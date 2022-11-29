Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Nov. 29, 2022 / 10:18 AM

Men who eat plant-based diets may have lower risk for colon cancer

By Cara Murez, HealthDay News
Researchers studied a population of nearly 80,000 American men, finding that those who ate the highest average daily amounts of healthy plant-based foods had a 22% lower risk of colon cancer compared to those who ate the lowest amounts of these foods. Photo by <a href="https://pixabay.com/users/ritae-19628/?utm_source=link-attribution&amp;amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;amp;utm_campaign=image&amp;amp;utm_content=1603608" target="_blank">RitaE</a>/<a href="https://pixabay.com/?utm_source=link-attribution&amp;amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;amp;utm_campaign=image&amp;amp;utm_content=1603608" target="_blank">Pixabay</a>
Researchers studied a population of nearly 80,000 American men, finding that those who ate the highest average daily amounts of healthy plant-based foods had a 22% lower risk of colon cancer compared to those who ate the lowest amounts of these foods. Photo by RitaE/Pixabay

Are you an older man worried about your risk for colon cancer? Eating whole grains, vegetables, fruits and legumes may improve your odds of dodging the disease, new research shows.

"Although previous research has suggested that plant-based diets may play a role in preventing colorectal cancer, the impact of plant foods' nutritional quality on this association has been unclear," said study co-author Jihye Kim, from Kyung Hee University in South Korea, "Our findings suggest that eating a healthy plant-based diet is associated with a reduced risk of colorectal cancer."

Advertisement

Kim noted that colon cancer is the third most common cancer worldwide and that a man has a lifetime odds for developing it of one in 23. A woman has a lifetime risk of one in 25.

The new report was published online Tuesday in BMC Medicine.

RELATED Traditional Medicare linked to better cancer outcomes than Medicare Advantage

The researchers studied a population of nearly 80,000 American men, finding that those who ate the highest average daily amounts of healthy plant-based foods had a 22% lower risk of colon cancer compared to those who ate the lowest amounts of these foods.

Advertisement

While studying more than 93,000 American women, the researchers did not find the same association.

"We speculate that the antioxidants found in foods such as fruits, vegetables and whole grains could contribute to lowering colorectal cancer risk by suppressing chronic inflammation, which can lead to cancer," Kim said in a journal news release.

RELATED Exercise can improve outcomes for colon cancer patients

"As men tend to have a higher risk of colorectal cancer than women, we propose that this could help explain why eating greater amounts of healthy plant-based foods was associated with reduced colorectal cancer risk in men, but not women," Kim added.

The risk also varied by race. While colon cancer risk was 20% lower in Japanese American men who ate the most plant foods compared to those who ate the least plant foods, it was 24% lower in white men who ate the highest amounts of these healthy foods compared to those of the same race who ate the least.

No significant associations were found between plant-based diets and colon cancer in Black, Hispanic or Native Hawaiian men. This could be because of other cancer risk factors that exist in those groups, the study authors suggested.

RELATED Too few Americans screened for lung cancer, experts say

The data came from a multiethnic survey among adults recruited from Hawaii and Los Angeles between 1993 and 1996. About 30% of male participants were Japanese American, 26% were white, 24% were Hispanic, 13% were Black and 7% were Native Hawaiian.

Advertisement

Study participants reported their usual food and drink intake during the previous year. The researchers evaluated that intake based on healthy and unhealthy plant foods, then calculated the incidence of new colon cancer cases until 2017 using data from cancer registries.

The investigators accounted for other factors, such as age, family history of colon cancer, body mass index (based on height and weight), smoking history, physical activity levels, alcohol consumption, multivitamin use, daily energy intake and, for women, use of hormone replacement therapy. Nearly 5,000 participants (2.9%) developed colon cancer during the study period.

The study was observational and could not prove a cause-and-effect relationship. It also did not account for the beneficial effects of fish and dairy on colon cancer. It's also not known for how long participants adhered to their recorded diets.

Future research is needed to investigate genetic and environmental factors that may influence the association between plant-based food intake and colon cancer between racial and ethnic groups, the authors said.

More information

The American Cancer Society has more on colon cancer.

Copyright © 2022 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Alcohol use rises in states where marijuana is legalized
Health News // 22 minutes ago
Alcohol use rises in states where marijuana is legalized
Alcohol consumption increased at times and in places where marijuana was made legal for certain groups, according to University of Pittsburgh School of Public Health policy scientists.
High costs keep some women from follow-up screening for breast cancer
Health News // 32 minutes ago
High costs keep some women from follow-up screening for breast cancer
Out-of-pocket costs may make as many as 1 in 5 women forgo additional screening when an initial mammogram finds an abnormality, a new U.S. study finds.
Benefits of 'bloodless medicine' boost surgery without transfusions
Health News // 20 hours ago
Benefits of 'bloodless medicine' boost surgery without transfusions
Bloodless medicine, also known as patient blood management, it is used when a transfusion is not an option for religious reasons or safety concerns. It is becoming more mainstream due to the list of potential benefits
Study: Traffic fatalities at large biker rallies boost organ donations, transplants
Health News // 23 hours ago
Study: Traffic fatalities at large biker rallies boost organ donations, transplants
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- Traumatic deaths from motor vehicle crashes increase where large U.S. motorcycle rallies are held -- and a Harvard-led study suggests a corresponding, dramatic boost in organ donations and transplants.
Sense of purpose may reduce risk of premature death
Health News // 1 day ago
Sense of purpose may reduce risk of premature death
Having a clear purpose in life could reduce your risk for premature death.
Traditional Medicare linked to better cancer outcomes than Medicare Advantage
Health News // 1 day ago
Traditional Medicare linked to better cancer outcomes than Medicare Advantage
Your chances of surviving cancer could depend on the type of Medicare plan you have, a new study reports.
Some caregiving tasks may ease loneliness, others increase it
Health News // 1 day ago
Some caregiving tasks may ease loneliness, others increase it
Taking care of a loved one can either be a break from loneliness or help to bring loneliness on, depending on your circumstances, new research shows.
Vaping may damage teeth, study shows
Health News // 1 day ago
Vaping may damage teeth, study shows
On top of their other health hazards, electronic cigarettes may help rot your teeth, a new study suggests.
FDA approves $3.5M Hemgenix gene therapy drug
Health News // 5 days ago
FDA approves $3.5M Hemgenix gene therapy drug
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- The FDA approved a $3.5 million gene therapy treatment, Hemgenix, which treats people with Hemophilia B.
Adults with severe asthma may face higher risk of heart attack, stroke
Health News // 5 days ago
Adults with severe asthma may face higher risk of heart attack, stroke
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- Adults with persistent asthma -- who use daily medication to control symptoms -- may be at increased risk of heart attack or stroke, as compared to people without this breathing difficulty, a new study suggests.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Study: Traffic fatalities at large biker rallies boost organ donations, transplants
Study: Traffic fatalities at large biker rallies boost organ donations, transplants
Benefits of 'bloodless medicine' boost surgery without transfusions
Benefits of 'bloodless medicine' boost surgery without transfusions
Vaping may damage teeth, study shows
Vaping may damage teeth, study shows
Traditional Medicare linked to better cancer outcomes than Medicare Advantage
Traditional Medicare linked to better cancer outcomes than Medicare Advantage
Sense of purpose may reduce risk of premature death
Sense of purpose may reduce risk of premature death
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement