Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Nov. 2, 2022 / 5:41 PM

Study finds moderate to heavy drinkers in their 20s, 30s face higher risk of stroke

By Judy Packer-Tursman
People in their 20s and 30s who drink moderate to heavy amounts of alcohol may be more likely to have a stroke as young adults than are nondrinkers or people who drink lightly, a new study suggests. Photo by StockSnap/Pixabay
People in their 20s and 30s who drink moderate to heavy amounts of alcohol may be more likely to have a stroke as young adults than are nondrinkers or people who drink lightly, a new study suggests. Photo by StockSnap/Pixabay

Nov. 2 (UPI) -- People in their 20s and 30s who drink moderate to heavy amounts of alcohol may be more likely to have a stroke as young adults than are nondrinkers or people who drink lightly, a new study suggests.

And the researchers said stroke risk increased the more years that young adults reported moderate-to-high levels of drinking.

Advertisement

Since the rate of stroke among young adults has been rising over the past few decades, preventing the medical emergency -- which may cause serious disability or death -- by reducing alcohol consumption could have a substantial impact, the scientists added.

The findings appeared Wednesday in Neurology, the journal of the American Academy of Neurology.

RELATED A little daily alcohol may cut stroke risk

"Since more than 90% of the burden of stroke overall can be attributed to potentially modifiable risk factors, including alcohol consumption, and since stroke in young adults severely impacts both the individual and society by limiting their activities during their most productive years, reducing alcohol consumption should be emphasized in young adults with heavy drinking habits as part of any strategy to prevent stroke," Dr. Eue-Keun Choi, a study co-author, said in a news release.

Choi is an interventional cardiologist and professor in the Department of Internal Medicine at Seoul National University Hospital in the Republic of Korea.

Advertisement

The study examined records from a Korean national health database for people in their 20s and 30s. They had four annual health exams, were asked about their alcohol consumption each year and were followed for an average of six years.

RELATED Alcohol plus heart rhythm disorder ups stroke risk: Study

The study's participants were asked the number of days per week they drank alcohol and the number of standard drinks they had each time.

People who drank 105 grams or more per week -- equal to 15 ounces per day, or slightly more than one drink per day -- were considered moderate or heavy drinkers.

Light drinkers consumed less than 105 grams of alcohol weekly, or less than 15 ounces per day.

RELATED Stroke risk up hour after drinking alcohol

A standard drink in the United States contains about 14 grams of alcohol, which is equivalent to 12 ounces of beer, five ounces of wine or 1.5 ounces of liquor, a new release noted.

Of more than 1.5 million participants, 3,153 had a stroke during the nationwide study.

Young adults who were moderate to heavy drinkers for two or more years of the study were roughly 20% more likely to have a stroke than were light drinkers or nondrinkers.

However, as the number of years of moderate to heavy drinking increased, so did the risk of stroke: primarily hemorrhagic stroke, or stroke caused by bleeding in the brain. People with two years of moderate to heavy drinking had a 19% increased risk, which climbed to 22% after three years and 23% after four years of such drinking.

Advertisement

The investigators said they accounted for other factors that could affect the risk of stroke, such as high blood pressure, smoking and body mass index. mainly due to an increased risk of hemorrhagic stroke, or stroke caused by bleeding in the brain.

Latest Headlines

Cancer organizations push for increase in lung cancer screening
Health News // 3 hours ago
Cancer organizations push for increase in lung cancer screening
Screening tests routinely catch cases of breast and colon cancer early, but a screening test for lung cancer is sorely underused in high-risk people and that needs to change, more than 50 cancer organizations said.
Study: Autism alters brain more broadly than previously thought
Health News // 5 hours ago
Study: Autism alters brain more broadly than previously thought
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Brain changes in people with autism are more far-reaching than previously thought, occurring throughout the cerebral cortex, according to a newly released study that lasted more than a decade.
Multiple sclerosis may rapidly worsen in patients who are obese
Health News // 6 hours ago
Multiple sclerosis may rapidly worsen in patients who are obese
Obesity is never healthy, and that may be especially true for people who also develop multiple sclerosis.
Poll: 6 in 10 Americans admit to driving while drowsy
Health News // 7 hours ago
Poll: 6 in 10 Americans admit to driving while drowsy
Most people consider drowsy driving dangerous, but an estimated 37 million Americans still get behind the wheel at least once a year when they're so tired they can barely keep their eyes open.
New screening model may optimize early kidney disease detection in Type 1 diabetes
Health News // 7 hours ago
New screening model may optimize early kidney disease detection in Type 1 diabetes
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- A personalized approach to kidney screening for people with Type 1 diabetes may reduce the time that chronic kidney disease -- for which they are at high risk -- goes undetected, the National Institutes of Health said.
Progesterone treatments may not prevent preterm birth
Health News // 8 hours ago
Progesterone treatments may not prevent preterm birth
A hormone therapy commonly used to prevent preterm births probably isn't effective, a new study reports.
Poor sleep associated with higher risk for glaucoma
Health News // 8 hours ago
Poor sleep associated with higher risk for glaucoma
Poor sleep may be linked to glaucoma, a leading cause of blindness, new research suggests.
Online requests for abortion pills soar after Roe vs. Wade reversal, study says
Health News // 1 day ago
Online requests for abortion pills soar after Roe vs. Wade reversal, study says
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Online requests for mail-order abortion pills surged after the Supreme Court's reversal of Roe vs. Wade, according to a new study that found more women are turning to the Internet to self-manage abortion.
Women travel farther for abortions after Supreme Court decision
Health News // 1 day ago
Women travel farther for abortions after Supreme Court decision
A new analysis illustrates the impact of the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade: In numerous states, women now have no choice but to travel long distances to get an abortion.
CDC: Excessive alcohol accounted for 1 in 5 deaths of young adults, pre-pandemic
Health News // 1 day ago
CDC: Excessive alcohol accounted for 1 in 5 deaths of young adults, pre-pandemic
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Pre-pandemic, an estimated 1 in 8 total deaths among U.S. adults ages 20 to 64 were attributable to excessive alcohol use. And it accounted for 1 in 5 deaths among adults ages 20 to 49 between 2015 and 2019.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

COVID-19 infection damages gut microbiome, study shows
COVID-19 infection damages gut microbiome, study shows
Study: Autism alters brain more broadly than previously thought
Study: Autism alters brain more broadly than previously thought
Debate over possible acetaminophen-autism link heads to court
Debate over possible acetaminophen-autism link heads to court
First pig-to-human heart transplant showed changes to electrical signals
First pig-to-human heart transplant showed changes to electrical signals
CDC: Excessive alcohol accounted for 1 in 5 deaths of young adults, pre-pandemic
CDC: Excessive alcohol accounted for 1 in 5 deaths of young adults, pre-pandemic
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement