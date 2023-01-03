Advertisement
Health News
Jan. 3, 2023 / 11:31 AM

Singing may help stroke patients regain language skills

By Cara Murez, HealthDay News
Melodic intonation therapy involves using melody and rhythm to progress gradually from singing toward speech. Photo by <a href="https://pixabay.com/users/fernandozhiminaicela-6246704/?utm_source=link-attribution&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_campaign=image&amp;utm_content=4547638" target="_blank">fernando zhiminaicela</a>/<a href="https://pixabay.com//?utm_source=link-attribution&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_campaign=image&amp;utm_content=4547638" target="_blank">Pixabay</a>
Melodic intonation therapy involves using melody and rhythm to progress gradually from singing toward speech. Photo by fernando zhiminaicela/Pixabay

Singing may help stroke patients regain communication skills, according to new research.

About 40% of stroke survivors have aphasia, a difficulty to deliver or comprehend spoken or written language. That impairment is ongoing for about half of those patients a year after their stroke, potentially affecting quality of life or leading to social isolation.

Advertisement

Researchers in Finland studied a singing-based group rehabilitation program.

"Our study utilized a wide variety of singing elements, such as choral singing, melodic intonation therapy and tablet-assisted singing training," said study co-author Anni Pitkäniemi, a doctoral researcher at the University of Helsinki. She spoke in a university news release.

RELATED Cholesterol-lowering statins may reduce risk for bleeding strokes

Melodic intonation therapy involves using melody and rhythm to progress gradually from singing toward speech. It has been used to some extent in aphasia rehabilitation.

Though previous research had determined that it was possible to retain singing ability even in severe aphasia, the use of singing -- especially choral singing -- had not been widely studied in aphasia rehabilitation.

Rehab sessions were led by a trained music therapist and a trained choir conductor.

RELATED Adults with severe asthma may face higher risk of heart attack, stroke

While singing therapy has typically been done individually, these researchers suggested that singing-based group training should be used as part of aphasia rehabilitation.

Advertisement

"In addition to training in speech production, group-based rehabilitation provides an excellent opportunity for peer support both for the patients and their families," said co-author Sini-Tuuli Siponkoski, a postdoctoral researcher at the university.

The researchers also found that the burden experienced among family caregivers participating in the study decreased notably.

RELATED Study finds moderate to heavy drinkers in their 20s, 30s face higher risk of stroke

"Our study is the first where caregivers participated in rehabilitation and their psychological well-being was evaluated," Siponkoski said in the release.

The findings were published recently in the journal Brain Communications.

More information

The American Stroke Association has more on aphasia and stroke.

Copyright © 2022 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Doctors: Quitting smoking provides health benefits within minutes
Health News // 53 minutes ago
Doctors: Quitting smoking provides health benefits within minutes
Quitting smoking is not easy but the health benefits of doing so can begin within 20 minutes, health experts say.
American College of Physicians updates guidelines for osteoporosis treatment
Health News // 1 hour ago
American College of Physicians updates guidelines for osteoporosis treatment
Bone loss is a common sign of aging. The American College of Physicians (ACP) -- one of the leading groups representing primary care doctors -- is issuing updated guidelines on how best to prevent and treat weakening bon
Comparing popular diets: Experts say focus on health to spur weight loss
Health News // 1 hour ago
Comparing popular diets: Experts say focus on health to spur weight loss
Losing weight is one of the most popular New Year's resolutions -- possibly to give yourself an excuse for some New Year's Eve overindulgence.
Accidental ingestion of cannabis edibles by kids rises with legalization
Health News // 2 hours ago
Accidental ingestion of cannabis edibles by kids rises with legalization
As more U.S. states legalize marijuana, the number of preschoolers accidentally eating cannabis "edibles" is rising in tandem, a new study shows.
Study suggests staying hydrated can slow aging process
Health News // 18 hours ago
Study suggests staying hydrated can slow aging process
Jan. 2 (UPI) -- The importance of staying hydrated is well known but the results of a 25-year study suggest that proper hydration may be even more beneficial than previously thought, with the potential to slow the aging process.
COVID-19 hospitalizations rise as new variant emerges
Health News // 3 days ago
COVID-19 hospitalizations rise as new variant emerges
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- COVID-19 hospitalizations are on the rise across the United States, as a new variant emerges.
Study warns diabetes among teens could skyrocket
Health News // 4 days ago
Study warns diabetes among teens could skyrocket
The United States could see a huge rise in diabetes among young people over the next several decades, a new modeling study finds.
Newborns learn muscle control, coordination with random wiggles
Health News // 4 days ago
Newborns learn muscle control, coordination with random wiggles
Those seemingly random kicks or wiggles a newborn baby makes have a purpose. With each movement, the baby is developing its sensorimotor system, which it will later use to perform sequential movements.
Diners choose more sustainable menu items when climate impact is labeled
Health News // 4 days ago
Diners choose more sustainable menu items when climate impact is labeled
Adding climate-impact labeling to fast-food menus can have a big effect on whether or not consumers go "green" when eating out, new research suggests.
Researchers testing wristwatch device to monitor PTSD symptoms
Health News // 4 days ago
Researchers testing wristwatch device to monitor PTSD symptoms
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- A new device is being used in clinical trials to allow therapists to monitor symptoms of Post Traumatic Stress Disorder in veterans.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Study warns diabetes among teens could skyrocket
Study warns diabetes among teens could skyrocket
Fluid thickener linked to lower blood sugar after eating, study says
Fluid thickener linked to lower blood sugar after eating, study says
Study suggests staying hydrated can slow aging process
Study suggests staying hydrated can slow aging process
COVID-19 hospitalizations rise as new variant emerges
COVID-19 hospitalizations rise as new variant emerges
U.S. faces onslaught of viral diseases heading into 2023
U.S. faces onslaught of viral diseases heading into 2023
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement