Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Aug. 8, 2022 / 3:36 PM

BioNTech, Pfizer could deliver Omicron-adapted COVID-19 vaccines in October

By Sheri Walsh
BioNTech, Pfizer could deliver Omicron-adapted COVID-19 vaccines in October
BioNTech and Pfizer say their adapted COVID-19 vaccine, to fight Omicron subvariants BA.1 and BA.4/5, could be delivered by October. File photo by Debbie Hill/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 8 (UPI) -- BioNTech and Pfizer announced trials Monday for their adapted COVID-19 vaccines, to fight faster-spreading Omicron subvariants BA.1 and BA.4/5, which could be ready for fall boosters as early as October.

"BioNTech and Pfizer have started to manufacture bivalent Omicron BA.1 and BA.4/5-adapted vaccines," BioNTech said in its financial results statement Monday. "Pending regulatory approval, the companies expect to deliver the updated vaccines as soon as October 2022 and plan to supply both vaccines in time for fall booster campaigns."

Advertisement

BioNTech and its American partner Pfizer said vaccine trials will begin this month.

"Subject to regulatory approval, Omicron-adapted vaccine launches and clinical trial starts, including trials for next generation vaccines, are expected to begin in the second half of 2022," the German biotechnology company said in the statement. "The companies are currently evaluating variant-adapted COVID-19 vaccines, including monovalent and bivalent vaccines directed against Omicron subvariants and other strains of SARS-CoV-2."

RELATED FDA expands authorization of COVID-19 vaccines to kids as young as 6 months

The announcement comes after Moderna announced in June its revamped COVID-19 booster shot to fight Omicron subvariants could be ready as early as this month. Moderna has been making shots of the vaccine, called mRNA-1273.214, before getting regulatory approval so it will be ready to ship doses out for the fall and winter, when health experts worry there could be another wave of COVID-19.

Advertisement

In June, the Food and Drug Administration urged drug makers to adapt their vaccines to new COVID-19 strains, but have yet to approve any of the new boosters. The FDA will not require updated clinical trial data for the BA.4/BA.5 adapted shots, but will require data from the BA.1 vaccine trials to approve the vaccines.

Pfizer and BioNTech have already submitted findings to the FDA from their clinical trials for the BA.1 Omicron vaccine, which was shown to produce higher neutralizing antibodies against the variant.

RELATED Booster doses more important than vaccine type for protecting against COVID-19

"In June 2022, BioNTech and Pfizer announced positive safety, tolerability and immunogenicity data for two Omicron BA.1-adapted vaccine candidates," the statement said. This includes "data on a monovalent and a bivalent vaccine candidate combining the existing vaccine and a vaccine candidate targeting the Omicron variant BA.1 spike protein."

RELATED Moderna: COVID-19 booster targeting Omicron will be ready by August

Latest Headlines

Men's higher risk of most cancers may be due to biological, not lifestyle, differences
Health News // 1 hour ago
Men's higher risk of most cancers may be due to biological, not lifestyle, differences
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Men have a higher risk of cancer than women at most shared anatomic sites, and new research suggests this is from underlying biological differences, not lifestyle behaviors such as smoking, alcohol use and diet.
More teens turning to nicotine candy, gum
Health News // 3 hours ago
More teens turning to nicotine candy, gum
Teens increasingly are turning to nicotine-loaded gum, lozenges and gummies for a quick rush, a groundbreaking study warns.
Inflation pushes many Americans to cut back on healthcare
Health News // 4 hours ago
Inflation pushes many Americans to cut back on healthcare
Inflation is putting Americans' health at risk, with nearly 2 in 5 struggling to pay for the care they need, according to a new West Health-Gallup poll.
Study: Dangerous levels of levodopa found in certain botanical supplements
Health News // 4 hours ago
Study: Dangerous levels of levodopa found in certain botanical supplements
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- A new study found botanical supplements of mucuna pruriens, a tropical legume, contained high levels of levodopa that could harm health -- and "unpredictably complicate" management of Parkinson's disease.
Smoking, older age are biggest risk factors for cancer
Health News // 5 hours ago
Smoking, older age are biggest risk factors for cancer
Smoking and older age are the two most important risk factors for cancer, a new, large study shows.
Global warming could affect children's fitness
Health News // 6 hours ago
Global warming could affect children's fitness
Children are not as physically fit as their parents were when they were kids, and this will likely harm them as the Earth warms, new research claims.
Going through menopause early may raise risk of heart problems
Health News // 6 hours ago
Going through menopause early may raise risk of heart problems
Women who go into menopause when they are younger than 40 are at greater risk of heart problems, reports a new Korean study of more than 1.4 million females.
Gabapentin's link to fatal drug overdoses draws concern
Health News // 11 hours ago
Gabapentin's link to fatal drug overdoses draws concern
WASHINGTON, Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Gabapentin, a widely prescribed drug for pain, has caused such concern for its link to fatal opioid overdoses that two major federal agencies have issued warnings about the potential for abuse.
HPV vaccine may further curb cancer risk when treating cervical lesions
Health News // 3 days ago
HPV vaccine may further curb cancer risk when treating cervical lesions
Most sexually active people will contract the human papillomavirus during their lifetimes, and about 90% will clear it from their bodies. But some women are susceptible to the cervical lesions that infection brings,
Weightlifting, strength training may improve bone structure for vegans
Health News // 3 days ago
Weightlifting, strength training may improve bone structure for vegans
While a plant-based diet may be associated with lower bone mineral density and increased fracture risk, there might be a way to counteract that: pumping iron.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Social isolation, loneliness cited for raising heart attack risk
Social isolation, loneliness cited for raising heart attack risk
Gabapentin's link to fatal drug overdoses draws concern
Gabapentin's link to fatal drug overdoses draws concern
Study: Dangerous levels of levodopa found in certain botanical supplements
Study: Dangerous levels of levodopa found in certain botanical supplements
Study: Smell, taste loss from COVID-19 can take up to two years to return
Study: Smell, taste loss from COVID-19 can take up to two years to return
Study warns of tainted dietary supplements in U.S. market
Study warns of tainted dietary supplements in U.S. market
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement