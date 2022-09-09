Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Sept. 9, 2022 / 9:49 AM

FDA approves Botox competitor Daxxify to treat wrinkles

By HealthDay News
Daxxify lasts longer than Botox, with about 80% of users seeing no or mild facial lines at four months after injection, Revance Therapeutics Inc. said. File photo by Robert Przybysz/Shutterstock
Daxxify lasts longer than Botox, with about 80% of users seeing no or mild facial lines at four months after injection, Revance Therapeutics Inc. said. File photo by Robert Przybysz/Shutterstock

People wanting to keep wrinkles at bay will soon have a new option now that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved the first competitor for Botox in decades.

Daxxify, made by Revance Therapeutics Inc. in Nashville, Tenn., is injected into the face along worry lines. It lasts longer than Botox, with about 80% of users seeing no or mild facial lines at four months after injection. For half of users, the treatment lasted six months, the company said in a statement.

Advertisement

"Users do not have to go once every three months," Dr. Balaji Prasad, who covers specialty pharmaceuticals as an analyst for Barclays Investment Bank, told the New York Times. "In a world where time is of the essence, having a product with a long duration factor is extremely useful."

The new drug now enters the $3 billion field of facial injection drugs. It is also a neuromuscular blocking agent and a botulinum toxin, like Abbvie's Botox.

RELATED Botox may help relieve depression for some patients

"It also opens up the door for what we can do with therapeutics," said Revance CEO Mark Foley, told the Times. "If you think of migraines, cervical dystonia [a neurological condition that affects the muscles in the neck and shoulders], overactive bladder, there's a huge medical opportunity as well."

Advertisement

The company has begun testing the drug on these other medical issues, Foley said. While the company had been trying to create a product that needed no needle, it instead discovered a way to use peptide technology to keep the product stable. Typically, animal protein or human serum is used.

Botox is also used for more than just wrinkles. It has been an FDA-approved treatment for chronic migraines since 2010.

RELATED In rare cases, COVID-19 vaccines cause reactions for those with facial fillers

Users of Daxxify in the Revance studies included some who experienced side effects. About 2% of people developed a drooping eyelid, while about 6% experienced headache, the company said.

Toxin-based treatment can carry the potential for other side effects, such as general muscle weakness or breathing difficulties, the FDA cautioned. Daxxify study participants showed none of those symptoms.

Revance had initially hoped for approval of its product in November 2020, but plans were postponed because of pandemic travel restrictions, the Times reported. An inspection finally conducted in June 2021 found problems with the quality control process and the company's working cell bank, which contain the drug's active ingredient. Those concerns were resolved, the Times reported.

RELATED Demand for cosmetic surgery surges since start of pandemic

More information

The National Library of Medicine has more about botulinum toxin.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2022 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Boosting vitamin D levels doesn't protect against COVID-19, studies show
Health News // 19 hours ago
Boosting vitamin D levels doesn't protect against COVID-19, studies show
While vitamin D got some attention early in the pandemic, it does not reduce the risk of either COVID-19 or other respiratory infections, two new clinical trials found.
Abortion clinic web pages offer no safeguard from tracking women, study says
Health News // 23 hours ago
Abortion clinic web pages offer no safeguard from tracking women, study says
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Virtually all U.S.-based abortion clinic web pages include third-party tracking code enabling entities to sell or share browsing data with law enforcement or civil litigants post-Roe, new research suggests.
Psychiatric nurse practitioners rising to fill mental health needs
Health News // 23 hours ago
Psychiatric nurse practitioners rising to fill mental health needs
While mental healthcare has become a full-blown crisis in the United States, a new study finds that psychiatric nurse practitioners are helping to fill the gap.
Some artificial sweeteners may be linked to heart disease, study says
Health News // 1 day ago
Some artificial sweeteners may be linked to heart disease, study says
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Potential health woes from artificial sweeteners have expanded to include a possible link between some sugar substitutes and heart disease, a large-scale study suggests.
Microneedling after surgery can improve appearance of scars
Health News // 1 day ago
Microneedling after surgery can improve appearance of scars
A technique called microneedling may help surgical scars heal more attractively -- especially if it's done within a couple of months of surgery, a small study suggests.
Middle-class Americans could be priced out of assisted living
Health News // 1 day ago
Middle-class Americans could be priced out of assisted living
America's middle-income seniors could face a time of financial reckoning within the next decade, with the rising costs of healthcare and assisted living overwhelming their meager savings, a new study reports.
Long COVID risk rises in depressed, anxious or lonely people, study says
Health News // 1 day ago
Long COVID risk rises in depressed, anxious or lonely people, study says
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- People who are depressed, anxious, worried, stressed or lonely before becoming infected with the COVID-19 virus have an increased risk of developing long COVID symptoms, a Harvard-led study out Wednesday suggests.
Nearly two-thirds of women experience premenstrual mood swings, anxiety
Health News // 2 days ago
Nearly two-thirds of women experience premenstrual mood swings, anxiety
A majority of women experience premenstrual mood swings and anxiety, making it a "key public health issue globally," a new study finds.
Study: Walk 3,800 to 9,800 steps daily to reduce dementia risk
Health News // 2 days ago
Study: Walk 3,800 to 9,800 steps daily to reduce dementia risk
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- Walking between 3,800 steps and 9,800 steps daily may significantly reduce an older person's risk of dementia, a new study indicates.
Teens whose parents smoke more likely to vape, study shows
Health News // 2 days ago
Teens whose parents smoke more likely to vape, study shows
Parents who smoke should know that their kids are more likely to vape and try smoking.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Some artificial sweeteners may be linked to heart disease, study says
Some artificial sweeteners may be linked to heart disease, study says
Nearly two-thirds of women experience premenstrual mood swings, anxiety
Nearly two-thirds of women experience premenstrual mood swings, anxiety
Study: Walk 3,800 to 9,800 steps daily to reduce dementia risk
Study: Walk 3,800 to 9,800 steps daily to reduce dementia risk
Boosting vitamin D levels doesn't protect against COVID-19, studies show
Boosting vitamin D levels doesn't protect against COVID-19, studies show
Abortion clinic web pages offer no safeguard from tracking women, study says
Abortion clinic web pages offer no safeguard from tracking women, study says
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement