Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Jan. 24, 2023 / 4:00 AM

Many don't follow up with colonoscopy after positive stool test for cancer

By Cara Murez, HealthDay News
In a study of almost 33,000 people at average risk for colon cancer, just 56% who had a positive result from a stool test had followed up with a colonoscopy within a year. File Photo by Jacob Sippel/U.S. Navy
In a study of almost 33,000 people at average risk for colon cancer, just 56% who had a positive result from a stool test had followed up with a colonoscopy within a year. File Photo by Jacob Sippel/U.S. Navy

Many people undergo a stool test to screen for colon cancer but a new study finds too few follow up with a colonoscopy when that test warns of a possible cancer.

Jeff Mohl, director of research and analytics for the American Medical Group Association, a trade organization.

Advertisement

In this study of almost 33,000 people at average risk for colon cancer, just 56% who had a positive result from a stool test had followed up with a colonoscopy within a year.

Poorer people and the COVID-19 pandemic were associated with lower follow-up rates.

RELATED Many Americans underestimate cancer risk of alcohol

"Obviously, that's a huge problem," said Mohl. "If you're trying to estimate how many lives are saved, you're assuming that everyone gets follow-ups if they have a positive result, and if half of them don't do that, obviously you'll only save half as many people."

The findings were published recently in JAMA Network Open and based on screenings between 2017 and 2020.

Advertisement

"Colorectal cancer is definitely a significant health problem and increasing, particularly in younger patients," said Dr. William Dahut, chief scientific officer with the American Cancer Society. Rates have been increasing by 1% to 2% a year since the mid-1990s in Americans younger than 50, the cancer society says.

RELATED Men who eat plant-based diets may have lower risk for colon cancer

The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force recommends that everyone age 45 to 75 undergo colon cancer screening. This can be a stool test, flexible sigmoidoscopy, colonoscopy or CT colonography.

People with higher risk factors, such as inflammatory bowel disease, family history of colon cancer or polyps, or certain genetic syndromes may need to be screened earlier, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Noninvasive stool-based screening, which is usually done at home, tests your feces for signs of cancer. You can receive either a negative or positive result. A positive finding doesn't guarantee cancer. It might also be that someone has a precancerous colon polyp that should be removed or maybe ate something that triggered the test. False positives are also possible, Mohl said.

RELATED Exercise can improve outcomes for colon cancer patients

"They're not diagnostic. They can't diagnose the condition you have. They just tell you that maybe you're at particularly high risk," Mohl said. In that case, patients should schedule a colonoscopy.

Advertisement

Reasons people might opt for stool screening as a first step over colonoscopy are that a colonoscopy involves sedation and is more time consuming.

Generally, someone getting a colonoscopy needs to take the day off work and arrange transportation home after the procedure.

Sometimes it's hard to get an appointment because there may not be enough providers.

"One of the big factors is just patients being uncomfortable with colonoscopy," Mohl said. "The reasons about why people might do a stool-based test are also reasons why they might not follow up. It's inconvenient. They are weirded out by it or they don't have transportation."

It's also possible some individuals don't understand the significance of a positive stool-based test result.

"If you have a positive stool-based test, you're at roughly 10 times higher risk of having colon cancer, so that it makes it very urgent that you would go in," Mohl said.

At-home tests like this are very important to democratize healthcare, said Dahut.

"I think it's concerning," Dahut said of the study's results. "Not shocking, sadly, but concerning."

The importance of follow-up colon cancer screening may not be resonating with people in the same way other screenings do, Dahut said, using an abnormal mammogram as an example of screening that might have higher response.

Advertisement

Someone who gets an abnormal mammogram may also have more persistent follow-up from their doctor's office, Dahut said.

"There needs to be an immediate link between a positive test and your colonoscopy," Dahut said. "If you get a positive test, in a perfect world you would then be put into a system where you would be given options for colonoscopy, as opposed to having to just take care of it yourself."

A patient navigator or nurse practitioner might fill that role, Dahut said. "It needs to be done in a way to close that loop up," he added.

One solution may be more provider education, the researchers suggested.

Researchers were also from the cancer detection business Exact Sciences Corporation in Madison, Wis., and the Allegheny Health Network in Pennsylvania.

More information

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has more on colon cancer.

Copyright © 2023 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Rural transgender patients struggle to find doctors to provide care
Health News // 12 hours ago
Rural transgender patients struggle to find doctors to provide care
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- Transgender people who live in the rural United States often face a general lack of education about trans-related care among small-town health professionals who might also be reluctant to learn.
Demand for prescription codeine is lower in states where marijuana is legal
Health News // 12 hours ago
Demand for prescription codeine is lower in states where marijuana is legal
States that legalized cannabis use saw a significant reduction in pharmacy-based distribution of codeine, an opioid with a high potential for misuse, according to new research.
Body dissatisfaction around menopause may raise risk for eating disorders
Health News // 12 hours ago
Body dissatisfaction around menopause may raise risk for eating disorders
Most people think of eating disorders such as anorexia or bulimia as afflictions of teenagers, but a new study finds that older women are also vulnerable to developing them, especially around menopause.
Many patients favor telemedicine consultations before surgery
Health News // 16 hours ago
Many patients favor telemedicine consultations before surgery
Despite distance and occasional technical glitches, a new study finds that most patients like seeing a surgeon for the first time via video.
Study shows brain changes among survivors of California's deadliest wildfire
Health News // 17 hours ago
Study shows brain changes among survivors of California's deadliest wildfire
University of California, San Diego researchers studying survivors' mental functioning in the wake of the deadliest and most destructive wildfire in the state's history have uncovered evidence of "climate trauma."
Variety of exercises and nutrition are ideal for losing weight
Health News // 18 hours ago
Variety of exercises and nutrition are ideal for losing weight
When it comes to picking the best exercise to lose weight, there is no one right answer. That's because the right answer is variety, mixing and matching types of exercise to keep the body guessing and improving.
Patients with cancer at greater risk of suicide
Health News // 1 day ago
Patients with cancer at greater risk of suicide
New research shows that patients diagnosed with cancer have a risk of suicide 26% higher than the general population.
Study links disturbed gut microbiome with irritable bowel syndrome
Health News // 1 day ago
Study links disturbed gut microbiome with irritable bowel syndrome
Researchers believe they have found a link between lower bacterial diversity in the intestine's microbiome and irritable bowel syndrome (IBS).
Healthcare workers union petitions FDA to recall Fresenius dialysis machines
Health News // 3 days ago
Healthcare workers union petitions FDA to recall Fresenius dialysis machines
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- The union SEIU-United Healthcare Workers West said Friday it has petitioned the Food and Drug Administration to recall some Fresenius dialysis machines to protect patient safety.
A probiotic supplement may fight antibiotic-resistant infections
Health News // 3 days ago
A probiotic supplement may fight antibiotic-resistant infections
A probiotic supplement appears to clear the body of a type of bacteria that can cause serious antibiotic-resistant infections, a new study finds.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Study links disturbed gut microbiome with irritable bowel syndrome
Study links disturbed gut microbiome with irritable bowel syndrome
Six minutes of high-intensity exercise vital for brain health, study says
Six minutes of high-intensity exercise vital for brain health, study says
Study of airplane wastewater shows COVID-19 travel restrictions failed
Study of airplane wastewater shows COVID-19 travel restrictions failed
A probiotic supplement may fight antibiotic-resistant infections
A probiotic supplement may fight antibiotic-resistant infections
Patients with cancer at greater risk of suicide
Patients with cancer at greater risk of suicide
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement