Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Dec. 3, 2021 / 1:14 PM

Study: Nearly 13M in U.S. skip, delay meds due to cost

By HealthDay News
Study: Nearly 13M in U.S. skip, delay meds due to cost
Millions of people in the United States skip or delay prescription medications because they can't afford them, according to a new study. Photo by TBIT/Pixabay

Nearly 13 million U.S. adults a year skip or delay filling needed prescriptions due to high price tags, new research shows.

This figure includes more than 2.3 million Medicare beneficiaries and 3.8 million privately insured working-age adults who didn't get needed medications each year in 2018 and 2019 because of cost, according to a nationally representative survey of U.S. households.

Advertisement

"It's tragic that millions of people don't take needed prescription drugs because they can't afford them," said Katherine Hempstead, a senior policy adviser at the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, which funded the study.

"As we recover from COVID-19 and try to create a more equitable society, ensuring that prescription drugs are affordable must be a policy priority," Hempstead said in a news release from the Urban Institute, which conducted and published the study.

RELATED Study: Prescription drug coupons used on fewer than 20% of purchases

The survey also revealed that 25% of Medicare beneficiaries and 5% of privately insured adults spent more than 1% of their family income on their individual out-of-pocket prescription drug costs.

More than 3% of Medicare beneficiaries and nearly 7% of beneficiaries with unmet medication needs spent more than 10% of their family income on prescription drugs.

About 1 in 10 adults who were uninsured all or part of the year had unmet prescription drug needs, compared with 4.9% of Medicare beneficiaries, 3% of privately insured adults, and 5.6% of non-elderly adults with Medicaid.

Advertisement
RELATED Schumer announces deal to lower prescription drug prices in $1.75T spending bill

Unmet prescription needs were highest among women, people with low incomes and those with multiple chronic health conditions, the researchers said.

"Policies to reduce drug prices, limit out-of-pocket costs, and expand health insurance coverage could help many people get the prescription drugs they're currently unable to pay for," said lead author Michael Karpman, a senior research associate at the Urban Institute.

More information

RELATED Jury says CVS, Walgreens, Walmart had role in opioid crisis

There's more on prescription drug costs at the Kaiser Family Foundation.Copyright © 2021 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Medicare spending for 'accelerated approval' drugs on the rise, study finds
Health News // 2 hours ago
Medicare spending for 'accelerated approval' drugs on the rise, study finds
Dec. 3 (UPI) -- Annual spending on drugs granted accelerated approval by the Food and Drug Administration increased significantly over the past half decade, a study published Friday by JAMA Health Forum found.
Poll: Most vaccinated U.S. adults plan to get COVID-19 booster shot
Health News // 4 hours ago
Poll: Most vaccinated U.S. adults plan to get COVID-19 booster shot
Most vaccinated U.S. adults intend to get a booster shot, a new poll finds. Only about one in five say they won't get one, and roughly 23% percent of vaccinated adults have already received a booster, pollsters found.
New York, Colorado, Minnesota, Hawaii report new cases of COVID-19 Omicron variant
Health News // 1 day ago
New York, Colorado, Minnesota, Hawaii report new cases of COVID-19 Omicron variant
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- One day after the first case of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 was confirmed in California, five more cases were identified in New York along with two more in Colorado and Minnesota.
'Mild cognitive impairment' fades for some older people, study says
Health News // 10 hours ago
'Mild cognitive impairment' fades for some older people, study says
A diagnosis of mild cognitive impairment might worry an older adult, who could see it as a stepping stone to dementia. But a new study suggests one does not necessarily lead to the other.
CDC: Autism diagnosed in 1 in every 44 U.S. 8-year-olds
Health News // 12 hours ago
CDC: Autism diagnosed in 1 in every 44 U.S. 8-year-olds
Autism may be more prevalent among American children than believed, a new U.S. government study shows.
Mumps cases in vaccinated people increasing, reason why is unclear
Health News // 20 hours ago
Mumps cases in vaccinated people increasing, reason why is unclear
Children and teenagers vaccinated against the mumps virus have accounted for one-third of infections in recent years, a new U.S. government study finds. The reasons are unclear.
COVID-19 vaccines spur weaker immune response to Delta variant, study finds
Health News // 22 hours ago
COVID-19 vaccines spur weaker immune response to Delta variant, study finds
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- Currently available COVID-19 vaccines are less effective against the Delta variant of the virus, still the most common strain in the United States, a study published Thursday by the journal PLOS Pathogens found.
Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine has efficacy edge over Pfizer shot, study finds
Health News // 1 day ago
Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine has efficacy edge over Pfizer shot, study finds
While both vaccines were highly effective in preventing infection, hospitalization and death, the Moderna vaccine conferred a 21% lower risk of infection and a 41% lower risk of hospitalization.
COVID-19 vaccines less effective in cancer patients receiving chemotherapy
Health News // 1 day ago
COVID-19 vaccines less effective in cancer patients receiving chemotherapy
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- COVID-19 vaccines offer less protection in people with cancer undergoing chemotherapy, but are still better than no protection at all, a study published Thursday by JAMA Oncology found.
Study: Nearly 7% of U.S. kids have had a head injury or concussion
Health News // 1 day ago
Study: Nearly 7% of U.S. kids have had a head injury or concussion
Blows to the head are common among America's kids, with close to 7% showing signs of a brain injury at some time in childhood, U.S. health officials report.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

COVID-19 vaccines spur weaker immune response to Delta variant, study finds
COVID-19 vaccines spur weaker immune response to Delta variant, study finds
Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine has efficacy edge over Pfizer shot, study finds
Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine has efficacy edge over Pfizer shot, study finds
New York, Colorado, Minnesota, Hawaii report new cases of COVID-19 Omicron variant
New York, Colorado, Minnesota, Hawaii report new cases of COVID-19 Omicron variant
Ultra-processed foods increase odds for second heart attack, stroke
Ultra-processed foods increase odds for second heart attack, stroke
'Mild cognitive impairment' fades for some older people, study says
'Mild cognitive impairment' fades for some older people, study says
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement