomes of infection from newer strands of the virus.

"FDA expects that simplification of COVID-19 vaccine composition and annual immunization

RELATED CDC study confirms booster shot effectiveness against sub-variants

schedules may contribute to more facile vaccine deployment, fewer vaccine administration

errors, and less complex communication, all potentially leading to improved vaccine coverage

rates and, ultimately, to enhanced public health," the FDA brief reads.

RELATED Tobacco, e-cigarette use among teens rises slightly after 3 years of decline

Unlike the COVID-19 vaccines that were administered en masse in 2020 and further in 2021, the bivalent omicron vaccine works against the Omicron variant as well as the original virus. The vaccine, produced by Pfizer and Moderna, is currently used only as a booster shot for those who have undergone a full round of the initial vaccination process.

Advertisement

The change to vaccination would only affect people who have not been fully vaccinated by the first round of shots.

The committee proposed updatings its schedule of vaccine rollouts. Under the proposed plan, the FDA would determine in June a vaccine composition meant to target the strand of the virus that is projected to be dominant in the following winter when infections tend to increase. This is similar to what the administration does with influenza vaccines annually.

RELATED FDA official says there is need to regulate CBD over 'safety concerns'

More than 69% of the U.S. population has completed the primary series of COVID-19 vaccination, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. About 15% have received an updated booster shot.

Latest Headlines

Tobacco, e-cigarette use among teens rises slightly after 3 years of decline
Health News // 5 hours ago
Tobacco, e-cigarette use among teens rises slightly after 3 years of decline
WASHINGTON, Jan. 26 (UPI) -- Tobacco and e-cigarette use among teens rose slightly in 2022 after three years of decline, according to the American Lung Association's annual State of Tobacco Control report.
FDA official says there is need to regulate CBD over 'safety concerns'
Health News // 7 hours ago
FDA official says there is need to regulate CBD over 'safety concerns'
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- CBD is touted for a variety of health effects, but mislabeling and other issues could warrant tighter regulations, the FDA said.
Frank Yiannas, FDA official involved in response to baby food shortage, resigns
Health News // 7 hours ago
Frank Yiannas, FDA official involved in response to baby food shortage, resigns
Frank Yiannas, a U.S. Food and Drug Administration official who has led the agency's food policy efforts since 2018, announced his resignation Wednesday.
Working out with others may amplify cognitive benefits of exercise
Health News // 9 hours ago
Working out with others may amplify cognitive benefits of exercise
A good physical workout benefits an older brain. So does socializing. Put those two together and the payoff may be even bigger.
More children without intellectual disabilities diagnosed with autism
Health News // 10 hours ago
More children without intellectual disabilities diagnosed with autism
Autism cases are surging in the New York-New Jersey metro area, mainly fueled by the diagnosis of autistic children who don't have intellectual disabilities, a new study reports.
Exercise could help women prevent mental decline
Health News // 10 hours ago
Exercise could help women prevent mental decline
A new study finds that getting more steps each day, along with moderate-to-vigorous physical exercise, could cut the risk of dementia and thinking impairments for women.
Poor sleep in adolescence may increase risk of developing MS later
Health News // 17 hours ago
Poor sleep in adolescence may increase risk of developing MS later
Teens who regularly fail to get a good night's sleep may face a higher risk for developing multiple sclerosis (MS) as adults, new research suggests.
CDC study confirms booster shot effectiveness against sub-variants
Health News // 1 day ago
CDC study confirms booster shot effectiveness against sub-variants
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- New bivalent booster shots do cut the risk of contracting the COVID-19, including from the latest variant of the virus, according to new data published Wednesday by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Weight-loss surgery could lower risk for death
Health News // 1 day ago
Weight-loss surgery could lower risk for death
It's well known that obesity fuels an increase in a person's risk for other chronic health conditions. Now, a new study shows that weight-loss surgery could set that person's health, and longevity, on a different path.
White House praises record enrollment in Affordable Care Act Marketplace health plans
Health News // 1 day ago
White House praises record enrollment in Affordable Care Act Marketplace health plans
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- The Biden administration has announced that more than 16.3 million people have chosen an Affordable Care Act Marketplace health plan during the enrollment period between Nov. 1 Jan. 15.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Nearly 1 in 5 Americans use a medication to help them sleep
Nearly 1 in 5 Americans use a medication to help them sleep
CDC study confirms booster shot effectiveness against sub-variants
CDC study confirms booster shot effectiveness against sub-variants
FDA official says there is need to regulate CBD over 'safety concerns'
FDA official says there is need to regulate CBD over 'safety concerns'
More children without intellectual disabilities diagnosed with autism
More children without intellectual disabilities diagnosed with autism
Poor sleep in adolescence may increase risk of developing MS later
Poor sleep in adolescence may increase risk of developing MS later
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement