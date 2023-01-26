FDA official says there is need to regulate CBD over 'safety concerns'

1/2

Jan. 26 (UPI) -- New regulations may be necessary for cannabidiol products in the U.S. market given the concerns about long-term use and mistaken exposure, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said Thursday. Janet Woodcock, the principal deputy commissioner for the FDA, said a working group determined there's a need for regulations governing cannabidiol (CBD) products." Advertisement

"The use of CBD raises various safety concerns, especially with long-term use," she explained. "Studies have shown the potential for harm to the liver, interactions with certain medications and possible harm to the male reproductive system."

Researchers at Johns Hopkins last year found that customers buying creams, patches or lotions containing CBD to reduce pain or inflammation may get much more or much less cannabidiol than expected.

Cannabidiol is a chemical compound in marijuana that lacks the psychoactive effects of tetrahydrocannabinol, more commonly referred to as THC. Johns Hopkins looked at 105 topical CBD products and found only about a quarter of them were labelled accurately, and some actually contained THC.

The study also found that more than half of the products made therapeutic claims not approved by the FDA, including claims about alleviating pain and wrinkles, even though CBD is widely accepted as having some health benefits.

The FDA said it was examining better labeling, stricter control over possible contaminants, a minimum purchase age and efforts to keep it away from children as part of its broader management strategies.

"The FDA will continue to take action against CBD and other cannabis-derived products to protect the public, in coordination with state regulatory partners, when appropriate," Woodcock said. "We will remain diligent in monitoring the marketplace, identifying products that pose risks and acting within our authorities."

The next step is to work with federal lawmakers to sketch out plans for tighter CBD regulations at the FDA.

While marijuana is classified as an illegal drug by the federal government, a federal law passed in 2018 allows for hemp and derivatives like CBD.