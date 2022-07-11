Watch Live
President Joe Biden celebrates bipartisan gun restrictions in newly passed Safer Communities Act
Advertisement
Health News
July 11, 2022 / 11:00 AM

Global study finds kids' daily physical activity fell 20% during height of pandemic

By Judy Packer-Tursman
Global study finds kids' daily physical activity fell 20% during height of pandemic
Six-time Olympic medalist Jackie Joyner-Kersee walks with children on the campus of Washington University in St. Louis on June 22 in observance of World Olympic Day. A global study of children and adolescents indicates their daily physical activity decreased by roughly 20% during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

July 11 (UPI) -- Amid America's obesity epidemic, scientific evidence is mounting that confirms parents' concerns that children too often are hanging up their cleats in favor of more screen time -- and quantifies how widespread the problem has been since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The latest evidence is a global study of 14,200 children and adolescents, which indicates that their daily physical activity dropped by roughly 20% overall during the height of the pandemic.

Advertisement

According to the analysis, the size of the decrease in youngsters' physical activity differed by intensity level. The duration of their daily moderate-to-vigorous physical activity fell by about 28%, or 17 minutes daily, comparing the pre-pandemic level to the level during widespread COVID-19.

In addition, the reduction in physical activity before and during the pandemic was larger -- roughly a 37% decline -- for children and adolescents living at "higher latitudes," researchers said.

Advertisement

They said this corresponded to regions in which pandemic restrictions "coincided with a seasonal transition into the summer months."

"This finding is consistent with pre-pandemic data showing that unstructured summer days during school holidays can have negative associations with both academic and physical health behaviors, often referred to as the "summer slide" into physical inactivity, the researchers said in their paper.

The meta-analysis of 22 international studies, including one from the United States, on children and teens aged 18 or younger, was published Monday in JAMA Pediatrics.

Ross D. Neville, assistant professor in the School of Public Health, Physiotherapy and Sports Science at University College Dublin in Ireland, is the study's corresponding author.

Data in the meta-analysis" revealed that boys and girls of all ages and baseline activity levels experienced reductions in daily physical activity during COVID-19," researchers said in their paper.

The findings underscore the need to "sit less and play more," by improving access to support and resources for physical activity to "ensure good health and social functioning among children and adolescents during pandemic recovery efforts," the researchers added.

"Unfortunately, newly established levels of physical inactivity will be difficult to change," the research paper concludes. "The gradual lifting of public health restrictions will likely be insufficient to facilitate increases in child and adolescent physical activity. Thus, targeted public health initiatives are urgently needed."

Advertisement

They urged "formal reactivation strategies" to "avert the potentially irreversible harms that are being caused to a lost generation of youth."

The study is part of a spate of related research published over the past several weeks, including a study asserting that 20 minutes a day of vigorous exercise -- when children begin to sweat, their face gets red, they feel short of breath and unable to talk during the activity -- may be best for maximizing cardiorespiratory fitness in young teens.

That's in contrast to the World Health Organization's recommendation of a full hour of exercise daily -- a goal that WHO said eight in 10 adolescents didn't meet in 2016.

The American Heart Association also recommends that children and teens ages 6 to 17 get at least 60 minutes of moderate to vigorous physical activity every day.

Read More

More Americans becoming obese in early adulthood

Latest Headlines

Good sleep habits are key to kindergarten success
Health News // 9 minutes ago
Good sleep habits are key to kindergarten success
Long, restful and -- most importantly -- regular sleep is key to helping kindergarteners adjust to school, and a new study urges parents to start forming good sleep habits a full year ahead of time.
Babies learn communication through babbling
Health News // 44 minutes ago
Babies learn communication through babbling
A new study shows that infants as young as 3- to 5-months of age can tell that the unintelligible sounds they make before they learn to talk can impact the people around them.
COVID-19 vaccine boosters may benefit blood cancer patients
Health News // 1 hour ago
COVID-19 vaccine boosters may benefit blood cancer patients
In a promising development, new research has discovered that most adults with blood cancers develop at least some immunity to COVID-19 after getting booster shots.
Language barrier between doctor, patient may affect outcomes
Health News // 1 hour ago
Language barrier between doctor, patient may affect outcomes
Hospital patients who don't speak the same language as their doctor get worse care and are more likely to die, a new Canadian study shows.
Feminizing facial surgery boosts mental health of transgender patients
Health News // 1 hour ago
Feminizing facial surgery boosts mental health of transgender patients
Transgender patients who get gender-affirming surgery to create more feminine facial features say it's a big boost to their mental health, a new study reports.
Americans working alongside robots experience heightened stress
Health News // 9 hours ago
Americans working alongside robots experience heightened stress
It takes much less than a "Matrix" plot to make American workers afraid for their jobs: New research reveals they stress out when they have to work alongside robots.
Economic concerns are top source of anxiety for Americans
Health News // 2 days ago
Economic concerns are top source of anxiety for Americans
Nearly all Americans are worried about inflation as economic worries oust COVID-19 as the nation's top source of stress, a new poll reveals.
Choosing the right treatment is key to relieving back pain
Health News // 2 days ago
Choosing the right treatment is key to relieving back pain
Back and neck pain are often an unfortunate part of aging, but older adults can safely find relief with various medications, a new research review concludes.
Risks of complications of shoulder surgery are low, study shows
Health News // 2 days ago
Risks of complications of shoulder surgery are low, study shows
If your doctor has told you that you need shoulder surgery and you're worried about complications, a new British study indicates you can relax.
Disability payments aid veterans with diabetes, report says
Health News // 3 days ago
Disability payments aid veterans with diabetes, report says
More disability payments led to fewer hospitalizations for Vietnam veterans with diabetes, according to a new report.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Americans working alongside robots experience heightened stress
Americans working alongside robots experience heightened stress
For spicy foods, short-time pain, long-term gain
For spicy foods, short-time pain, long-term gain
Economic concerns are top source of anxiety for Americans
Economic concerns are top source of anxiety for Americans
Choosing the right treatment is key to relieving back pain
Choosing the right treatment is key to relieving back pain
COVID-19 vaccine boosters may benefit blood cancer patients
COVID-19 vaccine boosters may benefit blood cancer patients
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement