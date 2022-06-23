Watch Live
Fed Chairman Jerome Powell talks about strength of U.S. economy, rising inflation at House hearing
Trending
Advertisement
Health News
June 23, 2022 / 10:44 AM

Moderna: COVID-19 booster targeting Omicron will be ready by August

By HealthDay News
Moderna: COVID-19 booster targeting Omicron will be ready by August
Moderna's updated COVID-19 booster shot targets both Omicron and the original strain of the virus. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

Moderna Inc. announced Wednesday that the revamped COVID-19 booster shot it has developed to fight Omicron and its subvariants should be ready for public use by August.

The company has been making shots of the vaccine, called mRNA-1273.214, before getting regulatory approval so it can be ready to ship doses out for the fall and winter, when health experts worry that there could be another wave of COVID-19.

Advertisement

"In the face of SARS-CoV-2's continued evolution, we are very encouraged that mRNA-1273.214, our lead booster candidate for the fall, has shown high neutralizing titers against the BA.4 and BA.5 [Omicron] subvariants, which represent an emergent threat to global public health," Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel said in a company news release.

"We will submit these data to regulators urgently and are preparing to supply our next generation bivalent [targeted to two variants] booster starting in August, ahead of a potential rise in SARS-CoV-2 infections due to Omicron subvariants in the early fall," Bancel added.

RELATED CDC approves COVID-19 vaccinations for children under 5

Already, the BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants account for 35% of all reported infections in the United States, up from 23% a week ago, the latest data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows.

Advertisement

The vaccine is targets both Omicron and the original strain of the virus, unlike the first vaccine which just targeted the original strain. In the latest data that Moderna released on Wednesday, the updated shot boosted antibodies against the BA.4/BA.5 subvariants by 5.4-fold above baseline in all participants regardless of prior infection, and by 6.3-fold in the subset of participants who had no detectable COVID-19 antibodies in their blood before getting their shot.

"We'd really like to be ready for the fall season later this year," Lavina Talukdar, head of investor relations at Moderna, said at a Goldman Sachs healthcare conference last week, CBS News reported. "In the Northern hemisphere, that's when we think that susceptibility to infections is going to go up higher just because we'll spend more time indoors."

RELATED Flu shots decline in states with low COVID-19 vaccination rates

The product could be ready to ship "toward the end of August, early September, October-ish time frame," Talukdar said at the time.

More information

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has more on COVID-19 vaccines.

RELATED More than three-fourths of U.S. teens have gotten HPV vaccinations

Copyright © 2022 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Breast cancer tumor cells may spread more at night, study shows
Health News // 14 minutes ago
Breast cancer tumor cells may spread more at night, study shows
When breast cancer patients sleep, tumor cells may "awaken" and spread through the bloodstream, a surprising study out of Switzerland reveals.
Representation of women in clinical trials falls short
Health News // 40 minutes ago
Representation of women in clinical trials falls short
To ensure that all kinds of patients get drugs and devices that are safe and effective for them, they need to be represented in clinical trials, but a new study shows that representation of women continues to lag.
FDA expected to ban all Juul e-cigarettes in U.S.
Health News // 1 hour ago
FDA expected to ban all Juul e-cigarettes in U.S.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is poised to pull Juul Lab's e-cigarettes off the American market.
More than three-fourths of U.S. teens have gotten HPV vaccinations
Health News // 7 hours ago
More than three-fourths of U.S. teens have gotten HPV vaccinations
More and more of America's teens are getting vaccinated against the human papillomavirus virus (HPV), new research indicates.
Study shows link between likelihood to give money away, Alzheimer's risk
Health News // 8 hours ago
Study shows link between likelihood to give money away, Alzheimer's risk
A new study involving dozens of elderly men and women found a higher likelihood to give away money to anonymous individuals correlated with a poorer performance on the kinds of tests that screen for dementia.
CDC: 1 in 5 Americans report 'long COVID' symptoms after COVID-19 infection
Health News // 15 hours ago
CDC: 1 in 5 Americans report 'long COVID' symptoms after COVID-19 infection
June 22 (UPI) -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Wednesday shared data showing that one in five Americans who have been infected with COVID-19 have reported symptoms of "long COVID."
Health officials urge vaccination amid deadly outbreak of meningitis in Florida
Health News // 18 hours ago
Health officials urge vaccination amid deadly outbreak of meningitis in Florida
One of the worst meningitis outbreaks in U.S. history has prompted public health officials to urge gay and bisexual men who live in Florida or plan to visit the state to get vaccinated right away.
Acupuncture may ease common tension headaches, study suggests
Health News // 18 hours ago
Acupuncture may ease common tension headaches, study suggests
June 22 (UPI) -- Acupuncture may reduce headaches for people who have chronic tension-type headaches, a common problem possibly triggered by tightened muscles in the back of the head or neck, a new study said.
Air pollution can travel from lungs to brain through bloodstream
Health News // 19 hours ago
Air pollution can travel from lungs to brain through bloodstream
Breathing in air pollution can lead to toxic particles entering the brain -- and not just through the nose. New research suggests they have a direct pathway through the bloodstream.
Dropping low-dose aspirin could be dangerous for some patients
Health News // 20 hours ago
Dropping low-dose aspirin could be dangerous for some patients
Certain middle-aged adults may benefit from low-dose aspirin therapy, the American Heart Association noted, if they are at high risk for heart attack or stroke.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ability to stand on one leg for 10 seconds may predict longevity
Ability to stand on one leg for 10 seconds may predict longevity
Chicken bests plant-based meat alternative for protein intake, study suggests
Chicken bests plant-based meat alternative for protein intake, study suggests
Ageism is everywhere and can affect physical, mental health
Ageism is everywhere and can affect physical, mental health
Women are more likely than men to develop long COVID
Women are more likely than men to develop long COVID
Most vitamins, minerals won't prevent heart disease, stroke or cancer, panel warns
Most vitamins, minerals won't prevent heart disease, stroke or cancer, panel warns
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement